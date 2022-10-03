ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

udmercy.edu

Detroit Mercy’s 2022 Homecoming brings hundreds back to campus

Whether it was laughing at an improv show, touring the historic neighborhoods on a bike tour, taking in the glow of the Titan Tailgate bonfire, catching up with friends and classmates or enjoying the old-fashioned BBQ, Detroit Mercy’s 2022 Homecoming had something for everyone. Hundreds of people — alumni,...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4

DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

Detroit Singer Blasts Insurance Company, Livonia Collision Shop in Song

Most of us just write a scathing Yelp or Google review when we get bad service, but a Detroit rapper went a different route. He aired his grievances in the form of a song. Byron Motley Jr. is better known in the Detroit area as Beezy313. He tells Detroit's WJBK-TV that when his car was broken into and his sunroof damaged earlier this year when he was visiting a club in the Detroit area. Since the Cadillac is fully insured, he made a claim with his insurance company.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Formerly vacant apartment building opens with the help of Detroit housing fund

The first project backed by a$75 million private investment fund, created two years ago to help developers build more affordable housing in Detroit, opened Wednesday near the Boston Edison neighborhood. City officials joined developers at The Charlotte, a formerly vacant three-story building from the early 20th century. The renovated apartment building has 28 units with rent prices that start at $725 for a studio apartment to $1,400 for a two-bedroom apartment. ...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Bring dirty shoes back to life

If you have spent any money in the previous few months, you have noticed price increases on everything from gas to groceries and everything in between. The cost of certain products, like sneakers, can add up quickly, so we strive to get as much use as possible out of them. When they get messed up, you don’t want to just throw them away, but there is a place in Detroit that can show how to clean them up and get more life out of your sneakers.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Amazon, Life Remodeled team up to install Ring doorbells at Detroit homes

Detroit — Mansa Bey, 67,got a new flower pot and a new Amazon Ring doorbell installed at his Detroit home Tuesday as part of an initiative by a city nonprofit. Life Remodeled, which focuses on repurposing vacant schools, has begun its six-day initiative to clear blight and beautify Detroit neighborhoods. Supporting the nonprofit in its volunteering efforts, Amazon donated $150,000 and 100 Ring home security devices to homes in the neighborhood near the former Cooley High School.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit rapper drops new song after car trashed at Livonia collision shop

LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop after his car was damaged even more at the business. Byron Motley Jr., 29, better known as Beezy313, said his car was broken into while he was at a club in Downtown Detroit in August. That left him with a broken sunroof, so he called his insurance company to make a claim.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit rapper calls out insurance firm in new song • Flint residents fume • Road rage incident turns violent

Former state officials get criminal charges dropped in Flint water crisis, leaving residents fuming. The water crisis began in 2014 when state-appointed emergency managers appointed by former Governor Rick Snyder took Flint off of a regional water system and began drawing from the Flint River to cut costs. They never treated the water to lessen its corrosiveness.
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Local boutique to release Detroit-inspired Air Jordan 2s

For Roland Coit, owner of the Two18 streetwear boutique next to Detroit's Eastern Market, designing and releasing an exclusive line of Air Jordan sneakers is a lifelong dream come true. "I was the kid that dreamed of designing shoes with Jordan brand," he said. "I'm just a kid from from...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Jury finds Detroit man not guilty in murder of Michael Ballard, 23

Detroit — A Wayne County jury has acquitted a Detroit man who was charged with killing a man in September 2019. Davonta Dickens had gone to trial on eight felony charges connected to the shooting death of 23-year-old Michael Ballard Sr. On Tuesday, a jury found Dickens to be...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Vacant school building in Detroit set for demolition

(CBS DETROIT) A vacant school building in Southwest Detroit that's become quite the eyesore after two fires and vandalism is coming down.The shell and charred remains of Frank Beard Elementary are, to this neighborhood, sad reminders of what was once a bustling center of learning.Neighbors say it didn't take long for it to deteriorate."You had people going in originally, maybe with drugs, doing drugs, and then it's just downhill from there, and people cared less and less about the structure," Abel Jones, a resident, said. In late July, it caught fire, then again two weeks later in what the city calls...
midcitydcnews.com

Visit Motown Square for a Taste of Detroit

The spirit of Motown and Detroit culture is alive in the Shaw neighborhood at Motown Square Pizza (1819 7th St. NW). Chef/owner Paulos Belay relocated to DC after culinary school and found himself homesick for Detroit-style pizza. Without any Detroit-style eateries close by, Belay turned to his own kitchen and started experimenting with recipes in his apartment. His friends served as taste testers early in the pandemic.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Accused Seven Mile Bloods leader faces trial after long wait

Detroit — Billy Arnold, the accused Seven Mile Bloods gang leader portrayed by FBI agents as a masked killer terrorizing residents of the east side of Detroit and targeting rivals on Instagram hit lists, goes on trial Monday after a seven-year wait caused by COVID-19 and a Trump-era pursuit of the death penalty.

