Grand Opening of the Renovated Ashland Japanese Garden
GRAND OPENING SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22 1:00 PM LITHIA PARK. Ashland Parks and Recreation Commission and the Ashland Parks Foundation will host a Grand Opening of the renovated Ashland Japanese Garden from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022. For thousands of years, Japanese gardens have been carefully designed...
'Dallas' star Patrick Duffy lists $14M Oregon ranch with bass pond, pool house and wine cave
Actor Patrick Duffy is selling his 382-acre ranch in Oregon and the current asking price is set at $14 million. Take a look at the luxury property.
Oregon's governor candidates to debate in Medford on Thursday
In partnership with Southern Oregon University, KOBI-TV/NBC5 and KOTI-TV/NBC2, based in Southern Oregon, presents the only scheduled Gubernatorial debate in Southern Oregon. The debate will be broadcast live from the NBC5 studios in Medford, featuring candidates Christine Drazan (R), Betsy Johnson (unaffiliated), and Tina Kotek (D). NBC5 News Director Craig...
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 10/6 – Grants Pass Animal Abuse Suspect Arrested, Oregon Governor Debate Tonight in Medford, Art Along the Rogue Starts Friday!
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. The suspect accused of abusing over 30 animals, Joseph LaRue, made his first court appearance Wedneday. Alongside his attorney, LaRue appeared for his arraignment before he was taken into custody by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.
Medford changes yellow light timings following appealed ticket
MEDFORD — Correction: a previous version of this article noted that Glen Gumaer's appeal had been dismissed, meaning he still had to pay his ticket. News10 clarified with the city of Medford that Gumaer's entire case has been dismissed, meaning he does not have to pay his ticket. Back...
Local businesses recovering after fire at Las Palmas restaurant
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. -- Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant, Country Quilts and Trotting Fox Boutique are still assessing the damages caused by fire that started in the attic at Las Palmas on Sept. 27. While the response to the fire on Sept. 27 was quick, Las Palmas is dealing with extensive damage...
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 10/4 – Jackson County Task Force Busy Busting Black Market Grows, Brush Fire in Cave Junction
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Local Illegal Marijuana Task Force Busy Busting Black Market Grows; Seizes & Destroys 10.5k Plants, 4k Lbs. Cannabis. JACKSON COUNTY, OR: The Illegal...
Medford woman dies in fatal Yreka crash
YREKA, Cali-- On Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol responded to a single car crash going southbound on I-5, at the Yreka Creek Bridge. The 29 year old female of Medford, Oregon, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police indicate she was not wearing a seatbelt. The 9-1-1 caller indicated the...
Train Derailment Causes Fire In Klamath Falls
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management Division was on scene this afternoon to assist during a train derailment in the railyard area adjacent to Spring street in Klamath Falls. Numerous cars have derailed but only one car over turned. None of the affected cars are believed to be carrying any hazardous material.
Jackson County Circuit Court judge announces retirement
MEDFORD, Ore. – Governor Kate Brown announced a vacancy in the Jackson County Circuit Court on Wednesday. This vacancy comes after the announcement that Judge Lorenzo A. Mejia would retire at the end of the year. His retirement goes into effect on Dec. 31, 2022. In the announcement, Brown...
Hwy. 97 Fatal, Klamath Co., Oct. 6
On Monday, October 3, 2022 at approximately 8:58 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 259. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound blue Subaru Legacy, operated by Philip Walter (57) of Chiloquin, crossed into the southbound lane and collided with a Volvo commercial truck, operated by Felix Deleon Jr. (58) of Albany. Both vehicles came to rest on the northbound shoulder. It is unknown why the Subaru left its lane of travel. Walter and his passenger, Cynthia Vanvleet (58) of Chiloquin, sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased. Deleon sustained minor injuries. OSP was assisted by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Chiloquin Fire and Rescue and ODOT.
Police search for Amaya Lopez
CAVE JUNCTION, Ore.-- Police are searching for Amaya Lopez, who was last seen Monday, October 3rd in a remote location off of National Forest Road 285. Somewhere in the Briggs Valley, Onion Mountain area. Amaya was camping with her husband in this area when she made statements of needing to...
Chiloquin pair die in crash with semi truck near Modoc Point
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Monday, October 3, 2022, at approximately 8:58 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 97 near milepost 259 (one mile south of the intersection with Modoc Point Road). The preliminary investigation by the Oregon State Police...
Fatal Accident on I-5 Near Border
Jackson County, ORE. — On Wednesday, October 5th, at about 3:56 a.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on I-5 near milepost 2. A preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver BMW 135I, operated by 22-year-old Nathan Dickinson of San Jose, California, left...
Medford man sentenced to federal prison
MEDFORD, Ore. (KPTV) - A Medford man with previous felony convictions was sentenced to federal prison Thursday after police found him with a firearm, according to the US District Attorney’s Office. Hunter Talon Marlow, age 26, was previously arrested for his involvement in two Medford area shootings. On Thursday...
Medford Police release results from pedestrian decoy operation
MEDFORD — During their pedestrian safety decoy operation on Friday Sept. 30, the Medford Police Department and deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office issued 24 citations and 9 warnings on W 4th Street at Bartlett Street in the City of Medford. "Prior to the operation the City of...
Local Illegal Marijuana Task Force Busy Busting Black-Market Grows
Outdoor Growing Season Winding Down; Local Illegal Marijuana Task Force Seizes & Destroys 10.5k Plants, 4k Lbs. Cannabis. JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) was busy this September serving black-market cannabis search warrants throughout Jackson County while the outdoor growing season winds down. Last month, IMET seized 10,570 marijuana plants, and 4,020 lbs. of processed cannabis from three separate properties. At this time there is no evidence suggesting the cases are connected. IMET also assisted Oregon State Police with three warrants and Josephine County Sheriff’s Office with one.
SECTION OF HIGHWAY 99 SOUTH CLOSED DUE TO FATAL ACCIDENT
A section of Highway 99 South, south of Roseburg, is closed as of 9:30 a.m. due to a fatal accident. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the wreck took place between the Shady Oaks Motel and Interstate 5. The Interstate Five northbound off-ramp at the milepost 120 interchange is closed as is the highway between the motel and the southbound freeway on-ramp at that interchange. O’Dell said the closure will likely be in place for several hours.
MAN FALLS ASLEEP LEADING TO TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A man apparently falling asleep led to a two-vehicle accident early Wednesday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 5:30 a.m. information came in to dispatchers regarding the wreck in the 6000 block of Lookingglass Road. Deputies arrived on the scene and contacted both drivers. 35-year old Alexander Garcia was driving westbound and said he momentarily fell asleep and crossed into the oncoming lane where he swerved and then rolled his sedan and then was ejected. A 30-year old woman was also going westbound and had to swerve her vehicle as well. She was not restrained and was ejected. A young child was in the back seat of her vehicle, but was buckled up.
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (October 3, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately 2:21 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 209. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Dodge Ram...
