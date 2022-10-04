Read full article on original website
Dodgers Overrated? One MLB 'Expert' Thinks So
MLB Network's Harold Reynolds said some things about the Dodgers that fit his historical analytical standard pretty well, which is not a compliment.
Yankees made a $100-million mistake with Aaron Judge — and now they better pay | Politi
Back in April, Brian Cashman said he was revealing the Yankees’ final contract offer to Aaron Judge for “transparency purposes,” but it didn’t take an advanced degree in P.R. to understand his true motives. The general manager wanted to redirect the heat over the stalled negotiations from the team to the player — and maybe, back then, it worked.
Astros’ Dusty Baker settles Barry Bonds-Aaron Judge home run record debate
In the midst of celebration, there is conflict. On Tuesday, Aaron Judge blasted his 62nd home run, breaking the American League single-season record. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Yankees outfielder is not the overall single-season home run leader. That title is Barry Bonds’ for...
The Dodgers’ hottest hitter likely won’t even make the playoff roster
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been going through the motions since clinching the best record in the league and home-field advantage through the World Series. The main motive for the team in the last week or so has been fine-tuning the playoff roster and getting guys ready for the postseason gauntlet they have to go through.
Dodgers: Here's a Crazy Stat About Dodger Stadium Attendance in 2022
The attendance at Dodger Stadium is always impressive, but even more so if you compare it to the other end of the spectrum.
Cardinals announce starting pitchers for first two games vs. Phillies
The Cardinals have finally announced their pitching plans for the first two games of this weekend's playoff series against the Phillies and their Game 1 choice may come as a slight surprise. Veteran left-hander Jose Quintana will take the ball for St. Louis Friday at 2:07 p.m. Zack Wheeler starts...
Dodgers News: MLB Insider Calls LA Overrated Ahead of Postseason
MLB Network insider, Harold Reynolds, joined the Dan Patrick Show to talk postseason baseball. They began by talking about the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers, because why wouldn’t you talk about the best team in baseball?. Patrick asked him a simple question: “How big of favorites are the Dodgers? And...
Cardinals’ Seemingly Storybook Season Gets an Unhappy Ending
Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina did their part in Game 2 against the Phillies, but the rest of St. Louis’s bats stayed quiet, sending the pair off into the sunset.
Mets Only Have Themselves to Blame for Starting Pitching Debacle
New York tried to get cute with its first three starters. Now, it’s one loss away from a more than promising season ending in heartbreak.
