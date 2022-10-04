Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lite987whop.com
Tuesday is deadline to register to vote in November election
The deadline to register to vote in the November General Election is only days away and there’s still a little time left to request a mail-in absentee ballot if you need to vote that way. Christian County Clerk Mike Kem appeared on WHOP Wednesday morning and reminded that if...
lite987whop.com
Resolution possible in 2019 reckless homicide case
A resolution may be possible in the reckless homicide case against Robert Jackson, the man accused in a December 2019 fatal accident that killed two people. Jackson appeared alongside defense attorney Olivia Adams in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon, who informed the court they are considering another offer from the Commonwealth, and need more time to go over it before making a decision.
lite987whop.com
Patricia Ann Myers DeLawson
(Age 74, of Hopkinsville) Celebration of Life will be Friday October 7th at 1pm at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.. Burial will follow. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
lite987whop.com
Kathryn Noel
(Age 76, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Friday October 7th at 2pm at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cerulean Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 12noon till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lite987whop.com
New trial date set for former CCHS coach charged with theft
A new trial date was set in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning in the felony theft case of former Christian County High School football coach Steve Lovelace. Paducah attorney David Bundrick noted the previous trial date had to be canceled due to the death of a witness and he and Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling continue to negotiate and haven’t given up hope on finding a resolution outside of trial.
lite987whop.com
Don Bullen
(Age 80, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Monday October 10th at 12noon at Restoration House Family Worship Center. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Sunday from 4pm to 8pm at the church. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
lite987whop.com
Joetta Stewart
(Age 55) Funeral service will be Friday October 7th at 11am at St. Paul Baptist Church in Guthrie. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Russellville. Visitation will be Friday from 10am till the service hour at the church. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
lite987whop.com
Music in the Park coming up Saturday in Pembroke
Music in the Park is coming up this weekend in Pembroke. District 6 Christian Fiscal Court Magistrate Phillip Peterson is hosting the family-friendly event from 12 until 2 p.m. Saturday at the Pembroke Park with Hopkinsville native Rachel Crick, who will be performing country, Christian, and jazz music. Crick now...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lite987whop.com
Burglary reported on Bryan Street
Hopkinsville police are investigating a burglary reported Monday on Bryan Street. The victim told officers that force was used to get inside a residence in the 300 block of Bryan sometime between September 22 and Monday morning, with the perpetrator getting away with video game console. No suspects are named...
lite987whop.com
Lewisburg man injured in Logan County accident
Driver fatigue may have been a factor in a single-vehicle accident Monday morning on Lewisburg Road in Logan County that sent the driver to the hospital. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office investigated and determined 22-year old Dylan Goodwin of Lewisburg had been northbound in the 12000 block of Lewisburg Road about 9:30 a.m. when he veered off the right side of the road into the ditch. His car then struck a mailbox and culvert, partially ejecting Goodwin through the windshield.
lite987whop.com
Nell Elizabeth Powell
(Age 73, of Allegre) Funeral service will be Saturday October 8th ta 1pm at the Todd County Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am till the service hour at the Todd County Funeral Home.
lite987whop.com
Imagination Library to host pumpkin carving contest and fundraiser
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Imagination Library will host a pumpkin carving fundraiser on as part of their fall festival towards the end of the month. According to a news release, the event is open to all ages, and pumpkin carving kits will be available for pick up at the library from October 19 through the 26 between 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The entry fee is $20 with each participant receiving a real pumpkin, a carving kit of 12 pieces and a LED lighted tea candle to place inside when finished.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lite987whop.com
Oak Grove woman takes plea deal in manslaughter case
The Oak Grove woman charged with manslaughter in connection with the June, 2020 death of her teen daughter accepted a plea deal Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court. An indictment for second-degree manslaughter alleges 50-year old Patricia Conyers caused the death of her daughter by failing to provide her with appropriate medical care and by “failing to do what a reasonable person would do, knowing the child would not get better without a doctor’s care.”
lite987whop.com
Clarksville police investigating fatal crash on Tiny Town Road
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on Tiny Town Road near Tara Boulevard Wednesday afternoon. According to a news release, the crash shut down all lanes of Tiny Town Road and there were other injuries, but the extent of those is unknown. More information was not immediately available and the names of those involved have not yet been released.
lite987whop.com
UHA Blazes Through Falcons for District Title Birth
Another beautiful evening at Fort Campbell on Tuesday night, this time for the boys half of the district eight semifinals. Matchup number one featured UHA taking on the host team for a spot in Thursday nights title game. The Blazers, did not take that lightly. With twenty-five minutes to go...
Comments / 0