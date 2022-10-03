Read full article on original website
BISSELL Pet Foundation Transports Homeless Pets Impacted by Hurricane Ian
BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization, is working tirelessly to support the people and animals impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida. To make space in Florida shelters for displaced pets, more than 100 cats and dogs who were homeless before the hurricane are being transported to New York on Tues., Oct. 4, 2022. Pets will be further transported to Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Ontario, Canada. The Toledo Humane Society welcomed six dogs from this lifesaving BISSELL Pet Foundation flight.
Atlas Bridal Shop Celebrates 95 years in the Toledo Community
Atlas Bridal Shop Celebrates 95 Years in the Toledo Community. Toledo, Ohio -Atlas Bridal Shop has been dressing brides and their families in the Toledo area for over 95 years. On Sunday October 16th owner Jeanne Fairchild will unveil the newly remodeled store featuring an exclusive Mori Lee Bridal Boutique.
Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce Presents The 36th Annual Sylvania Fall Festival
The Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing you the 36th Annual Sylvania Fall Festival Presented by Dave White Chevrolet and Northwest Ohio Chevy Dealers! This year’s event will feature 50 vendor booths including craft and farmers market-style booths, and representatives from local organizations, as well as 10 food trucks and live music all weekend!
HEAVY Beer Company and Fowl & Fodder Partner To Provide Expanded Drinking And Dining Options To Northwest Ohio
Fowl & Fodder is excited to announce its newly formed partnership with HEAVY Beer Company, Toledo Spirits Company, and Black Kite Coffee. This acquisition will see these talented teams working together to continue to elevate their food and beverage programs. In bringing together Chef Aaron Lawson’s culinary team at Fowl...
Leadership Toledo Hosts 18th Annual Community Breakfast Fundraiser: Proceeds Support Local Leadership Development Programs
7:30 am – 9:00 am (program to begin at 8:00) WHERE: Glass City Center (401 Jefferson Ave, Toledo, OH 43604) On Thursday, October 13th Leadership Toledo will host the 18th annual Community Breakfast Fundraiser to support the organization’s spectrum of high-impact programming for both emerging and experienced leaders. These programs immerse local high school students and adults in leadership development opportunities while introducing them to the needs, highlights, and challenges of the Toledo community.
