Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abandoned Bexar County Juvenile Center in Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsBexar County, TX
San Antonio pageant winner makes Miss USA history but contestants claim that the contest was "rigged"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The San Antonio entrepreneur giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Fifty-Six Years Ago, Texas Endured Its First Modern Mass-Shooting; Since Then, Many More Have Followed.Savannah VillanuevaSutherland Springs, TX
Aurora lawmakers check out homeless complex in San AntonioDavid HeitzSan Antonio, TX
Related
fbschedules.com
LSU adds UTSA to 2027 football schedule
The LSU Tigers and the UTSA Roadrunners have agreed to reschedule their postponed football game in 2020 to the 2027 season, FBSchedules.com has learned. LSU was previously scheduled to host UTSA on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, but the game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tigers will now...
San Antonio, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Hill Country Christian School- San Marcos football team will have a game with TMI Episcopal on October 05, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
MaxPreps
High school volleyball rankings: Cornerstone Christian jumps to No. 3 in MaxPreps Top 25 after taking Nike TOC title
From Volleypalooza to the Nike TOC Southwest, Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas) has been road and tournament warriors, winning both of those events and finishing runner-up in the Nike TOC Southeast national bracket. The Warriors, with a whopping 53 wins, moved up three spots in this week's MaxPreps Top 25 high school volleyball rankings after an impressive run this weekend in Phoenix that saw them beat SoCal powers Marymount (Los Angeles) and Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, Calif.) in succession.
Becoming a super region: 6.7M people projected to live in the Austin-San Antonio corridor by 2030
From left, Mark Medici, San Antonio Business News publisher; Southwest Business Corporation Chair Charlie Amato; Roy Spence, chair and co-founder of the advertising agency GSD&M; and Community Impact CEO and founder John Garrett attend the ninth annual YTexas Summit. (Summer El-Shahawy/Community Impact) Nearly 1,000 business professionals and students gathered at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTSA
Gas prices in San Antonio, Texas now going up
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The days of falling gas prices in Texas may be over, at least for some time. According to AAA Texas, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in San Antonio is now $3.13, which is eight cents more than what it was just a week ago. This week’s average price is 33 cents more than what it was a year ago, but also $1.56 cheaper than the record high average price of $4.69 posted June 13, 2022.
The San Antonio entrepreneur giving away millions
I have been writing a series of popular articles looking at Texans who are giving back to their communities. Today, I wanted to shine the spotlight on San Antonio entrepreneur Graham Weston.
portasouthjetty.com
Hunt for Reds guided winners
Mo and Doug Pennington of Port Aransas and San Antonio, were the overall winners in the guided division of the inaugural Hunt for Reds October Couples Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 1. They caught the biggest redfish, shown above, most spots on a redfish (7) and heaviest stringer (16.44 pounds.) The fish above weighed in at 7.9 pounds and was 27 […]
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Steps to Take before Filing for a San Antonio Divorce
When divorce seems imminent, spouses may find themselves uncertain of how to proceed and what to expect from a Texas divorce. While each state sets forth the laws that may impact how a legal divorce dissolves the marriage, the Lone Star State has established specific legal procedures and steps that must be followed to begin and ultimately finalize a divorce.
RELATED PEOPLE
San Antonio-based eatery Las Palapas opens first location in Austin
Las Palapas opened its first Austin location in mid-August at 7409 RR 620 N. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) Las Palapas, a Mexican cuisine-style restaurant with over 20 locations in Central Texas, opened its first Austin location in mid-August at 7409 RR 620 N., Austin. Menu items include enchiladas, taco plates and breakfast tacos.
Are You Ready Texas? H-E-B Has Just Taken Check-Out To The Next Level!
Futuristic? Next Level? It might be too early to know, but Texas's favorite grocery store H-E-B is betting on the future and the future is now. "Fast Scan" is here at H-E-B. It's the newest way to check out at the grocery store. • FAST SCAN IS NOW AT THIS...
This Is The Best Buc-ee's In Texas
My San Antonio ranked every Buc-ee's in Texas from best to worst.
California-based group buys San Antonio's Three Star Bar, founded by cocktail guru Jeret Peña
The new owner, Pouring With Heart, doesn't plan big changes for the "dad bar" located near the Pearl.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bakudan Ramen to open second San Antonio restaurant in Stone Oak
The restaurant is known for its ramen bowls.
Jury finds USAA must pay $10M in damages over Hurricane Katrina case
This closes the second Hurricane Katrina case for USAA.
San Antonio's Elsewhere previews new bar, Ferris wheel on Northside
There will be an event pavilion as well.
Aviation International News
AirMed Doubles Base at San Antonio Airport
AirMed International—a Global Medical Response company—has expanded its operations at San Antonio International Airport (KSAT) in Texas to include a 12,100-sq-ft hangar at American Corporate Airport Partners’ (ACAP) eight-acre, seven-hangar complex. The new hangar is adjacent to an existing AirMed hangar, doubling its footprint at KSAT, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
San Antonio’s income surge hints at more housing pressure, moving trucks on the horizon
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s median income is up. A lot. According to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the city’s median family income has reached $83,500, a 13% spike over last year’s median of $74,100. Compare that to Dallas and Austin, which both saw comparatively modest median family income increases of 11%, and 9%, respectively. Texas as a whole was up 11% to a median family income of $83,500.
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q brings back vegetable beef soup for fall season
'Stop what you're doing. Nothing else matters right now,' the company wrote.
Things to know about San Antonio's Barbacoa and Big Red Festival
Bring your appetite.
LULAC doubles reward money for info on woman who lured migrants onto Martha's Vineyard flights
The Latinx advocacy organization also called on the Justice Department to open an investigation.
Comments / 0