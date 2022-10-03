ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Events held at El Paso County Coliseum this fall

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Need something to do with the family? The El Paso County Coliseum has you covered. They are holding multiple events and concerts in October. Disney on Ice is taking over the Coliseum from Thursday through Sunday. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and...
KFOX 14

Economy Wholesale grocers celebrate 1-year anniversary

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Economy Wholesale Grocers is celebrating the 1-year anniversary of its newest location. The business is located at 411 N. Zaragoza near North Loop in El Paso’s Lower Valley. As part of Economy’s unwavering commitment to its shoppers and surrounding communities, customers and area...
KFOX 14

El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'most wanted' FURever Home

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "Most Wanted FURever Home" program will feature animals in need of home each week, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office release. "All MOST WANTED" pets will come with their spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and registration. Pets will also be sent...
KFOX 14

El Paso County to receive $4.6M for flood mitigation project

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) on Wednesday approved $4,650,500 for El Paso County to use for a flood mitigation project in Socorro and Horizon City. The county will receive $2,372,000 in financing and $2,278,500 in grant funding from the Flood Infrastructure Fund (FIF).
KFOX 14

Drivers with popped tires by rebar on Doniphan can file claim with TxDOT

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Several drivers said their tires popped while driving on Doniphan Drive in the Upper Valley Thursday night. Barrels and caution tapes put up by the Texas Department of Transportation El Paso were blown away by the stormy weather conditions. TxDOT said drivers whose tires...
KFOX 14

El Paso Chihuahuas unveil new 2023 season logo designed by Marvel

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Chihuahuas will be donning a new logo next season that was created by Marvel. The new logo is part of “Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond” program. All 96 participating Major League Baseball teams will wear full uniforms featuring...
KFOX 14

El Paso Film Festival Returns for Fifth Year

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — From a Hollywood heavyweight to dozens of documentaries and short films, the El Paso Film Festival returns to downtown next week. The festival is the brainchild of local filmmaker Carlos Corral, who has worked to grow the festival into a premier event. Past festivals...
KFOX 14

1 person hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting in central El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department. The shooting happened near Montana Avenue and Laurel Street around 12 a.m. on Friday. El Paso police say around...
KFOX 14

El Paso, Ysleta, Socorro ISD superintendents hold State of Education Address

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The superintendents for El Paso, Socorro and Ysleta Independent School Districts will hold the El Paso Chamber's State of Education Address on Thursday. El Paso ISD superintendent Diana Sayavedra, Socorro ISD superintendent Dr. Nate Carman and Ysleta ISD Superintendent Dr. Xavier De La Torre...
KFOX 14

Police respond to robbery, shooting at Family Dollar in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police responded to a robbery at a Family Dollar in the Lower Valley Thursday night. Police said someone shot up in the air at the store located at 6501 Alamedaand got away with money. No injuries were reported. An investigation is underway,...
KFOX 14

Pedestrian, driver safety projects on Dyer Street nearing completion

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has completed construction at some of northeast El Paso's busiest intersections however, the department said a second project is well underway. TxDOT Spokesperson Jennifer Wright said crews have completed work for the "Raised Median Project” which will improve...
KFOX 14

Your 2022 Texas Voter Election Guide

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This year's elections are the midterm elections. Election Day is November 8. Tuesday, October 11 - Last day to register to vote. Friday, October 28 - Last day to apply for ballot by mail (Must be received, not postmarked by this date.) Friday, November...
EL PASO, TX

