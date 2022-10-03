Read full article on original website
udmercy.edu
Detroit Mercy’s 2022 Homecoming brings hundreds back to campus
Whether it was laughing at an improv show, touring the historic neighborhoods on a bike tour, taking in the glow of the Titan Tailgate bonfire, catching up with friends and classmates or enjoying the old-fashioned BBQ, Detroit Mercy’s 2022 Homecoming had something for everyone. Hundreds of people — alumni,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4
DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
Detroit Singer Blasts Insurance Company, Livonia Collision Shop in Song
Most of us just write a scathing Yelp or Google review when we get bad service, but a Detroit rapper went a different route. He aired his grievances in the form of a song. Byron Motley Jr. is better known in the Detroit area as Beezy313. He tells Detroit's WJBK-TV that when his car was broken into and his sunroof damaged earlier this year when he was visiting a club in the Detroit area. Since the Cadillac is fully insured, he made a claim with his insurance company.
Life of a Detroit Hip Hop Artist: SHAH33D
Life of a Detroit Hip Hop Artist: SHAH33D from what he eats to get him going in the morning to his afternoon shopping. The post Life of a Detroit Hip Hop Artist: SHAH33D appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Lizzo performs private underground hometown concert very few people witnessed
DETROIT - She’s selling out arenas all over the country on her current “The Special Tour,” but on this night, she performed a very small, intimate, almost underground-type hometown concert not many people got to see. The Detroit native and multi-Grammy winner performed for around just a...
How did an area of 7 Mile in Detroit become known as 4-8-2-0-Die? The answer: Gang violence, rap music and Instagram
Thanks to the 7 Mile Bloods, the 48205 zip code on Detroit’s east side became a ‘no-go zone’ – a place terrorized by gang violence. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark discusses the power of gangs and what ultimately stopped the 7 Mile Bloods.
Formerly vacant apartment building opens with the help of Detroit housing fund
The first project backed by a$75 million private investment fund, created two years ago to help developers build more affordable housing in Detroit, opened Wednesday near the Boston Edison neighborhood. City officials joined developers at The Charlotte, a formerly vacant three-story building from the early 20th century. The renovated apartment building has 28 units with rent prices that start at $725 for a studio apartment to $1,400 for a two-bedroom apartment. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bring dirty shoes back to life
If you have spent any money in the previous few months, you have noticed price increases on everything from gas to groceries and everything in between. The cost of certain products, like sneakers, can add up quickly, so we strive to get as much use as possible out of them. When they get messed up, you don’t want to just throw them away, but there is a place in Detroit that can show how to clean them up and get more life out of your sneakers.
Detroit News
Amazon, Life Remodeled team up to install Ring doorbells at Detroit homes
Detroit — Mansa Bey, 67,got a new flower pot and a new Amazon Ring doorbell installed at his Detroit home Tuesday as part of an initiative by a city nonprofit. Life Remodeled, which focuses on repurposing vacant schools, has begun its six-day initiative to clear blight and beautify Detroit neighborhoods. Supporting the nonprofit in its volunteering efforts, Amazon donated $150,000 and 100 Ring home security devices to homes in the neighborhood near the former Cooley High School.
Detroit’s Pink Panties Pizza delivers weed-infused pies that will knock you on your ass
The delivery service went viral on TikTok for its pizzas with up to 1,200 mg of THC. We tried it.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit rapper drops new song after car trashed at Livonia collision shop
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop after his car was damaged even more at the business. Byron Motley Jr., 29, better known as Beezy313, said his car was broken into while he was at a club in Downtown Detroit in August. That left him with a broken sunroof, so he called his insurance company to make a claim.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit rapper calls out insurance firm in new song • Flint residents fume • Road rage incident turns violent
Former state officials get criminal charges dropped in Flint water crisis, leaving residents fuming. The water crisis began in 2014 when state-appointed emergency managers appointed by former Governor Rick Snyder took Flint off of a regional water system and began drawing from the Flint River to cut costs. They never treated the water to lessen its corrosiveness.
Detroit News
Local boutique to release Detroit-inspired Air Jordan 2s
For Roland Coit, owner of the Two18 streetwear boutique next to Detroit's Eastern Market, designing and releasing an exclusive line of Air Jordan sneakers is a lifelong dream come true. "I was the kid that dreamed of designing shoes with Jordan brand," he said. "I'm just a kid from from...
Detroit News
Jury finds Detroit man not guilty in murder of Michael Ballard, 23
Detroit — A Wayne County jury has acquitted a Detroit man who was charged with killing a man in September 2019. Davonta Dickens had gone to trial on eight felony charges connected to the shooting death of 23-year-old Michael Ballard Sr. On Tuesday, a jury found Dickens to be...
Detroit's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Detroit has a bright future built on its rich history and many positive aspects. However, like many urban areas, it has its share of problems. Crime is one of them, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
Vacant school building in Detroit set for demolition
(CBS DETROIT) A vacant school building in Southwest Detroit that's become quite the eyesore after two fires and vandalism is coming down.The shell and charred remains of Frank Beard Elementary are, to this neighborhood, sad reminders of what was once a bustling center of learning.Neighbors say it didn't take long for it to deteriorate."You had people going in originally, maybe with drugs, doing drugs, and then it's just downhill from there, and people cared less and less about the structure," Abel Jones, a resident, said. In late July, it caught fire, then again two weeks later in what the city calls...
midcitydcnews.com
Visit Motown Square for a Taste of Detroit
The spirit of Motown and Detroit culture is alive in the Shaw neighborhood at Motown Square Pizza (1819 7th St. NW). Chef/owner Paulos Belay relocated to DC after culinary school and found himself homesick for Detroit-style pizza. Without any Detroit-style eateries close by, Belay turned to his own kitchen and started experimenting with recipes in his apartment. His friends served as taste testers early in the pandemic.
Detroit News
Accused Seven Mile Bloods leader faces trial after long wait
Detroit — Billy Arnold, the accused Seven Mile Bloods gang leader portrayed by FBI agents as a masked killer terrorizing residents of the east side of Detroit and targeting rivals on Instagram hit lists, goes on trial Monday after a seven-year wait caused by COVID-19 and a Trump-era pursuit of the death penalty.
Veteran Attorney Lisa Screen Joins Mike Morse Law Firm
With more than two decades of experience, Screen has tried more than 250 cases and pivoted from representing auto insurance companies to assisting accident victims. /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Morse Law Firm is pleased to welcome veteran attorney. Lisa Screen. to its talented team of trial lawyers. Screen has a diverse...
