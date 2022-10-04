ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Survives The Aggies Without Bryce Young

The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0) was pushed to the brink of defeat by the Texas A&M Aggies (3-3, 1-2) but ultimately held on to stay unbeaten and exact revenge for its only regular season defeat in 2021. The Tide played without its Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, after Bryce Young was injured in the Arkansas matchup, and despite turning the football over four times Alabama held on to win 24-20.
Tide 100.9 FM

Auburn Legacy Commits to Crimson Tide

Five-star class of 2025 wide receiver Ryan Williams has committed to the Crimson Tide. The offensive weapon announced his decision on Saturday night, shortly after the Texas A&M vs. Alabama game had kicked off. The Ala., native ranks at No. 25 nationally, No. 6 in wide receivers, and No. 4...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe Share Sweet Moment After the Game

Alabama quarterbacks Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe shared a sweet moment on the field after Alabama's 24-20 victory against Texas A&M. Milroe started for the Crimson Tide on Saturday night as Young is injured with an AC sprain in his shoulder. The redshirt freshman went 12-of-19 for 111 yards, three touchdowns, one interception, and two fumbles.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Bryce Young Rumored to Be Out Against Texas A&M

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is rumored to be out against Texas A&M on Saturday night, according to NFL reporter for Pro Football Network Aaron Wilson. "Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (sprained AC joint shoulder) is expected to miss Saturday's game against Texas A&M as a precautionary measure after getting hurt against Arkansas, per a college football source @PFN365 #RollTide," tweeted Wilson.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Bama Player Doesn’t Want Tide to Blowout Aggies

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy appeared on his weekly podcast and YouTube show, “Always College Football,” where he previewed the upcoming college football slate. When the Alabama-Texas A&M segment came up, McElroy discussed how the Aggies could hang close and his reasoning on why he did not want the game to be lopsided.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama vs Texas A&M: Injury Reports

No. 1 Alabama will host the Texas A&M Aggies at 7 p.m. CST on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Quarterback Bryce Young suffered a shoulder injury halfway through the game in Alabama's 49-26 win at Arkansas in Week 5, forcing him out for the remainder of the game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Announces Tip-Off Times for Gonzaga, Houston

The Alabama men's basketball team has announced the tip-off times for the matchups against Gonzaga and Houston this upcoming season. The Crimson Tide is set to take on the Gonzaga Bulldogs for the C.M Newton Classic on December 17, 2022. The game will take place in Birmingham, Ala., and will air on CBS. Tip-off is set for noon CT.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Texas A&M Quarterback Ruled Out Against Alabama

Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson is officially ruled out for Saturday's game against the Crimson Tide. "I am told Texas A&M QB, Max Johnson has a broken bone in his throwing hand. Sadly, he might be done for the season - at the least the foreseeable future," tweeted ESPN Radio's Ian Fitzsimmons.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Five Star Quarterback Announces Visit Date

Julian Sayin, a five-star quarterback in the class of 2024, has announced his official visit to The University of Alabama on October 22, 2022. This date coincides with Alabama's week eight matchup against Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs. According to 247 Sports, Sayin is the No. 13 recruit...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

John Metchie III Rewarded NFLPA Community MVP for Week 5

Former Alabama Crimson Tide and current Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III was diagnosed with Leukemia back in July, preventing him from partaking in the 2022-23 NFL season. While Metchie was expected to make a huge impact on the field before his unfortunate announcement, he has gone on to show that his contributions to the fans goes way beyond the game of football.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Nick Saban Gives Latest Update on Bryce Young’s Status

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban gave the latest update on quarterback Bryce Young during "Hey Coach," on Thursday evening. "Bryce has been able to practice some this week. But, there's no real bad damage or anything like that in his shoulder, so this is not a long-term thing. He still has some soreness. We'll have to make a game-time decision, before the game in pre-game, to see if he can throw the ball well enough to go out there and do this job," said Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Baseball Infielder Passes Away

Former Alabama baseball infielder Davis Heller has passed away at the age of 22. "We are deeply saddened by the death of North Greenville University student-athlete Davis Heller, who died October 5 in his off-campus apartment. Although there is an ongoing investigation, initial indications are that he died of natural causes," said North Greenville University Athletics.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Happy Birthday Herbert Jones

Former Alabama basketball star and current New Orleans Pelican, Herbert Jones turned 24 years old today. The Greensboro native was born on October 6, 1998, and showed flashes of his talent at a young age. In his senior year at Hale County High School, Jones averaged 16 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. This stat line earned him Class 4A Player of the Year and a scholarship to The University of Alabama.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tide 100.9 FM

Bryant Shows Out For Homecoming, Gets First Win On Season

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Paul Bryant Stampede (1-7) capitalized off of clutch plays from their running back and defense to defeat the Brookwood Panthers (4-3) on homecoming night 23-18, claiming its first win of the season.
BROOKWOOD, AL
