Volcano-type relationship between oxidation states and catalytic activity of single-atom catalysts towards hydrogen evolution

Multivalent binding kinetics resolved by fluorescence proximity sensing
Multivalent protein interactors are an attractive modality for probing protein function and exploring novel pharmaceutical strategies. The throughput and precision of state-of-the-art methodologies and workflows for the effective development of multivalent binders is currently limited by surface immobilization, fluorescent labelling and sample consumption. Using the gephyrin protein, the master regulator of the inhibitory synapse, as benchmark, we exemplify the application of Fluorescence proximity sensing (FPS) for the systematic kinetic and thermodynamic optimization of multivalent peptide architectures. High throughput synthesis of +100 peptides with varying combinatorial dimeric, tetrameric, and octameric architectures combined with direct FPS measurements resolved on-rates, off-rates, and dissociation constants with high accuracy and low sample consumption compared to three complementary technologies. The dataset and its machine learning-based analysis deciphered the relationship of specific architectural features and binding kinetics and thereby identified binders with unprecedented protein inhibition capacity; thus, highlighting the value of FPS for the rational engineering of multivalent inhibitors.
Acoustic emission induced by sand liquefaction during vibration loading
The article deals with the study of poorly graded sand samples of different grain content subjected to liquefaction. The research results show the V-shaped behavior of the AE parameters that correspond to the three-stage sand behavior: Phase A is associated with microfractures/displacements between sand grains caused by an increase in pore pressure before the liquefaction point. Phase B (the stage of AE silence just before the liquefaction point) reflects the equality between pore pressure and stress in the confining chamber. Phase C (the stage of increase in AE parameters' values) is explained by intense friction between sand grains during their movement caused by liquefaction. Our results show that the AE behavior before, at, and after the liquefaction point is significantly affected by the sand grain content. The change in the sand composition from the poorly graded dune sand to "extremely poorly graded sand" significantly increases the time for the creation of the liquefaction state while the coarser the sand grains become, the longer duration of vibration loading is required to reach the liquefaction state.
A public database of thermoelectric materials and system-identified material representation for data-driven discovery
Thermoelectric materials have received much attention as energy harvesting devices and power generators. However, discovering novel high-performance thermoelectric materials is challenging due to the structural diversity and complexity of the thermoelectric materials containing alloys and dopants. For the efficient data-driven discovery of novel thermoelectric materials, we constructed a public dataset that contains experimentally synthesized thermoelectric materials and their experimental thermoelectric properties. For the collected dataset, we were able to construct prediction models that achieved R2-scores greater than 0.9 in the regression problems to predict the experimentally measured thermoelectric properties from the chemical compositions of the materials. Furthermore, we devised a material descriptor for the chemical compositions of the materials to improve the extrapolation capabilities of machine learning methods. Based on transfer learning with the proposed material descriptor, we significantly improved the R2-score from 0.13 to 0.71 in predicting experimental ZTs of the materials from completely unexplored material groups.
Microbial biosignature preservation in carbonated serpentine from the Samail Ophiolite, Oman
Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 231 (2022) Cite this article. Serpentinization is a geological process involving the interaction of water and ultramafic rock, the chemical byproducts of which can serve as an energy source for microbial communities. Although serpentinite systems are known to host active microbial life, it is unclear to what extent fossil evidence of these communities may be preserved over time. Here we report the detection of biosignatures preserved in a mineralized fracture within drill cores from the Samail Ophiolite in Oman. Two varieties of filamentous structures were identified in association with iron oxide precipitates. The first type are interpreted as likely microbial remains, while the second type are recognized as potentially microbiological dubiofossils. Additionally, laminated structures composed of carbon and nitrogen rich material were identified and interpreted as having a microbially-associated origin. Our observations affirm the potential to detect subsurface microbial communities within serpentinizing environments and highlight a unique taphonomic window to preserve evidence of rock-hosted life.
400Â W average power Q-switched Yb:YAG thin-disk-laser
We report on producing up to 403Â W average power directly from an acousto-optically Q-switched Yb:YAG thin-disk laser (TDL). To achieve this power, it has theoretically and experimentally been shown that the laser stability border could be shifted toward higher repetition rates by engineering of the output coupler transmittance. This allows for stable operation of the laser at higher frequencies and a further increase in the power extraction from the active medium. Using an output coupler with 93% reflectivity, a maximum average power of 403Â W at the repetition rate of 12.0Â kHz has been recorded under the pump power of 1220Â W. Furthermore, the maximum pulse energy of 57Â mJ was produced at the repetition rate of 1.00Â kHz and the pump power of 520Â W. The characteristics of the laser at various Q-switching rates and the pump powers have been investigated. In addition, a numerical study for supporting the experimental results has been proposed here. To the best of our knowledge, the achieved average power and the pulse energy are the highest values reported to date from a Q-switched Yb:YAG TDL. The results pave the way to further power scaling of solid-state Q-switched oscillators.
Switchable unidirectional waves on mono- and diatomic metamaterials
We demonstrate switchable unidirectional propagation of slow waves of coupling within a metamaterial array of strongly coupled elements. We predict theoretically and verify experimentally that the direction of propagation of magnetoinductive waves for any chosen excitation pattern is dictated by the dispersion relations, with forward and backward waves propagating in opposite directions along a chain of meta-atoms. We further prove that the same fundamental phenomenon of direction selectivity due to the forward/backward wave nature is not limited to magnetoinductive waves: we predict analytically and verify numerically the same selective unidirectional signal propagation occurring in nanostructured metamaterial arrays with purely electric coupling. Generalising our method of unidirectional waveguiding to a diatomic magnetoinductive array featuring both forward-wave and backward-wave dispersion branches, switchable unidirectional signal propagation is achieved with distinct frequency bands with opposite directions of signal propagation. Finally, by expanding our technique of selective unidirectional waveguiding to a 2D metasurface, a selective directional control of waves in two dimensions is demonstrated opening up possibilities for directional wireless signal transfer via magnetoinductive surfaces. The observed phenomenon is analogous to polarisation-controlled near-field interference for unidirectional guiding of surface plasmon-polaritons.
Effect of ultrasonic vibration on forming force and forming quality in micro-punching with a flexible punch
In this paper, a special ultrasonic microforming method, Micro Ultrasonic thin Sheetmetal Forming using molten plastic as a flexible punch (short as Micro-USF), was used to conduct micro-punching experiments on stainless steel sheet with thickness of 10Â Î¼m and 20Â Î¼m. The influence of ultrasonic vibration on forming force and forming quality were investigated. The experimental results showed that the forming force required for punching thin sheet metal decreased gradually as the ultrasonic time or ultrasonic power increased. By applying the ultrasonic vibration effect, the forming force could be decreased dramatically and the maximum value of forming force drop could reach 86%. Moreover, with the application of ultrasonic vibration, the size accuracy and shape accuracy of micro-holes could be increased by 36.92% and 22.65%, but the cross-section quality of micro-holes were not significantly improved.
Assessing the consequences of prolonged usage of disposable face masks
Due to the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak, wearing a disposable face mask has become a worldwide daily routine, not only for medical operators or specialized personnel, but also for common people. Notwithstanding the undeniable positive effect in reducing the risk of virus transmission, it is important to understand if a prolonged usage of the same face mask can have effectiveness on filtering capability and potential health consequences. To this aim, we present three investigations. A survey, carried out in central Italy, offers an overview of the distorted public awareness of face mask usage. A functional study shows how prolonged wearing leads to substantial drops in humid air filtration efficiency. Finally, a morphological analysis reports the proliferation of fungal or bacteria colonies inside an improperly used mask. Our study highlights therefore that wearing a face mask is really beneficial only if it is used correctly.
TumorMet: A repository of tumor metabolic networks derived from context-specific Genome-Scale Metabolic Models
Studies about the metabolic alterations during tumorigenesis have increased our knowledge of the underlying mechanisms and consequences, which are important for diagnostic and therapeutic investigations. In this scenario and in the era of systems biology, metabolic networks have become a powerful tool to unravel the complexity of the cancer metabolic machinery and the heterogeneity of this disease. Here, we present TumorMet, a repository of tumor metabolic networks extracted from context-specific Genome-Scale Metabolic Models, as a benchmark for graph machine learning algorithms and network analyses. This repository has an extended scope for use in graph classification, clustering, community detection, and graph embedding studies. Along with the data, we developed and provided Met2Graph, an R package for creating three different types of metabolic graphs, depending on the desired nodes and edges: Metabolites-, Enzymes-, and Reactions-based graphs. This package allows the easy generation of datasets for downstream analysis.
Author Correction: Dislocation exhaustion and ultra-hardening of nanograined metals by phase transformation at grain boundaries
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-33257-1, published online 17 September 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgements, in which the grant number for National Natural Science Foundation of China was previously incorrectly given as '55001166'. The correct version states '52001166' in place of '55001166'. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Dynamical models to evaluate structure"“function relationships in network neuroscience
You have full access to this article via your institution. In their timely Review, VÃ¡Å¡a and MiÅ¡iÄ‡ provide an insightful review of the range of null models available for hypothesis testing in network neuroscience (VÃ¡Å¡a, F. & MiÅ¡iÄ‡, B. Null models in network neuroscience. Nat. Rev. Neurosci. 23, 493"“504 (2022))1. A central part of their Review is dedicated to generative models, understood as models for the processes that lead (brain) networks to exhibit the organization that they do. Here, we wish to draw attention to a distinct but complementary kind of generative model that can be used to embody and then test null hypotheses in network neuroscience: namely, dynamical models of mechanisms. In these models, brain network structure (and, increasingly, additional aspects such as regional heterogeneity) gives rise to the ebb and flow of brain activity and functional connectivity that unfold over time2,3,4 (Fig.Â 1).
Topological soliton metacrystals
Designing metamaterials with the required band structure, topology and chirality using nano-fabrication technology revolutionise modern science. The approach of this work to the metamaterial theme is, however, different. We report that a periodic sequence, i.e., metacrystal, of the dissipative optical solitons rotating in a ring microresonator acts as an effective metamaterial in the radio to terahertz frequency range. The metacrystal unit cell consists of the bound pair of solitons, where the inter-soliton distance is used as a control parameter. We investigate the soliton metacrystal band structure and topological properties. The latter is confirmed by the Ï€ steps experienced by the crystal phonons' geometrical (Zak) phase. Furthermore, we found the phononic edge states in the metacrystals with defects made by removing several solitons. Optical frequency combs corresponding to the soliton metacrystals hide the spectral butterfly pattern serving as a signature of the spatio-temporal chirality and bearing a resemblance to the natural occurrences of chirality.
25 years of experimental quantum teleportation
Teleportation - the ability to disappear from one place and reappear in another without travelling through intermediate locations - comes from the realms of fiction, made famous by Star Trek. Yet, it is also an important concept in quantum information enabling communication and computation tasks. The idea of quantum teleportation was proposed in 1993 and put into practice in 1997 by two experimental groups. They did not beam up Captain Kirk, or any other complex quantum state, but the feat was nonetheless a milestone in quantum technologies.
Retraction Note to: RIPK3 interactions with MLKL and CaMKII mediate oligodendrocytes death in the developing brain
Retraction to: Cell Death and Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/cddis.2017.54, published online 23 February 2017. The Editors have retracted this article. Concerns have been raised regarding a number of figures, specifically:. Figure 7a: there appear to be a number of repeating features in the bottom four panels. Figure 7b: there appear to be...
Overdiagnosis and stage migration of ISUP 2 disease due to mpMRI-targeted biopsy: facts or fictions
Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2022)Cite this article. Recently, the use of targeted biopsy has been subject to critics, as it has been speculated that targeted biopsy might lead to overdiagnosis of clinically significant prostate cancer (PCa). In this study, we tried to evaluate whether targeted sampling in patients with organ-confined disease and ISUP 2 disease was associated with downgrading of the prostatectomy specimen, hence, leading to an unnecessary treatment, in terms of radical surgery. We relied on a prospectively-maintained multi-institutional database and identified 1293 patients with ISUP 2 disease on targeted biopsy only. Median (IQR) patients' age at diagnosis was 65 (60, 70) years. Median PSA was 6.8 (5.0, 9.6)"‰ng/ml. Overall, only 33 (2.6%) patients presented downgrading on their RP specimens. Patients who experienced downgrading were biopsied more frequently trans-rectally, had a lower total tumor length in mm and lower percentage of maximum core involvement and lower rates of cancer on systematic biopsy (all p"‰â‰¤"‰0.03). The strongest factors associated with reduced risk of downgrading were total tumor length, in mm, (OR: 0.71, 95% CI: 0.62,0.82, p"‰<"‰0.001) and transperineal biopsy route (OR: 0.38, 95% CI: 0.14,1.00, p"‰="‰0.05).
Photoredox-catalyzed C"“C bond cleavage of cyclopropanes for the formation of C(sp)"“heteroatom bonds
Sterically congested C"“O and C"“N bonds are ubiquitous in natural products, pharmaceuticals, and bioactive compounds. However, the development of a general method for the efficient construction ofÂ those sterically demanding covalent bonds still remains a formidable challenge. Herein, a photoredox-driven ring-opening C(sp3)"“heteroatom bond formation of arylcyclopropanes is presented, which enables the construction of structurally diversified while sterically congested dialkyl ether, alkyl ester, alcohol, amine, chloride/fluoride, azide and also thiocyanate derivatives. The selective single electron oxidation of aryl motif associated with the thermodynamic driving force from ring strain-release is the key for this transformation. By this synergistic activation mode, C"“C bond cleavage of otherwise inert cyclopropane framework is successfully unlocked. Further mechanistic and computational studies disclose a complete stereoinversion upon nucleophilic attack, thus proving a concerted SN2-type ring-opening functionalization manifold, while the regioselectivity is subjected to an orbital control scenario.
Publisher Correction: Coexistence of two types of short-range order in Si"“Ge"“Sn medium-entropy alloys
Correction to: Communications Materials https://doi.org/10.1038/s43246-022-00289-5, published online 26 September 2022. The Acknowledgements section was missing from this article and should have read:. 'The authors thank S.-Q. (Fisher) Yu for helpful discussion. This material is based on work supported by the Air Force Office of Scientific Research under Award No. FA9550-19-1-0341....
Nomenclature of HBV core protein-targeting antivirals
Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Hepatitis B virus (HBV) core protein-targeting compounds are in or entering clinical development without a standardized nomenclature. We propose a naming convention for these core-targeting antiviral products to provide clarity and accelerate HBV drug development. A greater understanding of the hepatitis B...
Community and individual level determinants of infant mortality in rural Ethiopia using data from 2016 Ethiopian demographic and health survey
The infant mortality rate remains unacceptably high in sub-Saharan African countries. Ethiopia has one of the highest rates of infant death. This study aimed to identifyÂ individual-and community-level factors associated with infant death in the rural part of Ethiopia. The data for the study was obtained from the 2016 Ethiopian Demographic and Health Survey. A total of 8667 newborn children were included in the analysis. The multilevel logistic regression model was considered to identify the individual and community-level factors associated with new born mortality. The random effect model found that 87.68% of the variation in infant mortality was accounted for by individual and community level variables. Multiple births (AOR"‰="‰4.35; 95%CI: 2.18, 8.69), small birth size (AOR"‰="‰1.29; 95%CI: 1.10, 1.52), unvaccinated infants (AOR"‰="‰2.03; 95%CI: 1.75, 2.37), unprotected source of water (AOR"‰="‰1.40; 95%CI: 1.09, 1.80), and non-latrine facilities (AOR"‰="‰1.62; 95%CI: 1.20) were associated with a higher risk of infant mortality. While delivery in a health facility (AOR"‰="‰0.25; 95%CI: 0.19, 0.32), maternal age 35"“49Â years (AOR"‰="‰0.65; 95%CI: 0.49, 0.86), mothers receiving four or more TT injections during pregnancy (AOR"‰="‰0.043, 95% CI: 0.026, 0.071), and current breast feeders (AOR"‰="‰0.33; 95% CI: 0.26, 0.42) were associated with a lower risk of infant mortality. Furthermore, Infant mortality rates were also higher in Afar, Amhara, Oromia, Somalia, and Harari than in Tigray. Infant mortality in rural Ethiopia is higher than the national average. TheÂ governmentÂ andÂ other concerned bodies should mainly focus on multiple births, unimproved breastfeeding culture, and the spacing between the orders of birth to reduce infant mortality. Furthermore, community-based outreach activities and public health interventions focused on improving the latrine facility and source of drinking water as well as the importance of health facility delivery and received TT injections during the pregnancy.
Deep learning model for analyzing the relationship between mandibular third molar and inferior alveolar nerve in panoramic radiography
In this study, the accuracy of the positional relationship of the contact between the inferior alveolar canal and mandibular third molar was evaluated using deep learning. In contact analysis, we investigated the diagnostic performance of the presence or absence of contact between the mandibular third molar and inferior alveolar canal. We also evaluated the diagnostic performance of bone continuity diagnosed based on computed tomography as a continuity analysis. A dataset of 1279 images of mandibular third molars from digital radiographs taken at the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at a general hospital (2014"“2021) was used for the validation. The deep learning models were ResNet50 and ResNet50v2, with stochastic gradient descent and sharpness-aware minimization (SAM) as optimizers. The performance metrics were accuracy, precision, recall, specificity, F1 score, and area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC). The results indicated that ResNet50v2 using SAM performed excellently in the contact and continuity analyses. The accuracy and AUC were 0.860 and 0.890 for the contact analyses and 0.766 and 0.843 for the continuity analyses. In the contact analysis, SAM and the deep learning model performed effectively. However, in the continuity analysis, none of the deep learning models demonstrated significant classification performance.
