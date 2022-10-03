Read full article on original website
Ohio secretary of state attacks American ‘crisis of confidence’ with integrity division
(The Center Square) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose wants to keep the state ahead of the curve when it comes to election integrity and believes one fraudulent vote cast can make a difference. LaRose announced Wednesday the creation of the state’s first Public Integrity Division in his...
North Dakota joins trio of states to fight for federal 'hydrogen hub' dollars
(The Center Square) - North Dakota is joining Minnesota, Montana and Wisconsin to create a regional clean hybrid hub that will compete with other hubs for federal dollars, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said Wednesday. The Biden administration announced last week that it was accepting applications for the $7 billion...
Michigan election software CEO charged with theft of poll-worker data, storing it in China
(The Center Square) – Eugene Yu, founder and president of East Lansing-based election software-technology company Konnech, Inc., was arrested Wednesday in Michigan and is facing California charges related to collecting election workers’ personal data and storing it on servers housed in the Peoples Republic of China. Los Angeles...
Organization explains why Illinois doesn’t rival prosperous Arizona
(The Center Square) – While Arizona is getting accolades from a nonpartisan organization for its pro-growth tax policies, Illinois continues to be criticized. The American Legislative Exchange Council said Arizona closely followed the principles outlined in their yearly report “Rich States, Poor States,” including dropping the flat tax rate to 2.5% and saving families $350 a year.
Georgia to receive $38M federal grant to expand charter schools
(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Education has awarded a nearly $38.3 million grant to fund the expansion of charter schools throughout Georgia. The money awarded to the State Charter Schools Foundation of Georgia is from the fiscal 2022 Charter Schools Program State Entity grant competition. The grant will fund the expansion of the Georgia Strategic Charter School Growth Initiative.
Right to Life advocates say Illinois Planned Parenthood mobile clinic is step too far
(The Center Square) – Illinois Right to Life is speaking out against Planned Parenthood and its new mobile abortion clinic. Planned Parenthood this week announced it would use a large RV equipped with abortion services to travel Illinois' borders with neighboring states. The mobile clinic will remain in Illinois but will look to provide abortion services to women living in other states with more restrictive abortion laws.
North Carolina AG investigating solar company Pink Energy over customer complaints
(The Center Square) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is investigating the solar company Pink Energy over hundreds of complaints about inoperable and underperforming equipment installed on homes. The attorney general's office confirmed the investigation to WTVD Tuesday amid a flurry of complaints to both the news station...
RGGI: Pennsylvania leadership tale of opposition, support, and ambivalence
(The Center Square) – As Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro jostle each other to become Pennsylvania’s next governor, their energy policies diverge markedly — and significantly from current Gov. Tom Wolf. While Mastriano has been enthusiastic in his support for the fossil fuel industry and opposition to...
Lawmakers say SAFE-T Act mandates will raise property taxes in Illinois
(The Center Square) – In a state with the second highest property taxes in the country, some are concerned that mandates in the SAFE-T Act will force tax hikes around Illinois. The criminal justice and police reform package will bring significant changes to things like police training and accountability...
Iowa to spend $5 million in ARPA funds to help businesses address workplace language barriers
(The Center Square) – Iowa will spend $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding on grants to help employers reduce language barriers in the workforce. Programs that receive Iowa Language Learners Job Training Program funding will provide current employees dual language instruction to increase their English language for work purposes, according to the notice of funding opportunity. Successful applicants will receive awards of at least $5,000.
Louisiana AG Landry will run for governor in 2023
(The Center Square) — The 2023 Louisiana gubernatorial race started with a big announcement Wednesday. Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry says he’s running for the state’s highest office. The attorney general and former congressman made the announcement in a video shared on both Facebook and Twitter. "What...
DeWine’s plan to target children, families receives applause, jeers
(The Center Square) – A Ohio state government initiative that Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says targets children and families’ financial, physical and emotional stability is being met with praise from nonprofit groups focused on affordable housing throughout the state and Democrats in the statehouse. DeWine’s plan, called Bold...
Oklahoma bans gender reassignment treatment for minors at Oklahoma University Health
(The Center Square) - Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill to ban gender reassignment treatments for children, including hormone replacement therapy, at Oklahoma Children's Hospital. Senate Bill 3 is part of a package allocating American Rescue Plan Act funds to health care organizations. Senate Speaker Pro Tem Greg Treat said...
Minnesota rolls out frontline worker pay
(The Center Square) – Minnesota is paying out $500 million to recognize 1,025,655 Minnesota frontline workers for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Labor and Industry announced this week. The state sent initial payments on Wednesday and will continue to process them through the fall, a news release said.
Youngkin announces energy innovation tech lab in southwest Virginia
(The Center Square) – Energy DELTA Lab will build a technology testbed in southwest Virginia to provide laboratories and scientific assistance that will primarily work on energy innovation, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced. The announcement comes shortly after the governor unveiled his energy plan, which seeks to broaden and diversify...
Whitmer signs $1B spending plan, including economic development
(The Center Square) – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a $1 billion bipartisan plan to lure economic development projects into the state through a $846 million fund. Supporters say the spending will keep Michigan a heavyweight automaker but detractors say it’s corporate welfare. “Today, I am proud to...
Pennsylvania marijuana lessons to learn from New Jersey issues
(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania weighs the legalization of recreational marijuana, it could take notes from New Jersey on how its legal program has gone. For recreational cannabis to lessen the illicit market and raise tax revenues, two things stand out: the number of dispensaries and the importance of a functional licensing process.
Tennessee incumbent Gov. Bill Lee facing Democrat challenger Martin with contrasting views
(The Center Square) — Incumbent Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was uncontested in the primary and will be facing Democrat Jason Martin in the Nov. 8 general election. Lee won by a wide margin over Democrat Karl Dean in 2018 and will battle for a second term with Martin, who beat Memphis’ JB Smiley by roughly 1,500 votes for the nomination.
Youngkin's Virginia energy plan gets mixed reaction from lawmakers
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin developed a new energy plan, which he says would diversify the energy sector by tapping into nuclear energy, natural gas, renewables and other energy sources. The idea received mixed reactions from lawmakers. Youngkin’s plan diverges from former Gov. Ralph Northam who...
Maryland nonpublic schools given funds to reopen
(The Center Square) – Maryland doled out $1.6 million in unspent funds to help the state’s nonpublic schools ramp up to come back online and reopen this fall. Leftover funding from last year’s Emergency Assistance to Non-Public Schools funding was used to cover expenses related to COVID-19 recovery, according to Gov. Larry Hogan’s office. Expenditures include supplies to sanitize and disinfect school facilities, improve ventilation systems and educational technology, expand capacity for coronavirus testing and contact tracing and reasonable transportation costs.
