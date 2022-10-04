ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Survives The Aggies Without Bryce Young

The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0) was pushed to the brink of defeat by the Texas A&M Aggies (3-3, 1-2) but ultimately held on to stay unbeaten and exact revenge for its only regular season defeat in 2021. The Tide played without its Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, after Bryce Young was injured in the Arkansas matchup, and despite turning the football over four times Alabama held on to win 24-20.
95.3 The Bear

Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe Share Sweet Moment After the Game

Alabama quarterbacks Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe shared a sweet moment on the field after Alabama's 24-20 victory against Texas A&M. Milroe started for the Crimson Tide on Saturday night as Young is injured with an AC sprain in his shoulder. The redshirt freshman went 12-of-19 for 111 yards, three touchdowns, one interception, and two fumbles.
95.3 The Bear

Southside Selma Storms Greensboro For 3A Region 3 Win

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Southside Selma Panthers (4-3, 3-2) went on the road and clinched a playoff spot by defeating the Greensboro Raiders (3-5, 1-3) by a score of 52-30. The Raiders couldn't overcome a myriad of problems as they consistently combatted turnovers and penalties throughout the evening. These problems, combined with an inability to stop the Panthers' running game, were too much for the Raiders to overcome as they lost their final home game of the season.
95.3 The Bear

ACA Ends West Bloctons Win Streak

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The American Christian Academy Patriots (6-2, 5-0) defeated West Blocton Tigers (4-4, 3-2) to end the Tigers win streak of four wins. The final score of 27-12 keeps the Patriots region record perfect at 5-0.
95.3 The Bear

Sipsey Valley Bears Blitz Holt Ironmen to Claim Third Straight Win

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Sipsey Valley Bears (4-3, 3-2) made school history tonight by taking down the Holt Ironmen (0-7, 0-5). The Bears 37-6 win gave them their third win in a row in 2022, a feat that had only happened three times since the school opened (2012, 2014, 2018).
95.3 The Bear

4th Annual Strike Out Suicide Bowling Event Set for October 29

An annual fundraiser aimed at suicide prevention will return to Tuscaloosa later this month and benefit the Kristen Amerson Youth Foundation, whose ultimate goal is to eliminate suicide among young people in West Alabama. This foundation hopes to reach its goal by promoting “suicide prevention awareness, empowerment-coaching, educational outreach, and...
95.3 The Bear

Stillman College Makes History With On Campus Event

Stillman College has made history with a recent on-campus event and invited the community to join in on the festivities. Tuesday, October 4th, Stillman College hosted National Night Out on campus and featured dozens of community resources and organizations. According to their website, National Night Out is an annual community-building...
95.3 The Bear

LOOK: Creepy Photo In Northport, Alabama Captured

It's the most interesting time of the year. And pretty creepy as well. This is how it all starts...now we go to Northport, Alabama. A family in Northport loves this time of year, and started decorating for the season. This individual does not want us to give any names or...
95.3 The Bear

Your Daily News Outlook

1) Only 40% of the elementary education graduates at the University of West Alabama in Livingston pass the teacher certification test the first time. According to a state evaluation, they are not alone. Of the 14 elementary ed programs offered at state colleges and universities, only 7 produce a 50% or better passing rate. At 75% Auburn has the best passing rate followed by the University of Alabama and UAH at 70% each. The worst passing percentage is Alabama State at just 20%.
