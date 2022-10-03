ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

104.5 The Team

Upstate New York Casino Adds Country Legend To Concert Lineup

Time to add another great show to the Upstate New York Country concert calendar. Now that our Luke Combs weekend in Albany has passed, for the time being, the schedule of the huge arena and amphitheater shows is slowing up. But the great news here is the concert schedule itself is showing now signs of slowing down as we get into the season of great theater, club, and casino shows.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Potential kidney donor found for young Clifton Park girl

A little girl from Clifton Park may have found her superhero. NewsChannel 13 introduced you in September to a brave little girl and her family. They were searching for a kidney donor with a specific blood type. For the last several months, Maya Charles Rivera has been treated for Stage...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Bear attack claims life of Lucy the donkey

Bears are expanding out of their core populations over the past few decades as an increase in forest cover has meant a more suitable habitat. Bear attacks could become more prevalent as one Columbia County woman has learned this week when her pet donkey was attacked and mauled to death.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Food trucks around the Capital Region

If you're hosting an event or just want to grab a quick bite, you may be looking for a food truck in the area. Many food trucks will be at public events like festivals or breweries, but many also cater for private parties and events
ALBANY, NY
lakegeorgeexaminer.com

Lake George Oktoberfest to bring Bavarian fun this Columbus Day Weekend

The 11th Annual Lake George Oktoberfest kicks off Friday evening, Oct. 7, with live music, dance, food, beer, wine, carnival rides, games and merchandise vendors. Activities will be centered in and around a large beer garden tent, which will be erected on Canada Street (State Route 9) in front of Shepard Park. Traffic will be detoured to the back streets allowing revelers room to roam. The festival continues through Sunday, Oct. 9. Admission is free.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
Live 95.9

Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Luna

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. This week's Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week is Luna. If you are a couch...
PITTSFIELD, MA
103.9 The Breeze

Italian Eatery Sets Opening Date At Old Van Dyck Location In Schenectady

A local pasta bar has announced its grand opening at the old Van Dyck building in Schenectady's Stockade neighborhood. Earlier this year we got the sad news that the Van Dyck, a legendary jazz music lounge that has hosted some legendary musicians like Dizzie Gillespie and Dave Brubeck, was closing its doors. While it is a bummer that this Schenectady Stockade staple was closing, it was nice to hear that a local eatery would be taking over that historical building.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga Sheriff receives Seven Seals Award

Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh joined Emil Baker and Hy Taylor the U.S. Department of Defense Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) on Tuesday October 4 to present Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo with the ‘Seven Seals Award’ in the Assembly Chamber.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY

