ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
toledo.com

BISSELL Pet Foundation Transports Homeless Pets Impacted by Hurricane Ian

BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization, is working tirelessly to support the people and animals impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida. To make space in Florida shelters for displaced pets, more than 100 cats and dogs who were homeless before the hurricane are being transported to New York on Tues., Oct. 4, 2022. Pets will be further transported to Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Ontario, Canada. The Toledo Humane Society welcomed six dogs from this lifesaving BISSELL Pet Foundation flight.
TOLEDO, OH
toledo.com

Atlas Bridal Shop Celebrates 95 years in the Toledo Community

Atlas Bridal Shop Celebrates 95 Years in the Toledo Community. Toledo, Ohio -Atlas Bridal Shop has been dressing brides and their families in the Toledo area for over 95 years. On Sunday October 16th owner Jeanne Fairchild will unveil the newly remodeled store featuring an exclusive Mori Lee Bridal Boutique.
TOLEDO, OH
toledo.com

Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce Presents The 36th Annual Sylvania Fall Festival

The Sylvania Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing you the 36th Annual Sylvania Fall Festival Presented by Dave White Chevrolet and Northwest Ohio Chevy Dealers! This year’s event will feature 50 vendor booths including craft and farmers market-style booths, and representatives from local organizations, as well as 10 food trucks and live music all weekend!
SYLVANIA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Traffic
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
Toledo, OH
Government
City
Rossford, OH
City
Toledo, OH
toledo.com

Leadership Toledo Hosts 18th Annual Community Breakfast Fundraiser: Proceeds Support Local Leadership Development Programs

7:30 am – 9:00 am (program to begin at 8:00) WHERE: Glass City Center (401 Jefferson Ave, Toledo, OH 43604) On Thursday, October 13th Leadership Toledo will host the 18th annual Community Breakfast Fundraiser to support the organization’s spectrum of high-impact programming for both emerging and experienced leaders. These programs immerse local high school students and adults in leadership development opportunities while introducing them to the needs, highlights, and challenges of the Toledo community.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy