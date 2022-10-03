Read full article on original website
Comedian Jeff Dunham to perform at MVP Arena
Comedian Jeff Dunham is set to perform at the MVP Arena on February 8, 2023. This Albany stop is part of his "Still Not Canceled Tour."
A Top Notch Berkshire Guitarist Returns to a Premier Dance Band This Saturday
Without question, Berkshire County is loaded with some very talented musicians. As you have seen over the years, whether it's Live on the Lake in Pittsfield, Party in the Park in North Adams, or Sounds of Summer in Great Barrington, the bands that perform at these summer concerts are sure to get the crowd up and dancing.
Upstate New York Casino Adds Country Legend To Concert Lineup
Time to add another great show to the Upstate New York Country concert calendar. Now that our Luke Combs weekend in Albany has passed, for the time being, the schedule of the huge arena and amphitheater shows is slowing up. But the great news here is the concert schedule itself is showing now signs of slowing down as we get into the season of great theater, club, and casino shows.
Final Forecast! Upstate TV Icon Has Emotional Last Day On Channel 13
The man, the myth, the map, the mustache! Bob Kovachick has retired from Newschannel 13 in Albany after 35 years and we found a video of one of his first weather forecasts from back in 1988, just one month after he was hired. Check it out below!. I couldn't stop...
“Very Scary”: Daring Black Bear Kills Miniature Donkey in Hudson
A family is devastated after a black bear attack left one of their beloved miniature donkeys dead. The scariest part, though, is what happened when the bear came back for the others. Black bear Attack Near Hudson, NY. "This morning a miniature donkey was attacked and killed in an enclosed...
Upstate Nostalgia For Sale: Water Slide World Listing Shocks Fans
Capital Region summers haven’t been the same since Water Slide World closed in 2018. Not only are our sliding and gliding quotas way down, but the absolutely iconic jingle hasn’t been heard on the airwaves for five years. Things didn’t get any better for park devotees after a...
WNYT
Potential kidney donor found for young Clifton Park girl
A little girl from Clifton Park may have found her superhero. NewsChannel 13 introduced you in September to a brave little girl and her family. They were searching for a kidney donor with a specific blood type. For the last several months, Maya Charles Rivera has been treated for Stage...
Bear attack claims life of Lucy the donkey
Bears are expanding out of their core populations over the past few decades as an increase in forest cover has meant a more suitable habitat. Bear attacks could become more prevalent as one Columbia County woman has learned this week when her pet donkey was attacked and mauled to death.
Watch! Jimmie Allen Stops His Schenectady Show Mid-Song! Why?
It was a fantastic weekend for country music with Luke Combs at MVP Arena in Albany for two nights on Friday and Saturday. Jimmie Allen headlined Frogtober Fest at Frog Alley in Schenectady on Saturday night. What Happened at Frogtober Fest?. Frogtober Fest at Frog Alley in Schenectady was an...
Field of Horrors in Troy open weekends through October
Young Capital Region thrill seekers—specifically, those under 18—will need to keep some new regulations in mind when visiting Troy's Field of Horrors.
Food trucks around the Capital Region
If you're hosting an event or just want to grab a quick bite, you may be looking for a food truck in the area. Many food trucks will be at public events like festivals or breweries, but many also cater for private parties and events
Young Hudson Valley Father Killed in Upstate New York Crash
A Hudson Valley family lost their father following a crash in Upstate New York. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an Ulster County man was killed in a crash in Greene County, New York. Ulster County, New York Man Dies After Crash in Greene County, New...
lakegeorgeexaminer.com
Lake George Oktoberfest to bring Bavarian fun this Columbus Day Weekend
The 11th Annual Lake George Oktoberfest kicks off Friday evening, Oct. 7, with live music, dance, food, beer, wine, carnival rides, games and merchandise vendors. Activities will be centered in and around a large beer garden tent, which will be erected on Canada Street (State Route 9) in front of Shepard Park. Traffic will be detoured to the back streets allowing revelers room to roam. The festival continues through Sunday, Oct. 9. Admission is free.
Haunted places in the Capital Region
With Halloween only weeks away, you might be wanting a scare. Instead of watching a scary movie, why not opt for a close-to-home, real-life ghost experience?
Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Luna
Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. This week's Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week is Luna. If you are a couch...
Drivers In Colonie Take Matters In Their Own Hands At RR Crossing!
It's a beautiful day in the Capital Region with blue skies and temps hitting the 70's this afternoon! Nothing can slow us down today, right? Well if you are traveling through Colonie you might have hit an unexpected snag that derailed you and might still be an issue. Some commuters...
Italian Eatery Sets Opening Date At Old Van Dyck Location In Schenectady
A local pasta bar has announced its grand opening at the old Van Dyck building in Schenectady's Stockade neighborhood. Earlier this year we got the sad news that the Van Dyck, a legendary jazz music lounge that has hosted some legendary musicians like Dizzie Gillespie and Dave Brubeck, was closing its doors. While it is a bummer that this Schenectady Stockade staple was closing, it was nice to hear that a local eatery would be taking over that historical building.
Saratoga Sheriff receives Seven Seals Award
Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh joined Emil Baker and Hy Taylor the U.S. Department of Defense Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) on Tuesday October 4 to present Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo with the ‘Seven Seals Award’ in the Assembly Chamber.
Glens Falls industrial accident seriously injures man
Police are investigating after an industrial accident in Glens Falls. The incident happened on Warren Street.
Pittsfield brothers receive life in prison for murder
Two Pittsfield brothers have received life in prison without the possibility of parole, for the murder of 18-year-old Jaden Salois.
