Flyers Defeat Wildcats For First Victory
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High boys golf team defeated the Wildcats of Weymouth High at the Framingham Country Club this afternoon, October 4. Led by strong outings from junior Robert Geltman (11 points) and senior Josh Berman (10 points), the Flyers got their first win of the season, said head coach Peter Eliot.
Broncos Win Back-To-Back Meets; Defeats Assabet Valley 28-31
MARLBOROUGH – The Keefe Technical girls cross-country team coming off their first win since 2013, now have won back-to-back meets. The Broncos defeated Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School in Marlborough yesterday on the road. Junior Grace Arena led Keefe Tech’s squad finishing second overall in 22:14 minutes on...
Sinha Scores Game-Winning Goals In Rams 3-2 Victory
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State men’s soccer team defeated Eastern Nazarene by a score of 3-2 in non-conference action Tuesday evening at Maple Street Field on the campus of Framingham State University. Framingham State improves to 7-3-1. Eastern Nazarene drops to 1-5-4. HOW IT HAPPENED:. The Rams got...
Bingham Leads Keefe Tech Cross-Country Team To Victory
MARLBOROUGH- The Keefe Tech boys cross-country team defeated Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School on the road yesterday, October 4. “The runners did a really nice job of running in packs, which led to some solid times and performances,” said head coach Jeff Beling. The Broncos are now 2-2...
Rams Defeat Pilgrims 3-1
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University volleyball team received 22 kills from Anna Szymanski as the Rams defeated New England College 3-1 this evening in non-conference action at Logan Gymnasium on the campus of Framingham State University. Framingham State 3, New England College 1 (25-20, 25-21, 22-25, 25-13) Framingham...
Framingham High Athletic Teams Struggling With Transportation Issues
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public School district’s bus vendor NRT is still short 17 bus drivers for the contracted 77 routes, which means hundreds of students who want a seat on the bud have been denied, as the month of October begins. But the bus driver shortage is...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, October 6, 2022
1 Framingham Parks & Recreation is holding a community meeting about the Arlington Street playground & park tonight via Zoom. 2. Due to the Jewish holiday this week, the City Council moved its normal Tuesday night meeting to tonight at 7 in the Blumer Community room at the Memorial Building.
PHOTO GALLERY: Framingham High Marching Band Competes in New Bedford Sunday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High marching band will compete at the New England Scholastic Band Association competition in New Bedford today, October 2. The NESBA event is from 1 to 5 p.m. at New Bedford High School. The Flyers are scheduled to perform at 3:20 p.m., with the host New Bedford performing last after them.
Stephen D. Flynn, 71, Marian High Teacher & Theatre Director
FRAMINGHAM – Stephen D. Flynn, 71, of Framingham and Medford passed away at Lahey Clinic in Burlington on October 4, 2022 after a brief illness. Mr. Flynn was the son of the late Daniel Flynn and Ann (Comeau) Flynn and the devoted companion and best friend of Cammy Morteo.
Framingham Flyers Swim & Dive Meet Moving To Newton
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls swim & dive team – without a home pool this season due to the closure of Keefe Tech’s pool, had planned to have a home swim meet at Wayland community pool on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. But the bubble has yet...
MutualOne Foundation Grants $5,000 To Hope Worldwide Food Pantry
FRAMINGHAM – Mark Haranas, MutualOne Bank CEO and MutualOne Charitable Foundation chair announced a $5,000 grant to the Hope Worldwide Food Pantry to help provide healthy food choices to needy families in the Framingham area. “The Framingham Food Pantry typically purchases 7,000 pounds of food each month to serve...
Carolyn Shaver Eisenmenger, 96, Travel Agent, Former President of Natick League of Women Voters, & Natick Town Meeting Member
NATICK – Carolyn Shaver Eisenmenger, 96, passed away peacefully Sept. 21, 2022 at Mary Ann Morse Healthcare in Natick. Mother, homemaker, travel agent and active Natick citizen, Carolyn was born in 1926 in Fredonia, New York, daughter of Richard and Carolyn Shaver, and grew up in Saranac Lake, New York.
Framingham Marching Band & Color Guard Participates in NESBA Event
NEW BEDFORD – The Framingham High marching band & color guard participated in the new England Scholastic Band Association event at New Bedford High on Sunday afternoon. Due to the high winds on Sunday, the bands could have chosen to perform without movement. The judges provided commentary but no scores or results were announced.
Helen (Keyes) Richardson, 102
WAYLAND – Helen (Keyes) Richardson, of Wayland, 102, died peacefully at her residence on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. She was born in Caribou, Maine on September 24, 1920 the daughter of the late Orman Keyes and Carlotta (Pendell) Keyes. Helen was the beloved wife of the late William Franklin...
Framingham Police: 1 Injured in 2-Vehicle Crash Wednesday Night
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a 2-car crash at the intersection of Concord Street and Prindiville Avenue last night, October 5. The crash happened at 8:10 p.m. “One person was injured and transported to Beth Israel” hospital in Boston, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. The...
Vocal & Chamber Music Concert iat Eliot Church in South Natick
NATICK – The Eliot Church of South Natick will host a concert of vocal and chamber music on Sunday, October 30, at 3p.m. The performers include soprano Jennifer O’Brien, clarinetist Hunter Bennett, and pianist Stephen James. The program will feature Le Tombeau de Ravel, Valse-Caprices for clarinet and...
Charles River Watershed Association Announces New Staff
BOSTON – Charles River Watershed Association (CRWA) announced the addition of several new staff members. and new leadership roles for existing staff.“We are entering an exciting growth phase to meet the extraordinary challenges of this moment and build a more effective, impactful organization capable of achieving our vision of a clean, climate-resilient watershed for future generations,” said Executive Director Emily Norton.
Framingham Police: 1 Injured in Clark Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a crash on Clark Street yesterday at 6:56 a.m. A vehicle “swerved to avoid” rear ending another vehicle, “but struck vehicle on opposite side of road,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. One person was transported to MetroWest...
Framingham Police: Littering Leads To Arrest
FRAMINGHAM – After pulling over the driver of a vehicle for littering, police arrested the driver for operating a motor vehicle without a license. At 11:34 a.m. on Monday, Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Adilson DeOliveira, 41, of 9 Weld Street in Framingham. “Operator stopped for littering,”...
Framingham Students Have No School on October 5, 7, & 10
FRAMINGHAM – October has started out cold & crisp weather-wise. For Framingham Public School students, they will have more days off in the first 10 days, as days in class. In the first 10 days, Framingham Public School students only have class on October 3, 4, and 6. The...
