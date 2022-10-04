The Hopkinsville-Christian County Imagination Library will host a pumpkin carving fundraiser on as part of their fall festival towards the end of the month. According to a news release, the event is open to all ages, and pumpkin carving kits will be available for pick up at the library from October 19 through the 26 between 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The entry fee is $20 with each participant receiving a real pumpkin, a carving kit of 12 pieces and a LED lighted tea candle to place inside when finished.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO