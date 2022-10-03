ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NC

‘We need to fight for our rights’: Why voting matters to these members of Maryland’s immigrant community

Midterm elections are just around the corner, and voters in Maryland will decide on a new governor, a referendum on cannabis legalization, and a number of races throughout the state. In Prince George’s County, 24% of the population was born outside of the U.S., and the number is even higher, 33%, in Montgomery County. Some immigrants say now is the time for their voices to be heard.
Get Out There: Where to buy house plants around the D.C. region

Right around the time the leaves start falling, most of us end up spending more time indoors, which makes it a great time to look for house plants to add some greenery to your living space. But there are a ton of plant stores, nurseries, and garden centers across the D.C. region — where does one even begin?
