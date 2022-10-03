Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abandoned Bexar County Juvenile Center in Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsBexar County, TX
San Antonio pageant winner makes Miss USA history but contestants claim that the contest was "rigged"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The San Antonio entrepreneur giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Fifty-Six Years Ago, Texas Endured Its First Modern Mass-Shooting; Since Then, Many More Have Followed.Savannah VillanuevaSutherland Springs, TX
Aurora lawmakers check out homeless complex in San AntonioDavid HeitzSan Antonio, TX
Related
Becoming a super region: 6.7M people projected to live in the Austin-San Antonio corridor by 2030
From left, Mark Medici, San Antonio Business News publisher; Southwest Business Corporation Chair Charlie Amato; Roy Spence, chair and co-founder of the advertising agency GSD&M; and Community Impact CEO and founder John Garrett attend the ninth annual YTexas Summit. (Summer El-Shahawy/Community Impact) Nearly 1,000 business professionals and students gathered at...
San Antonio, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Hill Country Christian School- San Marcos football team will have a game with TMI Episcopal on October 05, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Gonzales Inquirer
Sandra Gail Hrbacek-White
San Antonio- Sandra Gail Hrbacek-White has gone to be with the Lord our savior on Thursday September 08, 2022 at the age of 57. Born on July 27, 1965, in San Antonio Texas, to Emil P Hrbacek Jr.and Faith Hrbacek-Mudd. She is survived by her 4 children Crystal Davis, Derek Sanders,Candice Molnoskey-Vasquez and Gregory Molnoskey. Grandchildren Tyler Campos, Ryleigh Campos, Samuel Sanders and Grayson Vasquez. Sister Melisa Hrbacek-Moore brother-in law Tony Moore, nephew Anthony Moore Jr, great niece Jazmin Moore and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
The San Antonio entrepreneur giving away millions
I have been writing a series of popular articles looking at Texans who are giving back to their communities. Today, I wanted to shine the spotlight on San Antonio entrepreneur Graham Weston.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxsanantonio.com
UTSA NIL Fund? PM Group to the rescue
Bob Wills' PM Group came up with $360-thousand which will help provide Name, Image and Likeness funds for 21 members of the football team for the rest of this season. Here's more.
KSAT 12
Farmers, chefs, restaurant and food truck owners can apply for $112K in grants via Texas Food & Wine Alliance
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Food & Wine Alliance is giving away nearly $112,000 in grants to chefs, artisan producers, culinary nonprofits and businesses in 2022. Applications for grants can be submitted online at texasfoodandwinealliance.org through Oct. 23. Grant winners will be announced and awarded at a ceremony at...
Bad Bunny awards San Antonio artist $25K for work in Latino communities
Bad Bunny shows love to S.A. once again.
RELATED PEOPLE
KSAT 12
Popular Barbacoa and Big Red Festival returns to San Antonio this weekend
SAN ANTONIO – The puro San Antonio Barbacoa and Big Red Festival is returning this weekend following a two-year hiatus. This is the 10th festival celebrating the classic South Texas pairing. Tickets for the event are on sale now, starting at $10 per person for a single-day general admission...
MySanAntonio: TikTok star Aj Rivas shares taco order, loves on San Antonio culture
Here's his go-to taco spot.
KSAT 12
San Antonio’s income surge hints at more housing pressure, moving trucks on the horizon
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s median income is up. A lot. According to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the city’s median family income has reached $83,500, a 13% spike over last year’s median of $74,100. Compare that to Dallas and Austin, which both saw comparatively modest median family income increases of 11%, and 9%, respectively. Texas as a whole was up 11% to a median family income of $83,500.
KENS 5
5 pumpkin patches in the San Antonio area
TEXAS, USA — It's fall, y'all! So Instagram, Facebook and TikTok feeds are going to be packed with pumpkin patch content. And if you want to join in on the fun, we've got you covered with a few pumpkin patches in the San Antonio area:. George Farms. Location: 595...
IN THIS ARTICLE
California-based group buys San Antonio's Three Star Bar, founded by cocktail guru Jeret Peña
The new owner, Pouring With Heart, doesn't plan big changes for the "dad bar" located near the Pearl.
This Texas Shop Makes Pizza As Big As A Pool And They Deliver (PHOTOS)
You can now have a huge pizza party with your friends thanks to a traveling food shop based in Hondo, TX. We must warn you: Their enormous pizzas can be as big as an above-ground pool. Known as Dirt Road Cookers, this small business began operating in the middle of...
CBS Austin
Gov. Abbott to talk with local business leaders, host roundtable in New Braunfels
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott is set to visit the Hill Country on Thursday. Gov. Abbott will host a roundtable with local business leaders at Comal Iron & Metal on Farm-to-Market 306 in New Braunfels. You can watch Gov. Abbott's press conference below.
KSAT 12
Fresh fit leads to fresh start: San Antonio nonprofit provides free, new clothing to at-risk youths
SAN ANTONIO – The right fit can make all the difference and a local nonprofit is providing free, new clothes and shoes to at-risk youth in our area with hopes of inspiring them to feel more confident at school and around friends. Cathy Hamilton started San Antonio Threads in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTSA
USAA welcomes Top Gun pilots to San Antonio headquarters
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Top Gun and other U.S. Navy pilots paid a visit to USAA headquarters in San Antonio for a military acumen event Tuesday, and employees got the chance to hear about everything from launching a fighter from an aircraft carrier to filming last summer’s hit movie ‘Top Gun:Maverick.’
Are You Ready Texas? H-E-B Has Just Taken Check-Out To The Next Level!
Futuristic? Next Level? It might be too early to know, but Texas's favorite grocery store H-E-B is betting on the future and the future is now. "Fast Scan" is here at H-E-B. It's the newest way to check out at the grocery store. • FAST SCAN IS NOW AT THIS...
Aviation International News
AirMed Doubles Base at San Antonio Airport
AirMed International—a Global Medical Response company—has expanded its operations at San Antonio International Airport (KSAT) in Texas to include a 12,100-sq-ft hangar at American Corporate Airport Partners’ (ACAP) eight-acre, seven-hangar complex. The new hangar is adjacent to an existing AirMed hangar, doubling its footprint at KSAT, and...
KSAT 12
How Texas cities compare: Median single-family home values
San Antonio remains one of the most affordable big cities for Texans to live in despite an ever-increasing price in home values. Data shows San Antonio is more affordable than other major cities like Austin, Dallas and Houston. The data table below charts the median single-family home value for seven...
Comments / 0