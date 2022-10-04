Read full article on original website
Alabama Starts Redshirt Freshman Jalen Milroe Under Center Against Aggies
The Alabama Crimson Tide came out for its first offensive snaps with redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe starting at quarterback. Milroe is making his first start for the Tide due to a shoulder injury Bryce Young suffered in the second quarter against Arkansas last week. Milroe has made eight appearances in...
Alabama Survives The Aggies Without Bryce Young
The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0) was pushed to the brink of defeat by the Texas A&M Aggies (3-3, 1-2) but ultimately held on to stay unbeaten and exact revenge for its only regular season defeat in 2021. The Tide played without its Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, after Bryce Young was injured in the Arkansas matchup, and despite turning the football over four times Alabama held on to win 24-20.
Alabama Takes Slim Lead Into The Locker Room at Halftime Against Texas A&M
The Alabama Crimson Tide holds onto a 3-point lead at halftime against Texas A&M. The Tide's senior kicker Will Reichard kicked a 50-yard field goal with 12 seconds left to move ahead. The story of the half was the play of backup quarterback Jalen Milroe. He led the offense into...
Take a Look at How Texas A&M’s Yell Practice in Birmingham Went Down
Texas A&M held their traditional yell practice at The Summit in Birmingham on Friday night before Saturday’s big rematch against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The spectacle did not disappoint and has already begun to go viral for some interesting entertainment. One of the yell leaders started off the night...
Auburn Legacy Commits to Crimson Tide
Five-star class of 2025 wide receiver Ryan Williams has committed to the Crimson Tide. The offensive weapon announced his decision on Saturday night, shortly after the Texas A&M vs. Alabama game had kicked off. The Ala., native ranks at No. 25 nationally, No. 6 in wide receivers, and No. 4...
Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe Share Sweet Moment After the Game
Alabama quarterbacks Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe shared a sweet moment on the field after Alabama's 24-20 victory against Texas A&M. Milroe started for the Crimson Tide on Saturday night as Young is injured with an AC sprain in his shoulder. The redshirt freshman went 12-of-19 for 111 yards, three touchdowns, one interception, and two fumbles.
LOOK: 200 Snapshots from Alabama’s Nail-Biting Win Over Texas A&M
The Alabama Crimson Tide needed a defensive stand to hang onto a 24-20 win against the Texas A&M Aggies in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night. It was an emotional contest that saw the Crimson Tide play without Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young. "We've got a lot of things that...
Bryce Young Rumored to Be Out Against Texas A&M
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is rumored to be out against Texas A&M on Saturday night, according to NFL reporter for Pro Football Network Aaron Wilson. "Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (sprained AC joint shoulder) is expected to miss Saturday's game against Texas A&M as a precautionary measure after getting hurt against Arkansas, per a college football source @PFN365 #RollTide," tweeted Wilson.
Former Bama Player Doesn’t Want Tide to Blowout Aggies
Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy appeared on his weekly podcast and YouTube show, “Always College Football,” where he previewed the upcoming college football slate. When the Alabama-Texas A&M segment came up, McElroy discussed how the Aggies could hang close and his reasoning on why he did not want the game to be lopsided.
Alabama vs Texas A&M: Injury Reports
No. 1 Alabama will host the Texas A&M Aggies at 7 p.m. CST on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Quarterback Bryce Young suffered a shoulder injury halfway through the game in Alabama's 49-26 win at Arkansas in Week 5, forcing him out for the remainder of the game.
Alabama Announces Tip-Off Times for Gonzaga, Houston
The Alabama men's basketball team has announced the tip-off times for the matchups against Gonzaga and Houston this upcoming season. The Crimson Tide is set to take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs for the C.M Newton Classic on December 17, 2022. The game will take place in Birmingham, Ala., and will air on CBS. Tip-off is set for noon CT.
Texas A&M Quarterback Ruled Out Against Alabama
Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson is officially ruled out for Saturday's game against the Crimson Tide. "I am told Texas A&M QB, Max Johnson has a broken bone in his throwing hand. Sadly, he might be done for the season - at the least the foreseeable future," tweeted ESPN Radio's Ian Fitzsimmons.
Five Star Quarterback Announces Visit Date
Julian Sayin, a five-star quarterback in the class of 2024, has announced his official visit to The University of Alabama on October 22, 2022. This date coincides with Alabama's week eight matchup against Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs. According to 247 Sports, Sayin is the No. 13 recruit...
John Metchie III Rewarded NFLPA Community MVP for Week 5
Former Alabama Crimson Tide and current Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III was diagnosed with Leukemia back in July, preventing him from partaking in the 2022-23 NFL season. While Metchie was expected to make a huge impact on the field before his unfortunate announcement, he has gone on to show that his contributions to the fans goes way beyond the game of football.
Nick Saban Gives Latest Update on Bryce Young’s Status
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban gave the latest update on quarterback Bryce Young during "Hey Coach," on Thursday evening. "Bryce has been able to practice some this week. But, there's no real bad damage or anything like that in his shoulder, so this is not a long-term thing. He still has some soreness. We'll have to make a game-time decision, before the game in pre-game, to see if he can throw the ball well enough to go out there and do this job," said Saban.
Former Alabama Baseball Infielder Passes Away
Former Alabama baseball infielder Davis Heller has passed away at the age of 22. "We are deeply saddened by the death of North Greenville University student-athlete Davis Heller, who died October 5 in his off-campus apartment. Although there is an ongoing investigation, initial indications are that he died of natural causes," said North Greenville University Athletics.
Happy Birthday Herbert Jones
Former Alabama basketball star and current New Orleans Pelican, Herbert Jones turned 24 years old today. The Greensboro native was born on October 6, 1998, and showed flashes of his talent at a young age. In his senior year at Hale County High School, Jones averaged 16 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. This stat line earned him Class 4A Player of the Year and a scholarship to The University of Alabama.
Bryant Shows Out For Homecoming, Gets First Win On Season
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Paul Bryant Stampede (1-7) capitalized off of clutch plays from their running back and defense to defeat the Brookwood Panthers (4-3) on homecoming night 23-18, claiming its first win of the season.
James Spann: Alabama Fans Should Expect “A Perfect Night For Football”
Alabama fans are gearing up for an exciting night game at Bryant-Denny Stadium this Saturday. The NUMBER ONE Alabama Crimson Tide will host the Aggies of Texas A&M and kickoff will be at 7 p.m. As we know the game is the highlight of the day but there are many...
West Blocton versus American Christian Academy football preview
West Blocton (4-3, 3-1) welcomes region opponent American Christian Academy (5-2, 4-0) Friday night. The Patriots have won five of the six matchups against the Tigers, including a win last year where the Patriots dominated the Tigers 48-16. The last time West Blocton beat ACA was in 2014 where the Tigers won 36-33.
