Ohio State

NBC4 Columbus

Nationwide Children’s worker sues hospital for unpaid wages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Nationwide Children’s Hospital employee has accused the hospital of failing to pay overtime wages and violating other labor laws. A class action lawsuit filed in federal court on Sept. 28 claims Nationwide Children’s regularly deducted mandatory meal breaks from employees’ pay despite those employees frequently being unable to take those […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTOL 11

$2.9 million project in NW Ohio to fill regional manufacturing jobs

TOLEDO, Ohio — JobsOhio, a state nonprofit, announced Thursday a $2.9 million pilot project to fill northwest Ohio manufacturing jobs. The project is in partnership with the Ohio Manufacturers' Association and the Regional Growth Partnership and intends to connect those seeking jobs in the manufacturing industry and regional companies looking to hire through a "full-time recruitment partner" and a marketing campaign across 17 counties.
NBC4 Columbus

Nov. 8 election: How Ohio Issue 1 could change how judges set bail

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the ballot initiatives in front of Ohio voters Nov. 8 will ask whether judges should have to consider public safety when setting bail for people facing criminal charges. Issue 1 seeks to enshrine in the Ohio Constitution a judge’s authority to consider certain public-safety factors when determining bail. The […]
wksu.org

A voter guide for Ohio's Nov. 8, 2022 midterm election

Early in-person and absentee voting for the Nov. 8 general election starts Wednesday, Oct. 12. This voter guide can help you to navigate the election, including information on how to vote and the names of the candidates that will appear on your ballot. Am I registered to vote?. The deadline...
WKYC

$15 million from COVID-19 stimulus funds awarded to Ohio food banks

COLUMBUS, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The story was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal. Faced with the prospect of a punishing winter, the Ohio Association of Foodbanks is lauding Gov. Mike DeWine’s decision to award them $15 million in unspent federal coronavirus funds to buy protein-rich food for their clients.
NBC4 Columbus

Strike narrowly avoided in central Ohio Kroger union’s latest vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kroger and the union representing its central and southeast Ohio workers staved off a labor strike, the union said Thursday night after workers ratified the grocer’s latest contract offer.  The unionized employees voted 3,546-3,193, narrowly accepting the deal with Kroger, according to an email NBC4 obtained from the United Food and […]
WDTN

Ohio’s COVID-19 cases hit milestone unseen in months

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 9,997 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, going under 10,000 for the first time in nearly six months. The state has seen consistently smaller case rates, breaking a 10-week pattern in the past two weeks. Prior to July, the state’s COVID-19 spread had not broken 20,000 […]
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio foodbanks get $15 million from the state

Faced with the prospect of a punishing winter, the Ohio Association of Foodbanks is lauding Gov. Mike DeWine’s decision to award them $15 million in unspent federal coronavirus funds to buy protein-rich food for their clients. Supply bottlenecks, increased fuel costs, commodity inflation and a lack of farm labor have strained the foodbanks’ ability to […] The post Ohio foodbanks get $15 million from the state appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
thecentersquare.com

Ohio rep wants victim’s rights bill to move in General Assembly

(The Center Square) – More in Ohio could exercise rights of a victim of crime and the number of people sitting on the State Victims Assistance Advisory Council would expand if a bill that has already passed the Ohio House clears the Senate. House Bill 343, or Marsy’s Law,...
thecentersquare.com

Ohio AG moves to cut attorneys’ fees in FirstEnergy settlement

(The Center Square) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost wants a judge to cut attorneys’ fees by $10 million as ratepayers near a settlement in a class action lawsuit with FirstEnergy. Yost filed an objection in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Ohio against the lawyers’...
spectrumnews1.com

Chronic absenteeism on the rise in Ohio schools

AKRON, Ohio—Reviewing homeschooling notification packets is just one responsibility Dr. Wanda Lash has in her new role at Akron Public Schools. “So, families that choose to educate their students at home have to notify the school district in which they live," Lash said. "There are certain criteria or certain things that they may have to do to be in compliance with the state.
AKRON, OH

