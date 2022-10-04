Alabama football head coach Nick Saban gave the latest update on quarterback Bryce Young during "Hey Coach," on Thursday evening. "Bryce has been able to practice some this week. But, there's no real bad damage or anything like that in his shoulder, so this is not a long-term thing. He still has some soreness. We'll have to make a game-time decision, before the game in pre-game, to see if he can throw the ball well enough to go out there and do this job," said Saban.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO