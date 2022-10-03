Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Student Death at Broward School Highlights Urgency of Mental Health Support
Fort Lauderdale High School is in mourning after the death of one of its students. According to Fort Lauderdale Police and Broward County Public Schools, a senior died by suicide when he jumped from the third floor at about 10 a.m. Thursday. “Our entire school community is feeling the pain...
Click10.com
‘Mental health is not a game’: Suicide at Broward school sparks urgent plea
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Students and faculty were left shocked after witnessing a student take his own life at Fort Lauderdale High School Thursday and now Broward school district officials are urging parents to keep an eye on their children’s mental health. First responders were dispatched to the...
WPBF News 25
Ben Carson opens new Reading Room in School District of Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH, Fla. — There is a new Ben Carson Reading Room in the Palm Beach County School District. Carson was there Thursday to officially open it for students. "This is supposed to be a time of joy and learning, and this is what this is all about," Carson said.
palmbeachstate.edu
Grand opening held for Dr. Barbara Carey-Shuler Equity Institute official site
Palm Beach State College held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 4 for the official home of its Dr. Barbara Carey-Shuler Equity Institute that aims to improve retention and close the graduation gap for minority students. The College reconfigured and renovated a section of the second floor of the...
Parents Fill School District Meeting on Marjory Stoneman Douglas Boundaries, Overcrowding
Several hundred community members joined Broward County Public Schools officials to discuss a plan for easing the high capacity at Marjory Stoneman Douglas by adjusting the boundaries. Director of Demographics and Enrollment Planning Jill Young and Demographer Specialist Joseph Beck led the meeting with School Board members Debra Hixon and...
floridaweekly.com
The POWER of the SECOND-HAND
According to Resale Report, this year’s second-hand retail market will close at $119 billion, marking a 24% increase from year’s $96 billion last market. Inflation has risen by over 8% this year, making second-hand retail a logical approach to saving money. Donating items also can bring tax deductions, as well as bolster an organization’s social enterprises — or even just personal enterprises.
thewestsidegazette.com
When the Cover Up is Worse than the Crime
Trails in the Sand by Peter Traceit, the Street Detective. The messiness around public records requests is keeping Traceit in the sand tunnels. Trying to decipher the 5Ws of the requests has The Street Detective in a sand tornado not created by Ian, but by the Broward Principals and Assistants Association (BPAA).
Mom Organizes Walks For Addiction Prevention and Treatment in Memory of Son
Dealing with addiction in the family and trying to find answers on how to save a loved one can be a very lonely place, said Kim Fields. A Parkland resident of 29 years, Kim lost her son Wesley to fentanyl poisoning in 2017. Since then, she has become an avid supporter and organizer for Shatterproof, a non-profit working to end the addiction crisis.
upressonline.com
FAU moves up eight spots in national rankings for best public universities
Florida Atlantic University made some strides in presenting itself as one of the best universities in the United States. According to this year’s Best Public Schools Rankings from U.S. News and World Report, FAU went from 140th to 132th, the biggest jump by any public university in Florida. The university also ranked second from Florida in Campus Diversity, making it the second most racially, culturally and ethnically diverse school in the State University System.
cityoffortpierce.com
In Honor and Remembrance of Fort Pierce Native Fallen Son: Army SP4 Pondextuer Euguene Williams
Fort Pierce, Florida September 26, 2022 - Lincoln Park Main Street, in partnership with the City of Fort Pierce, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, Fort Pierce Police Department, American Legion Posts #40 and # 171, Vietnam Veterans of America Michael F. Bradley Chapter 566, Fort Pierce Yacht Club and Dignity Memorial are hosting a posthumous celebration for SP4 Pondextuer Eugene Williams. SP4 Williams, an American Army soldier, gave the ultimate sacrifice, his life, on August 8, 1970, while serving in the Vietnam War.
cw34.com
St. Lucie County will open applications for WPSL Christmas Kids Toy Program
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — St. Lucie County is will begin taking applications for the WPSL Christmas Kids Toy program on Monday, Oct. 17. The Human Services Division said applications will open to the public at 8 a.m. Applications will be processed online this year and will be accepted until the maximum number of children are served.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
World-Class Health Care Closer to Home Jupiter Medical Center and UF Health announce new Neighborhood Hospital in Palm Beach County
October 4, 2022 – Jupiter Medical Center and UF Health, the University of Florida’s academic health center, today announced plans for their first jointly operated clinical facility, the result of the organization’s recently announced alliance. The two-story, 53,000-square-foot Jupiter Medical Center | UF Health Neighborhood Hospital at...
WSVN-TV
Student dies after jumping from building at Fort Lauderdale High School
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida student has died after he jumped off the third-story building at his school, and fire rescue officials are calling it a suicide. “The individual had taken his own life in an act of suicide,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan, “and had left messaging prior to doing that.”
South Florida’s Craft Show Comes to Coral Springs
South Florida’s Craft Show is coming to Coral Springs with three festive events — just in time for the holidays. The lineup starts with the Halloween Bash on Sunday, October 30, from 12 to 4 p.m., with a costume contest, trick or treating, music, and a spooky array of products from local small businesses.
Food Editor: We say goodbye to a beloved pizza restaurant. Local chefs feed Hurricane Ian survivors.
Arrivederci to one of Palm Beach County’s most iconic pizzerias, one powered by a love story and terrific, creative pizza. (The secret was in the dough, a recipe that remains a secret.) Pizza Girls, the pizzeria, is no more. The Palm Beach Gardens spot closed without much warning last...
Click10.com
Anti-Semitic and racist messages of hate spray painted in Weston community
WESTON, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident of hate in Weston. Deputies say someone spray painted racist and anti-Semitic graffiti in several areas of the Weston Hills Country Club community early Wednesday morning. A number of deputies were in the community on Thursday speaking...
Palm Tran drivers getting big pay raises with new deal; job fair this weekend to fill openings
Like many businesses in Palm Beach County, Palm Tran is having a difficult time recruiting and retaining bus drivers. It hopes a new contract will help things. County commissioners Tuesday approved a three-year contract for Palm Tran workers that will result in bus drivers earning as much as $60,000 per year. And Palm Tran, eager to fill vacancies, will hold a job fair Friday and Saturday with the possibility of job offers being made following interviews.
bocaratontribune.com
Boca Raton Innovation Campus Adds Two Companies to Growing Roster
CP Group, Florida’s largest office landlord and a prominent owner-operator of office properties throughout the Sunbelt, today announced two new leasing agreements at Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) – its fast-growing technology and life sciences hub in Boca Raton, Florida. The new tenants are:. Guident, a leading developer...
cw34.com
Non-profit in Fort Pierce feeling effects of increasing violence in Haiti
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Violence in Haiti is said to be getting worse. Much worse. One local non-profit group in our area is feeling the effects of this. Missionary Flights International in Fort Pierce flies supplies to Haiti for missionaries who are living and working there. The head...
Health Inspections: Violations temporarily close 5 restaurants from Boca Raton to Singer Island
Thirty-two restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 27 follow-up inspections and five temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 601 violations during 178 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 193 violations as high priority, 177 violations as...
