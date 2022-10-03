Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
Far east El Paso residents frustrated as they await action about noise ordinance
EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14] — Some residents in one far east El Paso neighborhood are frustrated after they learned they will have to continue bearing the loud noises inside their homes coming from a nearby bar. The issue stems from the City of El Paso deciding to table the...
KFOX 14
Events held at El Paso County Coliseum this fall
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Need something to do with the family? The El Paso County Coliseum has you covered. They are holding multiple events and concerts in October. Disney on Ice is taking over the Coliseum from Thursday through Sunday. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and...
KFOX 14
Valley Farms New Mexico donates flowers to all residents at El Paso nursing home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Residents at an El Paso nursing and rehabilitation center got a surprise Thursday afternoon. The owners of Valley Farms New Mexico brought flowers for all the residents of the Cimarron Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northwest El Paso. The family-owned farm is based...
KFOX 14
El Paso County holds veteran, caregiver survivorship, estate planning summit
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County held a summit to better prepare veterans and caregivers for their estate planning needs Thursday morning. The goal is to ensure veterans and caregivers understand their benefits and establish security and peace of mind for their loved ones. The summit took...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso ignores NYC mayor's call to stop sending migrant buses
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso issued a response Friday after New York City Mayor Eric Adams called on El Paso's mayor and city manager to stop sending buses of migrants to New York. "El Paso, the city manager, the mayor, they should stop sending...
KFOX 14
Economy Wholesale grocers celebrate 1-year anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Economy Wholesale Grocers is celebrating the 1-year anniversary of its newest location. The business is located at 411 N. Zaragoza near North Loop in El Paso’s Lower Valley. As part of Economy’s unwavering commitment to its shoppers and surrounding communities, customers and area...
KFOX 14
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'most wanted' FURever Home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "Most Wanted FURever Home" program will feature animals in need of home each week, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office release. "All MOST WANTED" pets will come with their spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and registration. Pets will also be sent...
KFOX 14
El Paso County to receive $4.6M for flood mitigation project
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) on Wednesday approved $4,650,500 for El Paso County to use for a flood mitigation project in Socorro and Horizon City. The county will receive $2,372,000 in financing and $2,278,500 in grant funding from the Flood Infrastructure Fund (FIF).
KFOX 14
Boxing coach voices concern about lack of activities available to kids in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Cross town Boxing, a boxing school in Las Cruces, expressed to city council that there was a large drug problem near their location and they would like to see something done about it by Las Cruces city council. KFOX14 spoke with Michael Clark, the coach...
KFOX 14
Drivers with popped tires by rebar on Doniphan can file claim with TxDOT
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Several drivers said their tires popped while driving on Doniphan Drive in the Upper Valley Thursday night. Barrels and caution tapes put up by the Texas Department of Transportation El Paso were blown away by the stormy weather conditions. TxDOT said drivers whose tires...
KFOX 14
El Paso Chihuahuas unveil new 2023 season logo designed by Marvel
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Chihuahuas will be donning a new logo next season that was created by Marvel. The new logo is part of “Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond” program. All 96 participating Major League Baseball teams will wear full uniforms featuring...
KFOX 14
El Paso Film Festival Returns for Fifth Year
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — From a Hollywood heavyweight to dozens of documentaries and short films, the El Paso Film Festival returns to downtown next week. The festival is the brainchild of local filmmaker Carlos Corral, who has worked to grow the festival into a premier event. Past festivals...
KFOX 14
1 person hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting in central El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department. The shooting happened near Montana Avenue and Laurel Street around 12 a.m. on Friday. El Paso police say around...
KFOX 14
El Paso, Ysleta, Socorro ISD superintendents hold State of Education Address
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The superintendents for El Paso, Socorro and Ysleta Independent School Districts will hold the El Paso Chamber's State of Education Address on Thursday. El Paso ISD superintendent Diana Sayavedra, Socorro ISD superintendent Dr. Nate Carman and Ysleta ISD Superintendent Dr. Xavier De La Torre...
KFOX 14
Police respond to robbery, shooting at Family Dollar in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police responded to a robbery at a Family Dollar in the Lower Valley Thursday night. Police said someone shot up in the air at the store located at 6501 Alamedaand got away with money. No injuries were reported. An investigation is underway,...
KFOX 14
'I'm dying': Woman shot by twin brothers in Hudspeth County records audio
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The migrant woman who was shot by the twin brothers in Hudspeth County recorded herself after she got shot. The migrant shot and killed was identified as Jesús Sepúlveda Martinez and the woman migrant shot and injured was identified as Berenice Casias Carrillo.
KFOX 14
15-year-old American teen accused of smuggling meth at Paso Del Norte bridge
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An American teen was arrested and accused of smuggling drugs at the downtown bridge in El Paso. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte bridge said they intercepted a methamphetamine smuggling attempt by a 15-year-old U.S. citizen. The incident...
KFOX 14
Sister of migrant man shot, killed in Hudspeth County says he wanted better future
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — KFOX14 spoke with the sister of the migrant who was shot and killed in Hudspeth County last week. The migrant shot and killed was identified as Jesús Sepúlveda Martinez and the woman migrant shot and injured was identified as Berenice Casias Carrillo.
KFOX 14
Pedestrian, driver safety projects on Dyer Street nearing completion
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has completed construction at some of northeast El Paso's busiest intersections however, the department said a second project is well underway. TxDOT Spokesperson Jennifer Wright said crews have completed work for the "Raised Median Project” which will improve...
KFOX 14
Your 2022 Texas Voter Election Guide
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This year's elections are the midterm elections. Election Day is November 8. Tuesday, October 11 - Last day to register to vote. Friday, October 28 - Last day to apply for ballot by mail (Must be received, not postmarked by this date.) Friday, November...
