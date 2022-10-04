ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WV

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Southside Rumble 9 draws closer

PARKERSBURG — The bout sheet for next Saturday’s Southside Rumble 9 at Parkersburg South High School is shaping up and Dawghouse Promotions’ Mike Sheppard is excited for another big event. There are currently 15 scheduled bouts and that includes the main event for the vacant World Boxing...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar

PULLMAN — The Pullman Church of God will hold a bake sale from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 8 at the church at 2468 Auburn Road, Pullman, W.Va. The 34th annual ViBaChu Crafters Craft Bazaar will be held on 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Ave.
PULLMAN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Four facing charges after pursuit through Vienna, Williamstown

VIENNA — Four people were charged Friday after a pursuit from Vienna to Williamstown, the Vienna Police Department said. The incident started shortly before noon when police officers from Vienna made a traffic stop on Grand Central Avenue on a 2020 Honda Civic involved in an investigation by the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force, a release from Police Chief Michael Pifer said. The investigation involved the distribution of suspected fentanyl, the release said.
VIENNA, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg man hospitalized after shooting

PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man was hospitalized after being shot Thursday night. The shooter has been identified and his location is known, but no charges have been filed as the investigation continues, Parkersburg Police Lt. Mike Stalnaker said. “We know who the shooter is. He was still on scene....
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg Police

PARKERSBURG — The following reports have been released by the Parkersburg Police Department on Oct. 5:. * William J. Dawson, 38 of Parkersburg was arrested on for three counts of possession of a controlled substance and a felony warrant for grand larceny. * Misty L. Farnsworth, 40 of Parkersburg...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg Police investigating Virginia Avenue shooting

PARKERSBURG – Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left a Parkersburg man in critical condition. Parkersburg Police responded at 9:13 p.m. Thursday to a reported shooting in the 800 block of Virginia Avenue, Lt. Mike Stalnaker said. They found a 30-year-old man who had suffered a gunshot wound. He was taken to WVU Medicine Camden Clark, where he is in critical condition, Stalnaker said.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia COVID statistics continue fluctuating

CHARLESTON — Statewide active cases jumped to more than 1,000 on Friday in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources said. Also, a 57-year-old man from Wood County was among the confirmed deaths reported on Friday by the department. Another five deaths were reported on Friday. The...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Marjorie L. George

Marjorie L. George, 94, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Marjorie was born Jan. 14, 1928, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, daughter of the late William and Grace Souther. She resided with her son in Lancaster, Ohio before moving from Davisville, WV. Marjorie was a member of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church in Parkersburg, she was a loving, gracious, and generous person and she will be missed. Marjorie is survived by her son, Gary E. George and daughter-in-law, Kathy Mae George; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Murphy George Jr., step daughter, Judith Lynn Helsel, son, Stephen William George, grandchildren, Bryan and Ryan George and David Nathaniel George. Cremation has taken place, celebration of life services will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Cedar Grove United Methodist Church in Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Stout gets post at West Virginia Department of Homeland Security

CHARLESTON — The former chief correctional officer at the North Central Regional Jail in Doddridge County has been named the new Inspector General of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. James Stout has led an “exemplary career” and brings considerable knowledge and experience to the position of inspector...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Permission to Board: MOV’n Dragons offer sea of opportunities for new members

MARIETTA — The competition phase of the dragon boat season concluded recently with the Cleveland Festival, but a busy offseason awaits the MOV’n Dragons. The team, which is based out of Marietta, welcomes potential paddlers from both sides of the river throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley. In fact, recruiting new members is among the top priorities as the team prepares for the 2023 season.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Rockland United Methodist observes bicentennial

BELPRE — The Rockland United Methodist Church in Belpre is celebrating its 200th anniversary. Robin Cox, chair of the Anniversary Committee, said many of the annual activities sponsored by the congregation and several special events will commemorate the bicentennial. An Open House is set for 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct....
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Two homes in Marietta are a total loss after a fire

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE 10/6/2022 4:57 P.M. The Marietta Fire Department Chief says these two houses are total losses. The State Fire Marshal says the fire is undetermined. One house was vacant and no one was home at the other one when the fire happened. The one house caught on fire and it spread to the one beside it.
MARIETTA, OH
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Haunted City in Ohio

As one of the first areas to be unionized into the United States, as well as the site of Native American activity for thousands of years, it comes as no surprise that Ohio has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, today, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, even among Ohio's many haunted places, there is one that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Ohio's most haunted city.
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Missing mom found in Athens County

UPDATE (11:06 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8): The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that Suzi Cogar was found safe. ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman. According to the ACSO, Suzi Cogar was last seen in the New England Road area on […]
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Downtown PKB: Monster Mash is a family-friendly event

Get your scariest, cutest or most creative costume ready for a Halloween-themed party in downtown Parkersburg. On Friday, Oct. 21, Downtown PKB will host its annual Monster Mash. The event takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. at 113 Ann St. in the parking lot in front of the former Point Park Marketplace. Monster Mash is a family-oriented Halloween party made possible by Downtown PKB and our community sponsors, Discovery World on Market, CSL Plasma, Dupont, WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center and WVU Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg cruises to homecoming victory over South Charleston

PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg quarterback David Parsons tossed four touchdown passes and ran for another one here Friday night on homecoming at Stadium Field as the host Big Reds used a big third quarter to run away from South Charleston, 52-17, in a Mountain State Athletic Conference clash. The Black...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Norma June Bargerhuff Cummings

Norma June Bargerhuff Cummings, 88, died Oct. 5, 2022. Funeral, 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, with Chaplain Willie Hood presiding. Visitation, 4 – 8 p.m. today at the funeral home. Burial, Greenlawn Cemetery, Clarksburg.
MARIETTA, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man charged for murders in both Ohio and West Virginia

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Charges have now been filed in West Virginia against a man who investigators say was also involved in a murder in Ohio the same night.  That is according to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney who says that a warrant has been issued for Wayne Leib for a felony charge of first-degree murder.  […]
POMEROY, OH

