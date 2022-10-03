Read full article on original website
Related
wgnsradio.com
UPDATED: Name of Man Killed in I-24 Accident on Thursday Morning Released by the THP
UPDATE: A 79-year-old Murfreesboro man was killed on I-24 East early Thursday morning in Rutherford County. The wreck occurred about 15-minutes before 5AM at mile-marker 67.8 between Sam Ridley Parkway and Almaville Road (Lee Victory Parkway). According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, James Terry Walker was driving his Jeep Grand...
Hartsville resident found dead following apartment fire
Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead following an apartment fire in Trousdale County.
clarksvillenow.com
47-year-old man killed in Tiny Town Road wreck, 3 others seriously injured
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A 47-year-old Clarksville man, Sean Braxton, was killed in the head-on collision on Tiny Town Road Wednesday afternoon. Three people in the other vehicle were seriously injured. At about 3:30 p.m., Braxton was traveling eastbound on Tiny Town in a 2016 Nissan Altima when...
WSMV
Body found in Cumberland River
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police and fire crews responded Thursday afternoon after reports a body was found in the Cumberland River. Crews were dispatched to the Korean Veterans Bridge for reports of a water rescue. They made contact with a boater who stated he passed a body in the water that was “obviously deceased” and beyond any help.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
79-year-old man killed in crash on I-24 in Rutherford County
The crash happened in the westbound lanes near the Almaville Road exit around 4:45 a.m.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Trying to Identify Woman in Video After Car Break-in and Fraud (See Video)
(MURFREESBORO, TN) The Murfreesboro Police Department reports that detectives are searching for a person of interest in a fraudulent use of a credit card case that also involves a burglary. A video that was released by the MPD shows an unidentified woman allegedly making fraudulent purchases at Kroger on W....
‘Very frightening’: Neighbors on edge after dozens of shots fired over car theft in South Nashville
Around two dozen shots fired in a South Nashville shootout between employees of a car lot and suspected car thieves earlier this week left neighbors in the area concerned about their safety.
WSMV
VIDEO: Metro officer runs red light, hits driver
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows a Metro Police officer running a red light and slamming into another driver. Stephen Roche said he was stopped at a red light behind a police officer when he heard a loud noise. “There is no screeching or metal crunching,” Roche said. “It is boom.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSMV
Victim identified: pedestrian struck by car airlifted to Nashville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian was airlifted to Nashville after being hit by a car near Shoney’s restaurant Wednesday afternoon. The woman, Lavinia Meriweather, 52, was attempting to cross Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and walked in front of a 2020 Ford F-350 being driven by Arthur Cover, 62, of Cookville. Meriwether was flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter and is reported in stable condition.
Fire Destroys Combine on Thursday
A fire occurred on Thursday afternoon in the Goose Pond Road area of Coffee County. According to New Union Fire Chief Sammy Morton, Rigney Farms was working in a field with a Combine Harvester when the fire broke out in the equipment. The Combine was a total loss, valued at $250,000.
1 killed, 3 injured in Clarksville crash
At least one fatality and several injuries have been reported following a crash in Clarksville.
radio7media.com
Columbia Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Person
THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING PERSON. 54-YEAR-OLD MISSING PERSON HARVEY DAVID BRIGGS. HARVEY WAS LAST SEEN IN THE AREA OF SUNNYSIDE IN COLUMBIA ON 10/01/2022. PRIOR TO LEAVING HARVEY MADE SEVERAL CONCERNING STATEMENTS TO FAMILY AND THEY HAVE NOT HEARD FROM HIM SINCE. HARVEY IS 5’11” TALL WEIGHING 198 LBS. WITH GRAY HAIR AND BLUE EYES. HARVEY WAS LAST SEEN DRIVING HIS BLACK 2015 FORD FUSION TENNESSEE LICENSE PLATE 156BHBD. ANY PERSON WITH ADDITIONAL INFORMATION THAT MAY ASSIST IN THIS OR ANY OTHER INVESTIGATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT DISPATCH (24 HOURS) AT 931-388-2727, MAURY COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS AT 931-381-4900, OR COLUMBIA POLICE SAFE TIP EMAIL TO SAFETIPS@COLUMBIATN.COM.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 displaced after early morning house fire in Franklin
The Franklin Fire Department is investigating after a fire significantly damaged a townhome early Tuesday morning.
Shelbyville homicide suspect arrested following month-long investigation
A man has been taken into custody for his connection to a homicide that occurred in late August in Shelbyville.
WSMV
Reward increased for information surrounding death of Mya Fuller
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office released new details into the homicide investigation involving Mya Fuller. Fuller’s body was found on Aug. 6 off Trammel Lane in a rural part of southeastern Wilson County. She had been reported missing last being seen in Murfreesboro on July 29.
WSMV
VIDEO: Man sets fire to Nashville club
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department is trying to identify a man who was caught on surveillance video breaking into a Nashville club, and setting it on fire. The suspect broke into the WKND Hang Suite at 1703 Church Street around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The...
Former THP Trooper reportedly spotted in Florida after going missing; car located near beach
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office in Florida has since put out an alert about the missing man. On Wednesday, the department posted on Facebook, saying Briggs' car was found at the boardwalk on Okaloosa Island on Tuesday.
WSMV
Fatal crash causes traffic delays
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - At least one person is dead following a crash in Robertson County involving a motorcycle and a truck Monday afternoon. Smokey Barn News said traffic on Tom Austin Highway is being diverted at West County Farm Road as officials continue to clear the accident. Officials. Officials...
TN, KY communities implement burn bans due to dry weather
Amid concerns about the recent dry weather conditions posing a fall fire hazard, several localities in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky have issued burn bans.
Reward increased to $5K in Mya Fuller murder case
Wilson County officials have increased the reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect(s) responsible for Mya Fuller's death.
Comments / 0