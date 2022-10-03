ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TN

WSMV

Body found in Cumberland River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police and fire crews responded Thursday afternoon after reports a body was found in the Cumberland River. Crews were dispatched to the Korean Veterans Bridge for reports of a water rescue. They made contact with a boater who stated he passed a body in the water that was “obviously deceased” and beyond any help.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County, TN
Old Hickory, TN
Old Hickory, TN
Wilson County, TN
WSMV

VIDEO: Metro officer runs red light, hits driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows a Metro Police officer running a red light and slamming into another driver. Stephen Roche said he was stopped at a red light behind a police officer when he heard a loud noise. “There is no screeching or metal crunching,” Roche said. “It is boom.”
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Victim identified: pedestrian struck by car airlifted to Nashville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian was airlifted to Nashville after being hit by a car near Shoney’s restaurant Wednesday afternoon. The woman, Lavinia Meriweather, 52, was attempting to cross Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and walked in front of a 2020 Ford F-350 being driven by Arthur Cover, 62, of Cookville. Meriwether was flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter and is reported in stable condition.
NASHVILLE, TN
On Target News

Fire Destroys Combine on Thursday

A fire occurred on Thursday afternoon in the Goose Pond Road area of Coffee County. According to New Union Fire Chief Sammy Morton, Rigney Farms was working in a field with a Combine Harvester when the fire broke out in the equipment. The Combine was a total loss, valued at $250,000.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Columbia Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Person

THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING PERSON. 54-YEAR-OLD MISSING PERSON HARVEY DAVID BRIGGS. HARVEY WAS LAST SEEN IN THE AREA OF SUNNYSIDE IN COLUMBIA ON 10/01/2022. PRIOR TO LEAVING HARVEY MADE SEVERAL CONCERNING STATEMENTS TO FAMILY AND THEY HAVE NOT HEARD FROM HIM SINCE. HARVEY IS 5’11” TALL WEIGHING 198 LBS. WITH GRAY HAIR AND BLUE EYES. HARVEY WAS LAST SEEN DRIVING HIS BLACK 2015 FORD FUSION TENNESSEE LICENSE PLATE 156BHBD. ANY PERSON WITH ADDITIONAL INFORMATION THAT MAY ASSIST IN THIS OR ANY OTHER INVESTIGATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT DISPATCH (24 HOURS) AT 931-388-2727, MAURY COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS AT 931-381-4900, OR COLUMBIA POLICE SAFE TIP EMAIL TO SAFETIPS@COLUMBIATN.COM.
COLUMBIA, TN
WSMV

Reward increased for information surrounding death of Mya Fuller

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office released new details into the homicide investigation involving Mya Fuller. Fuller’s body was found on Aug. 6 off Trammel Lane in a rural part of southeastern Wilson County. She had been reported missing last being seen in Murfreesboro on July 29.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

VIDEO: Man sets fire to Nashville club

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department is trying to identify a man who was caught on surveillance video breaking into a Nashville club, and setting it on fire. The suspect broke into the WKND Hang Suite at 1703 Church Street around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Fatal crash causes traffic delays

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - At least one person is dead following a crash in Robertson County involving a motorcycle and a truck Monday afternoon. Smokey Barn News said traffic on Tom Austin Highway is being diverted at West County Farm Road as officials continue to clear the accident. Officials. Officials...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN

