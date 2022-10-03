Read full article on original website
Related
hubison.com
Women's Soccer Earns First Win of the Season Over LIU
BROOKVILLE, N.Y. (October 6, 2022) - Howard University women's soccer team earned their first win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Long Island University (LIU) Thursday afternoon at LIU Soccer Park. The win moves HU to a 1-4 conference mark (1-9-1 overall) while dropping the Sharks to a...
hubison.com
Women's Soccer Seeks Road Win at LIU
WASHINGTON (October 5, 2022) – The Howard University Women's soccer team travels to Brookville, New York for Thursday's conference matchup against Long Island University (LIU) for a 1 p.m. kickoff at LIU Soccer Park. FOLLOW THE ACTION. Bison fans can follow all the action via our live stats or...
hubison.com
Swimming & Diving Caps Big Weekend with Sold Out Meet vs. Georgetown
WASHINGTON (October 4, 2022) - The Howard University swimming and diving program held the "Battle at the Burr" against crosstown rival Georgetown University, and by all accounts, it proved to be a monumental event. "It was all that it was supposed to be and more," said an elated Nic Askew,...
Comments / 0