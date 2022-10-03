ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy BNY Mellon High Yield Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from BNY Mellon High Yield DHF. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 1.85 cents per share. On Tuesday, BNY Mellon High Yield will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 1.85 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Lock In High Dividend Yields Before These 3 REITs See A Major Price Jump

When choosing among stocks in the same sector, investors often compare fundamentals like price-to-earnings ratios (P/E) or earnings per share (EPS), balance sheets and other metrics. But it’s also important for investors to compare the relative strength of a stock versus its peers in that sector. In other words, investors...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

VAALCO Energy EGY - P/E: 3.59. Most recently, Shell reported earnings per share at $3.08, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $2.4. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.89%, which has increased by 0.38% from 3.51% last quarter. This quarter, ConocoPhillips experienced an increase in earnings...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for SL Green Realty

Within the last quarter, SL Green Realty SLG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, SL Green Realty has an average price target of $49.88 with a high of $59.00 and a low of $41.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

China Cashes In: Energy Companies Reroute US LNG Tankers For Profit

Since late August, China's strict zero-covid policy led to a full or partial lockdown of more than 70 cities. As a result, the demand for energy has fallen. What Happened: Shenzhen, one of the world's busiest container port cities, continues to experience lockdowns. This has caused the production and manufacturing...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Tesla To $370? Plus HC Wainwright Slashes PT On This Stock By 67%

HC Wainwright & Co. cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV price target from $48 to $16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.8% to $5.06 in pre-market trading. Barclays cut IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV price target from $235 to $215. IQVIA Holdings shares fell 0.3% to close at $192.49 on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alta Equipment Group Inc#Preferred Stock#Construction Equipment#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Board Of Directors#Series A Preferred#Company
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties

Within the last quarter, Hudson Pacific Properties HPP has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average price target of $13.33 with a high of $14.00 and a low of $13.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Analyzing Opendoor Technologies's Short Interest

Opendoor Technologies's OPEN short percent of float has fallen 15.5% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 65.36 million shares sold short, which is 11.67% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

These 3 REITs Are Paying Huge Dividends

Smart investors know that when a solid company is out of favor with Wall Street and its stock has been beaten down, it’s usually just a matter of time before the stock rebounds and the shares begin to sell in more of their usual range. When REITs are out...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Lincoln National

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Lincoln National LNC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Fortinet

Fortinet FTNT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Fortinet. The company has an average price target of $71.56 with a high of $78.00 and a low of $65.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Levi Strauss, Tilray Brands And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 400 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. PureTech Health plc PRTC shares dropped 21.4% to $24.34. Puretech Health confirmed that it has exchanged indicative, non-binding proposals with Nektar Therapeutics regarding a possible combination.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Applied Materials

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Applied Materials AMAT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 18 analysts have an average price target of $124.72 versus the current price of Applied Materials at $84.225, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 18...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy