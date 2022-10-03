THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING PERSON. 54-YEAR-OLD MISSING PERSON HARVEY DAVID BRIGGS. HARVEY WAS LAST SEEN IN THE AREA OF SUNNYSIDE IN COLUMBIA ON 10/01/2022. PRIOR TO LEAVING HARVEY MADE SEVERAL CONCERNING STATEMENTS TO FAMILY AND THEY HAVE NOT HEARD FROM HIM SINCE. HARVEY IS 5’11” TALL WEIGHING 198 LBS. WITH GRAY HAIR AND BLUE EYES. HARVEY WAS LAST SEEN DRIVING HIS BLACK 2015 FORD FUSION TENNESSEE LICENSE PLATE 156BHBD. ANY PERSON WITH ADDITIONAL INFORMATION THAT MAY ASSIST IN THIS OR ANY OTHER INVESTIGATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT DISPATCH (24 HOURS) AT 931-388-2727, MAURY COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS AT 931-381-4900, OR COLUMBIA POLICE SAFE TIP EMAIL TO SAFETIPS@COLUMBIATN.COM.

COLUMBIA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO