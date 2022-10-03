ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

fbschedules.com

LSU adds UTSA to 2027 football schedule

The LSU Tigers and the UTSA Roadrunners have agreed to reschedule their postponed football game in 2020 to the 2027 season, FBSchedules.com has learned. LSU was previously scheduled to host UTSA on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, but the game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tigers will now...
High School Football PRO

San Antonio, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Hill Country Christian School- San Marcos football team will have a game with TMI Episcopal on October 05, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
MaxPreps

High school volleyball rankings: Cornerstone Christian jumps to No. 3 in MaxPreps Top 25 after taking Nike TOC title

From Volleypalooza to the Nike TOC Southwest, Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas) has been road and tournament warriors, winning both of those events and finishing runner-up in the Nike TOC Southeast national bracket. The Warriors, with a whopping 53 wins, moved up three spots in this week's MaxPreps Top 25 high school volleyball rankings after an impressive run this weekend in Phoenix that saw them beat SoCal powers Marymount (Los Angeles) and Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, Calif.) in succession.
Community Impact Austin

Becoming a super region: 6.7M people projected to live in the Austin-San Antonio corridor by 2030

From left, Mark Medici, San Antonio Business News publisher; Southwest Business Corporation Chair Charlie Amato; Roy Spence, chair and co-founder of the advertising agency GSD&M; and Community Impact CEO and founder John Garrett attend the ninth annual YTexas Summit. (Summer El-Shahawy/Community Impact) Nearly 1,000 business professionals and students gathered at...
KTSA

Gas prices in San Antonio, Texas now going up

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The days of falling gas prices in Texas may be over, at least for some time. According to AAA Texas, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in San Antonio is now $3.13, which is eight cents more than what it was just a week ago. This week’s average price is 33 cents more than what it was a year ago, but also $1.56 cheaper than the record high average price of $4.69 posted June 13, 2022.
portasouthjetty.com

Hunt for Reds guided winners

Mo and Doug Pennington of Port Aransas and San Antonio, were the overall winners in the guided division of the inaugural Hunt for Reds October Couples Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 1. They caught the biggest redfish, shown above, most spots on a redfish (7) and heaviest stringer (16.44 pounds.) The fish above weighed in at 7.9 pounds and was 27 […]
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Steps to Take before Filing for a San Antonio Divorce

When divorce seems imminent, spouses may find themselves uncertain of how to proceed and what to expect from a Texas divorce. While each state sets forth the laws that may impact how a legal divorce dissolves the marriage, the Lone Star State has established specific legal procedures and steps that must be followed to begin and ultimately finalize a divorce.
Aviation International News

AirMed Doubles Base at San Antonio Airport

AirMed International—a Global Medical Response company—has expanded its operations at San Antonio International Airport (KSAT) in Texas to include a 12,100-sq-ft hangar at American Corporate Airport Partners’ (ACAP) eight-acre, seven-hangar complex. The new hangar is adjacent to an existing AirMed hangar, doubling its footprint at KSAT, and...
KSAT 12

San Antonio’s income surge hints at more housing pressure, moving trucks on the horizon

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s median income is up. A lot. According to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the city’s median family income has reached $83,500, a 13% spike over last year’s median of $74,100. Compare that to Dallas and Austin, which both saw comparatively modest median family income increases of 11%, and 9%, respectively. Texas as a whole was up 11% to a median family income of $83,500.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

