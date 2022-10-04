ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, SC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
laurenscountysports.com

Spanning the County: Clinton trails Daniel, Dillon in 3A rankings

Clinton football remains 3rd in the S.C. Media Poll’s football rankings n Class 3A, trailing reigning state champion Daniel and Dillon. The Red Devils (7-0) are idle this week while Daniel (6-0) faces West-Oak (3-3) at home and Dillon (6-0) takes on Aynor (3-3), also at home. The leaders...
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Morgan Square Madness set to happen in downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Excitement is building as is Morgan Square Madness kicks off Thursday evening in Spartanburg. The inaugural event will allow the community to be introduced to the Men’s and Women’s USC Upstate basketball teams. A half court has been installed in the square for...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Two Clemson football players named in lawsuit after 2021 crash that injured mail carrier

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In a lawsuit, two Clemson football players are being accused of racing their cars and causing a crash that injured a mail carrier in 2021. According to the lawsuit, the two players Frederick L. Davis, II and Malcolm Greene were observed traveling south on Highway 123 in close proximity and at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of lanes, and appeared to be racing on July 21, 2021.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clinton, SC
Football
City
Clinton, SC
Laurens, SC
Education
Clinton, SC
Education
City
Laurens, SC
Laurens, SC
Sports
County
Laurens County, SC
Clinton, SC
Sports
Laurens County, SC
Sports
Laurens County, SC
Education
State
South Carolina State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jordan Butler, 4-star post player, announces SEC commitment

Jordan Butler, a 7-footer and 4-star post player out of Greenville, S.C. (Christ Church Episcopal School), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Butler committed to Missouri over Auburn and South Carolina, and he’s ranked the No. 15 center in the class of 2023, and No. 2 player in the state of South Carolina, according to the 247Sports Composite.
GREENVILLE, SC
wgog.com

Golf cart accident leads to civil lawsuit

An Oconee County lawsuit filed for a man who, it is claimed, fell out of a golf cart and was injured and required treatment expenses at more than $400 thousand. The lawsuit was entered this week in the Common Pleas Court by a Charleston lawyer on behalf of Anderson resident John Stiles Jr. According to the allegations made against the Chickasaw Point Golf Club, Stiles was riding in a car driven by his friend Randy Dawson. Between holes number 7 and 8, it is alleged, the golf cart started to slide and flipped as the two went down a hill that featured a sloped asphalt pathway. And it’s that pathway, the lawsuit contends, which caused the accident. According to the allegations, the golf cart landed atop Stiles and caused severe bodily injuries. It claims there was no sign warning Stiles of the danger. A jury trial is requested.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Bon Secours unveils ice rink, announces skating events

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours Wellness Arena (The Well) has lifted the curtain on its 2022-2023 ice rink as it kicks off a new season of skating events and special programming for the community. Rink season at The Well officially commences on Saturday, Oct. 22 when the Greenville...
GREENVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Restaurant Impossible filming dates in upstate South Carolina

The hit food network Restaurant Impossible is making two stops in upstate South Carolina for filming, construction, and dining for those who make reservations. Big Cliff's BBQ in Central on 302b E Main Street. (Dining) Lunch on Saturday, October 22nd at 11 a.m. Dinner on Sunday, October 23rd at 7...
CENTRAL, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
laurenscountysports.com

Inside the Lines: Learning how to win

These are the times that try a head football coach’s soul. Steve Englehart took over at Presbyterian College at rock bottom. The team competes in a non-scholarship conference, the Pioneer Football League, and once all is set, it should be able to compete. It did compete as recently as spring 2021.
CLINTON, SC
thenerve.org

Zoned out: Why a small SC business might be forced to close

In less than three months, Jeremy Sark’s U-Haul dealership on North Main Street in the city of Mauldin could close after nine years in operation. But it’s not by choice. Although his automotive repair shop, called Sarks Automotive, can stay open at the same location, a city zoning change would require him to move his U-Haul business to another part of the city of about 26,000 residents, located between Greenville and Simpsonville.
MAULDIN, SC
wpde.com

SC community rallies behind woman crushed in car after tree fell

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A community has rallied behind a Columbia woman who was crushed inside her car by a fallen tree as Hurricane Ian approached. “We’ve always been protective of Jessie. Especially with her being the baby, but in this case, we were all kind of in a place where we couldn’t protect her. And that just really crushed all of us,” said Dorian Nixon.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Union#Ridge#Farm Bureau Insurance
FOX Carolina

Nearly 4,000 people without power in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy is reporting nearly 4,000 customers without power in Spartanburg County after an object came into contact with power lines. There are three outages total near Fernwood Glendale Road and surrounding areas. The first outage, reported at 8:01 a.m., has left 1,723 customers without...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

'Castle on Keowee' hits market in Seneca for $2.8M

SENECA — Near the southwest edge of Lake Keowee in Oconee County, some boats will slow or stop as they pass the castle. Sometimes riders snap pictures and others chatter about the stone house with an emerald green roof. The Seneca residence has become known as the “Castle on Keowee” — a 12,000-square-foot structure that sits on three lakefront lots.
SENECA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
FOX Carolina

Crash on I-26 in Newberry County

The shrimping boat that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian is expected to be removed Tuesday afternoon. For $2.8 million, the iconic Castle on Keowee could be yours. What's new? 10/4. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's new in our area including Rocket Fizz Greenville, Farm Fresh...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
laurenscountysports.com

PC, UNCA settle for draw

In spite of Nacho Gallego’s early goal, Presbyterian had to settle for a 1-1 draw in men’s soccer against UNC Asheville at Martin Stadium on Wednesday night. “Credit to UNC Asheville, they played with so much energy,” Presbyterian coach Jonathan Potter said. “Our boys fought and 1-1 was a fair result. Leo Stritter has been stellar all season. He was immense in goal tonight for us. He kept us in the game in the second half. Nacho Gallego had such a confident finish tonight, I hope we can see more of that from him.”
CLINTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy