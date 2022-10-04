Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
laurenscountysports.com
Spanning the County: Clinton trails Daniel, Dillon in 3A rankings
Clinton football remains 3rd in the S.C. Media Poll’s football rankings n Class 3A, trailing reigning state champion Daniel and Dillon. The Red Devils (7-0) are idle this week while Daniel (6-0) faces West-Oak (3-3) at home and Dillon (6-0) takes on Aynor (3-3), also at home. The leaders...
FOX Carolina
Morgan Square Madness set to happen in downtown Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Excitement is building as is Morgan Square Madness kicks off Thursday evening in Spartanburg. The inaugural event will allow the community to be introduced to the Men’s and Women’s USC Upstate basketball teams. A half court has been installed in the square for...
South Carolina man left $300K lottery ticket unscratched in car for 2 days
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina man did not realize he was driving around with an unscratched $300,000 winning ticket until he discovered it in his console two days later. The man, who lives in the Midlands area of the state, bought a $10 scratch-off in the $300,000 Fun Fortune game, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release.
FOX Carolina
Two Clemson football players named in lawsuit after 2021 crash that injured mail carrier
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In a lawsuit, two Clemson football players are being accused of racing their cars and causing a crash that injured a mail carrier in 2021. According to the lawsuit, the two players Frederick L. Davis, II and Malcolm Greene were observed traveling south on Highway 123 in close proximity and at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of lanes, and appeared to be racing on July 21, 2021.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jordan Butler, 4-star post player, announces SEC commitment
Jordan Butler, a 7-footer and 4-star post player out of Greenville, S.C. (Christ Church Episcopal School), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Butler committed to Missouri over Auburn and South Carolina, and he’s ranked the No. 15 center in the class of 2023, and No. 2 player in the state of South Carolina, according to the 247Sports Composite.
wgog.com
Golf cart accident leads to civil lawsuit
An Oconee County lawsuit filed for a man who, it is claimed, fell out of a golf cart and was injured and required treatment expenses at more than $400 thousand. The lawsuit was entered this week in the Common Pleas Court by a Charleston lawyer on behalf of Anderson resident John Stiles Jr. According to the allegations made against the Chickasaw Point Golf Club, Stiles was riding in a car driven by his friend Randy Dawson. Between holes number 7 and 8, it is alleged, the golf cart started to slide and flipped as the two went down a hill that featured a sloped asphalt pathway. And it’s that pathway, the lawsuit contends, which caused the accident. According to the allegations, the golf cart landed atop Stiles and caused severe bodily injuries. It claims there was no sign warning Stiles of the danger. A jury trial is requested.
FOX Carolina
Bon Secours unveils ice rink, announces skating events
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours Wellness Arena (The Well) has lifted the curtain on its 2022-2023 ice rink as it kicks off a new season of skating events and special programming for the community. Rink season at The Well officially commences on Saturday, Oct. 22 when the Greenville...
abcnews4.com
Restaurant Impossible filming dates in upstate South Carolina
The hit food network Restaurant Impossible is making two stops in upstate South Carolina for filming, construction, and dining for those who make reservations. Big Cliff's BBQ in Central on 302b E Main Street. (Dining) Lunch on Saturday, October 22nd at 11 a.m. Dinner on Sunday, October 23rd at 7...
RELATED PEOPLE
laurenscountysports.com
Inside the Lines: Learning how to win
These are the times that try a head football coach’s soul. Steve Englehart took over at Presbyterian College at rock bottom. The team competes in a non-scholarship conference, the Pioneer Football League, and once all is set, it should be able to compete. It did compete as recently as spring 2021.
thenerve.org
Zoned out: Why a small SC business might be forced to close
In less than three months, Jeremy Sark’s U-Haul dealership on North Main Street in the city of Mauldin could close after nine years in operation. But it’s not by choice. Although his automotive repair shop, called Sarks Automotive, can stay open at the same location, a city zoning change would require him to move his U-Haul business to another part of the city of about 26,000 residents, located between Greenville and Simpsonville.
WYFF4.com
Greenville, South Carolina, man wins big playing South Carolina Education Lottery
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate man, who started playing the lottery a year ago, has won $200,000. Not surprisingly, he says he’ll keep playing. “It could happen again,” he said. He’s going to buy a house with his winnings off of a Palmetto Cash 5 with a...
wpde.com
SC community rallies behind woman crushed in car after tree fell
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A community has rallied behind a Columbia woman who was crushed inside her car by a fallen tree as Hurricane Ian approached. “We’ve always been protective of Jessie. Especially with her being the baby, but in this case, we were all kind of in a place where we couldn’t protect her. And that just really crushed all of us,” said Dorian Nixon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
Nearly 4,000 people without power in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy is reporting nearly 4,000 customers without power in Spartanburg County after an object came into contact with power lines. There are three outages total near Fernwood Glendale Road and surrounding areas. The first outage, reported at 8:01 a.m., has left 1,723 customers without...
The Post and Courier
'Castle on Keowee' hits market in Seneca for $2.8M
SENECA — Near the southwest edge of Lake Keowee in Oconee County, some boats will slow or stop as they pass the castle. Sometimes riders snap pictures and others chatter about the stone house with an emerald green roof. The Seneca residence has become known as the “Castle on Keowee” — a 12,000-square-foot structure that sits on three lakefront lots.
Power restored for over 3,000 on east side of Spartanburg Co.
There are over 3,000 people without power on the east side of Spartanburg County.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Cayla’s Catering Provides Delicious Meals in Inman, Boiling Springs, and Spartanburg, SC
When you really just don’t want to cook or want to send someone a meal if they had a baby, Cayla’s Catering in Inman is a great option. We tried out dinner and will tell you all about it. Thanks to Cayla’s Catering for providing us with a meal so we could write this review.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dock signs to be installed to help crews respond to emergencies on Lake Greenwood
Brightly-colored reflective signs will be installed on all docks on Lake Greenwood. Greenwood County Emergency Management said this will help 9-1-1 operators dispatch first responders to emergencies that occur on the lake.
FOX Carolina
Crash on I-26 in Newberry County
The shrimping boat that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian is expected to be removed Tuesday afternoon. For $2.8 million, the iconic Castle on Keowee could be yours. What's new? 10/4. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's new in our area including Rocket Fizz Greenville, Farm Fresh...
laurenscountysports.com
PC, UNCA settle for draw
In spite of Nacho Gallego’s early goal, Presbyterian had to settle for a 1-1 draw in men’s soccer against UNC Asheville at Martin Stadium on Wednesday night. “Credit to UNC Asheville, they played with so much energy,” Presbyterian coach Jonathan Potter said. “Our boys fought and 1-1 was a fair result. Leo Stritter has been stellar all season. He was immense in goal tonight for us. He kept us in the game in the second half. Nacho Gallego had such a confident finish tonight, I hope we can see more of that from him.”
Comments / 2