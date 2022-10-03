SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The days of falling gas prices in Texas may be over, at least for some time. According to AAA Texas, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in San Antonio is now $3.13, which is eight cents more than what it was just a week ago. This week’s average price is 33 cents more than what it was a year ago, but also $1.56 cheaper than the record high average price of $4.69 posted June 13, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO