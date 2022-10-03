A man apparently falling asleep led to a two-vehicle accident early Wednesday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 5:30 a.m. information came in to dispatchers regarding the wreck in the 6000 block of Lookingglass Road. Deputies arrived on the scene and contacted both drivers. 35-year old Alexander Garcia was driving westbound and said he momentarily fell asleep and crossed into the oncoming lane where he swerved and then rolled his sedan and then was ejected. A 30-year old woman was also going westbound and had to swerve her vehicle as well. She was not restrained and was ejected. A young child was in the back seat of her vehicle, but was buckled up.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 20 HOURS AGO