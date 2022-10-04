Read full article on original website
Alabama Starts Redshirt Freshman Jalen Milroe Under Center Against Aggies
The Alabama Crimson Tide came out for its first offensive snaps with redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe starting at quarterback. Milroe is making his first start for the Tide due to a shoulder injury Bryce Young suffered in the second quarter against Arkansas last week. Milroe has made eight appearances in...
Alabama Survives The Aggies Without Bryce Young
The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0) was pushed to the brink of defeat by the Texas A&M Aggies (3-3, 1-2) but ultimately held on to stay unbeaten and exact revenge for its only regular season defeat in 2021. The Tide played without its Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, after Bryce Young was injured in the Arkansas matchup, and despite turning the football over four times Alabama held on to win 24-20.
The Jalen Milroe Experience Full of Ups and Downs As Bama Beats Aggies
The Alabama Crimson Tide survived a week without its Heisman Trophy winning quarterback by beating the Texas A&M Aggies 24-20 in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama turned to it's backup quarterback, redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe to take the reigns for his first start in Bryant-Denny Stadium. "I'm happy. I'm happy. We got...
Alabama Takes Slim Lead Into The Locker Room at Halftime Against Texas A&M
The Alabama Crimson Tide holds onto a 3-point lead at halftime against Texas A&M. The Tide's senior kicker Will Reichard kicked a 50-yard field goal with 12 seconds left to move ahead. The story of the half was the play of backup quarterback Jalen Milroe. He led the offense into...
Take a Look at How Texas A&M’s Yell Practice in Birmingham Went Down
Texas A&M held their traditional yell practice at The Summit in Birmingham on Friday night before Saturday’s big rematch against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The spectacle did not disappoint and has already begun to go viral for some interesting entertainment. One of the yell leaders started off the night...
Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe Share Sweet Moment After the Game
Alabama quarterbacks Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe shared a sweet moment on the field after Alabama's 24-20 victory against Texas A&M. Milroe started for the Crimson Tide on Saturday night as Young is injured with an AC sprain in his shoulder. The redshirt freshman went 12-of-19 for 111 yards, three touchdowns, one interception, and two fumbles.
Terrion Arnold, ‘I Don’t Want To Be The Most Hated Man in Alabama’
Alabama redshirt freshman Terrion Arnold has been on quite a journey since he arrived to the Capstone in 2021. He came to the Alabama football program as one of the nation's most coveted safety prospects in the 2021 class, choosing Tuscaloosa over Florida, Georgia, Miami and Florida State. Arnold didn't...
LOOK: 200 Snapshots from Alabama’s Nail-Biting Win Over Texas A&M
The Alabama Crimson Tide needed a defensive stand to hang onto a 24-20 win against the Texas A&M Aggies in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night. It was an emotional contest that saw the Crimson Tide play without Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young. "We've got a lot of things that...
Southside Selma Storms Greensboro For 3A Region 3 Win
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Southside Selma Panthers (4-3, 3-2) went on the road and clinched a playoff spot by defeating the Greensboro Raiders (3-5, 1-3) by a score of 52-30. The Raiders couldn't overcome a myriad of problems as they consistently combatted turnovers and penalties throughout the evening. These problems, combined with an inability to stop the Panthers' running game, were too much for the Raiders to overcome as they lost their final home game of the season.
James Spann: Alabama Fans Should Expect “A Perfect Night For Football”
Alabama fans are gearing up for an exciting night game at Bryant-Denny Stadium this Saturday. The NUMBER ONE Alabama Crimson Tide will host the Aggies of Texas A&M and kickoff will be at 7 p.m. As we know the game is the highlight of the day but there are many...
ACA Ends West Bloctons Win Streak
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The American Christian Academy Patriots (6-2, 5-0) defeated West Blocton Tigers (4-4, 3-2) to end the Tigers win streak of four wins. The final score of 27-12 keeps the Patriots region record perfect at 5-0.
Sipsey Valley Bears Blitz Holt Ironmen to Claim Third Straight Win
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Sipsey Valley Bears (4-3, 3-2) made school history tonight by taking down the Holt Ironmen (0-7, 0-5). The Bears 37-6 win gave them their third win in a row in 2022, a feat that had only happened three times since the school opened (2012, 2014, 2018).
Bama’s Win Over Arkansas Means Free Food at Tuscaloosa’s Slim Chickens Monday
Crimson Tide fans have an extra reason to celebrate Saturday's road win over the Arkansas Razorbacks -- free food at Tuscaloosa's two Slim Chickens restaurants Monday. One of the city's newest fast food franchises, Slim Chickens announced a promotion last week to celebrate the return of their Tender Mac Bowl.
4th Annual Strike Out Suicide Bowling Event Set for October 29
An annual fundraiser aimed at suicide prevention will return to Tuscaloosa later this month and benefit the Kristen Amerson Youth Foundation, whose ultimate goal is to eliminate suicide among young people in West Alabama. This foundation hopes to reach its goal by promoting “suicide prevention awareness, empowerment-coaching, educational outreach, and...
Stillman College Makes History With On Campus Event
Stillman College has made history with a recent on-campus event and invited the community to join in on the festivities. Tuesday, October 4th, Stillman College hosted National Night Out on campus and featured dozens of community resources and organizations. According to their website, National Night Out is an annual community-building...
City Leaders, Terry Saban Cut Ribbon on Tuscaloosa’s River District Park
City leaders and Bama football matriarch Terry Saban cut a ceremonial ribbon at downtown Tuscaloosa's River District Park Thursday morning, officially opening the area's newest attraction to the public. The park is the first of many collaborations between the Saban family and the City, using funds from its Elevate Tuscaloosa...
LOOK: Creepy Photo In Northport, Alabama Captured
It's the most interesting time of the year. And pretty creepy as well. This is how it all starts...now we go to Northport, Alabama. A family in Northport loves this time of year, and started decorating for the season. This individual does not want us to give any names or...
Help Meet the Needs of Orphans, Foster Kids at Kickball Tournament
The Coaling Baptist Church is hosting a Defend the Orphans (DTO) Kickball Tournament fundraiser. This is where you can “have fun and help meet the needs of orphans and foster children at the same time,” according to a press release promoting the event. All proceeds go to the...
1) Only 40% of the elementary education graduates at the University of West Alabama in Livingston pass the teacher certification test the first time. According to a state evaluation, they are not alone. Of the 14 elementary ed programs offered at state colleges and universities, only 7 produce a 50% or better passing rate. At 75% Auburn has the best passing rate followed by the University of Alabama and UAH at 70% each. The worst passing percentage is Alabama State at just 20%.
Tuscaloosa Haunted House Back to Bring Scares in Second Spooky Season
The Horror Tuscaloosa is bringing scares to all of West Alabama and opened for their second Spooky Season last Friday. The haunted house's director, Cody Minor, said he was contracted by owner Brad Taylor last year after he decided Tuscaloosa was a great fit for hosting a haunted house. "Brad...
