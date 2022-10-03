Read full article on original website
Biden administration has reunited 500 families separated under Trump
The Biden administration has reunited 500 children separated from their parents under the Trump White House’s zero tolerance border policy, an official told The Hill Friday. The benchmark follows nearly two years of steady work by the Biden administration, which tasked itself with reuniting an estimated more than 1,000 children who remained separated from their parents due to the 2018 Trump policy.
Supreme Court's new 'class photo' includes number of firsts
WASHINGTON (AP) — The group photo of the Supreme Court’s nine members is a long-standing ritual. But it has never looked quite like the one taken on Friday. The new image includes Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black female justice, who joined the court in June. With her addition, the court marks a number of firsts. It’s the first time white men don’t hold a majority on the court and the first time four women have served together. It’s also the first time the court has had two Black justices. Jackson participated in her first arguments this week because the justices began their summer break when she joined the court. Friday’s formal photo captured by news photographers is sometimes called the group’s “class photo.” In it, the justices are positioned in front of a red curtain, similar to their courtroom’s red drapes. Five of the justices are seated in their black robes with Chief Justice John Roberts in the center. The four remaining justices stand behind them. The justices sit in order of seniority with the longest-serving justice, Justice Clarence Thomas, sitting on Roberts’ right. Jackson is standing at the far right.
Judge hears arguments in challenge to Ohio abortion law
CINCINNATI — (AP) — The nation's abortion debate arrived in a courtroom in Ohio on Friday, as attorneys fighting for and against extending a stay on the state's near total ban on the procedure presented providers, medical scholars and ethicists to make their cases to a county judge.
Protecting Ukraine’s future security
On Sept. 30, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan deflected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s request for accelerated admission to NATO – for a “different time” – and said the best way to help Ukraine was through “practical on-the-ground support.” With tangible Western backing, Ukraine has gained battlefield momentum. This support may remain vital.
Slotkin amends disclosures to show husband's employment with a company awarded millions in gov't contracts
Elissa Slotkin has amended two of her previous financial disclosures to accurately reflect her husband's employment with a company that has received millions in government contracts.
Abrams to appear on Fox News Sunday
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will appear on Fox News Sunday this weekend, a Fox spokesperson told The Hill. Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream had previously hinted about a potential appearance on Twitter last Sunday. “She’s been invited repeatedly, and I think you’ll see her very soon,” Bream...
Border Report
U.S. citizens plead guilty to smuggling firearms to Mexico
Two U.S. citizens have pleaded guilty to participating in a scheme to smuggle to Mexico firearms purchased in Texas and Colorado.
