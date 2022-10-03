Read full article on original website
WCPO
Bill to expand paid parental leave in Ohio would impact virtually no families
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill meant to expand paid parental leave in Ohio won't impact the vast majority of families in the state. Only 11 states currently offer total paid family and medical leave, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Unsurprisingly, Ohio is not one of them.
wvxu.org
Mike DeWine, Nan Whaley discuss their plans as Ohio Governor to improve the lives of children
The two candidates for Ohio governor said they will focus on making life better for the state’s kids if they win in November. Gov. Mike DeWine, the Republican incumbent running for re-election, and Nan Whaley, the Democratic candidate for Ohio Governor, made their comments separately during a forum for Groundwork Ohio Thursday in Columbus.
Nationwide Children’s worker sues hospital for unpaid wages
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Nationwide Children’s Hospital employee has accused the hospital of failing to pay overtime wages and violating other labor laws. A class action lawsuit filed in federal court on Sept. 28 claims Nationwide Children’s regularly deducted mandatory meal breaks from employees’ pay despite those employees frequently being unable to take those […]
lovelandmagazine.com
Two Ohio lawmakers want to prohibit paying people with disabilities less than minimum wage
State Rep. Brigid Kelly, D-Cincinnati. Photo from Ohio House website. Thanks to a 2006 constitutional amendment, Ohio’s minimum wage will increase from $9.30 to $10.10 next January. Two Democratic state lawmakers want to make sure all of the state’s minimum wage workers get that raise. Under current state...
$2.9 million project in NW Ohio to fill regional manufacturing jobs
TOLEDO, Ohio — JobsOhio, a state nonprofit, announced Thursday a $2.9 million pilot project to fill northwest Ohio manufacturing jobs. The project is in partnership with the Ohio Manufacturers' Association and the Regional Growth Partnership and intends to connect those seeking jobs in the manufacturing industry and regional companies looking to hire through a "full-time recruitment partner" and a marketing campaign across 17 counties.
Nov. 8 election: How Ohio Issue 1 could change how judges set bail
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the ballot initiatives in front of Ohio voters Nov. 8 will ask whether judges should have to consider public safety when setting bail for people facing criminal charges. Issue 1 seeks to enshrine in the Ohio Constitution a judge’s authority to consider certain public-safety factors when determining bail. The […]
wksu.org
A voter guide for Ohio's Nov. 8, 2022 midterm election
Early in-person and absentee voting for the Nov. 8 general election starts Wednesday, Oct. 12. This voter guide can help you to navigate the election, including information on how to vote and the names of the candidates that will appear on your ballot. Am I registered to vote?. The deadline...
Ohio bill would allow vets to teach without background in education
A new bill in the Ohio Senate that is aiming to curb the teacher shortage by allowing veterans to become educators without having a background in education is leaving veterans and educators concerned.
$15 million from COVID-19 stimulus funds awarded to Ohio food banks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The story was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal. Faced with the prospect of a punishing winter, the Ohio Association of Foodbanks is lauding Gov. Mike DeWine’s decision to award them $15 million in unspent federal coronavirus funds to buy protein-rich food for their clients.
Instead of forcing more unwanted children into the world, why not focus on adopting those already here?
By law, the Ohio Department of Health must gather and publish statistics on “induced pregnancy terminations” (abortions) in Ohio. It reported that, of the 20,716 Ohio residents who underwent an abortion in 2021, 4,839 or them, or nearly 21%, were residents of Cuyahoga County, where there is currently an adoption crisis.
Strike narrowly avoided in central Ohio Kroger union’s latest vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kroger and the union representing its central and southeast Ohio workers staved off a labor strike, the union said Thursday night after workers ratified the grocer’s latest contract offer. The unionized employees voted 3,546-3,193, narrowly accepting the deal with Kroger, according to an email NBC4 obtained from the United Food and […]
thecentersquare.com
$1 million grant to help Missouri nursing homes transition from faxing to texting
(The Center Square) – University of Missouri researchers are using a $1 million federal grant to help nursing home staffers transition from fax machines and voicemail to texting. Kimberly Powell, an assistant professor in the MU School of nursing and the principal investigator for the research project, said an...
Ohio’s COVID-19 cases hit milestone unseen in months
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 9,997 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, going under 10,000 for the first time in nearly six months. The state has seen consistently smaller case rates, breaking a 10-week pattern in the past two weeks. Prior to July, the state’s COVID-19 spread had not broken 20,000 […]
Ohio foodbanks get $15 million from the state
Faced with the prospect of a punishing winter, the Ohio Association of Foodbanks is lauding Gov. Mike DeWine’s decision to award them $15 million in unspent federal coronavirus funds to buy protein-rich food for their clients. Supply bottlenecks, increased fuel costs, commodity inflation and a lack of farm labor have strained the foodbanks’ ability to […] The post Ohio foodbanks get $15 million from the state appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
thecentersquare.com
Ohio rep wants victim’s rights bill to move in General Assembly
(The Center Square) – More in Ohio could exercise rights of a victim of crime and the number of people sitting on the State Victims Assistance Advisory Council would expand if a bill that has already passed the Ohio House clears the Senate. House Bill 343, or Marsy’s Law,...
thecentersquare.com
South Carolina ranks 35th in combined federal and state corporate income tax rate
(The Center Square) — South Carolina ranked 35th in the country for its combined federal and state corporate income tax rates, according to a new report. The Tax Foundation ranked states on how much they require corporations to pay. South Carolina’s rate is a combined 25%, lower than highest-ranked...
thecentersquare.com
Ohio AG moves to cut attorneys’ fees in FirstEnergy settlement
(The Center Square) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost wants a judge to cut attorneys’ fees by $10 million as ratepayers near a settlement in a class action lawsuit with FirstEnergy. Yost filed an objection in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Ohio against the lawyers’...
spectrumnews1.com
Chronic absenteeism on the rise in Ohio schools
AKRON, Ohio—Reviewing homeschooling notification packets is just one responsibility Dr. Wanda Lash has in her new role at Akron Public Schools. “So, families that choose to educate their students at home have to notify the school district in which they live," Lash said. "There are certain criteria or certain things that they may have to do to be in compliance with the state.
thecentersquare.com
Ohio secretary of state attacks American ‘crisis of confidence’ with integrity division
(The Center Square) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose wants to keep the state ahead of the curve when it comes to election integrity and believes one fraudulent vote cast can make a difference. LaRose announced Wednesday the creation of the state’s first Public Integrity Division in his...
mahoningmatters.com
Parents Bill of Rights Act would require Ohio schools to promote parental involvement
Ohio school districts would not be able to discourage or prohibit parental involvement in decisions about their child’s mental health if the General Assembly passes the recently introduced Parents Bill of Rights Act. House Bill 722 would require schools to draft a policy that promotes parental involvement in their...
