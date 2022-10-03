Read full article on original website
Florida officials are scrambling to limit Hurricane Ian’s impact on the election
Election officials in Florida say they are going to meet Thursday’s deadline to mail ballots to voters for this year’s midterm elections, despite the widespread flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Ian last week. However, in hard-hit areas, in-person voting remains the biggest concern. Tommy Doyle, the elections...
‘We need to fight for our rights’: Why voting matters to these members of Maryland’s immigrant community
Midterm elections are just around the corner, and voters in Maryland will decide on a new governor, a referendum on cannabis legalization, and a number of races throughout the state. In Prince George’s County, 24% of the population was born outside of the U.S., and the number is even higher, 33%, in Montgomery County. Some immigrants say now is the time for their voices to be heard.
Arizona’s reinstated ban on abortions leaves providers and patients confused
Arizona courts reinstated a Civil War era ban on nearly all abortions. Now there is a bipartisan call for a special legislative session as providers and patients are confused and anxious.
Get Out There: Where to buy house plants around the D.C. region
Right around the time the leaves start falling, most of us end up spending more time indoors, which makes it a great time to look for house plants to add some greenery to your living space. But there are a ton of plant stores, nurseries, and garden centers across the D.C. region — where does one even begin?
