BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization, is working tirelessly to support the people and animals impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida. To make space in Florida shelters for displaced pets, more than 100 cats and dogs who were homeless before the hurricane are being transported to New York on Tues., Oct. 4, 2022. Pets will be further transported to Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Ontario, Canada. The Toledo Humane Society welcomed six dogs from this lifesaving BISSELL Pet Foundation flight.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO