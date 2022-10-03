ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth, FL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Worth, FL
Local
Florida Education
City
Jacksonville, FL
Lake Worth, FL
Education
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
floridaweekly.com

The POWER of the SECOND-HAND

According to Resale Report, this year’s second-hand retail market will close at $119 billion, marking a 24% increase from year’s $96 billion last market. Inflation has risen by over 8% this year, making second-hand retail a logical approach to saving money. Donating items also can bring tax deductions, as well as bolster an organization’s social enterprises — or even just personal enterprises.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

When the Cover Up is Worse than the Crime

Trails in the Sand by Peter Traceit, the Street Detective. The messiness around public records requests is keeping Traceit in the sand tunnels. Trying to decipher the 5Ws of the requests has The Street Detective in a sand tornado not created by Ian, but by the Broward Principals and Assistants Association (BPAA).
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Fe College#Florida State College#K12#Pbsc#Palm Beach State College#Florida College System#Early Childhood#House#Vpk
upressonline.com

FAU moves up eight spots in national rankings for best public universities

Florida Atlantic University made some strides in presenting itself as one of the best universities in the United States. According to this year’s Best Public Schools Rankings from U.S. News and World Report, FAU went from 140th to 132th, the biggest jump by any public university in Florida. The university also ranked second from Florida in Campus Diversity, making it the second most racially, culturally and ethnically diverse school in the State University System.
BOCA RATON, FL
cityoffortpierce.com

In Honor and Remembrance of Fort Pierce Native Fallen Son: Army SP4 Pondextuer Euguene Williams

Fort Pierce, Florida September 26, 2022 - Lincoln Park Main Street, in partnership with the City of Fort Pierce, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, Fort Pierce Police Department, American Legion Posts #40 and # 171, Vietnam Veterans of America Michael F. Bradley Chapter 566, Fort Pierce Yacht Club and Dignity Memorial are hosting a posthumous celebration for SP4 Pondextuer Eugene Williams. SP4 Williams, an American Army soldier, gave the ultimate sacrifice, his life, on August 8, 1970, while serving in the Vietnam War.
FORT PIERCE, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

World-Class Health Care Closer to Home Jupiter Medical Center and UF Health announce new Neighborhood Hospital in Palm Beach County

October 4, 2022 – Jupiter Medical Center and UF Health, the University of Florida’s academic health center, today announced plans for their first jointly operated clinical facility, the result of the organization’s recently announced alliance. The two-story, 53,000-square-foot Jupiter Medical Center | UF Health Neighborhood Hospital at...
JUPITER, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
WSVN-TV

Student dies after jumping from building at Fort Lauderdale High School

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida student has died after he jumped off the third-story building at his school, and fire rescue officials are calling it a suicide. “The individual had taken his own life in an act of suicide,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan, “and had left messaging prior to doing that.”
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Talk Media

South Florida’s Craft Show Comes to Coral Springs

South Florida’s Craft Show is coming to Coral Springs with three festive events — just in time for the holidays. The lineup starts with the Halloween Bash on Sunday, October 30, from 12 to 4 p.m., with a costume contest, trick or treating, music, and a spooky array of products from local small businesses.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Click10.com

Anti-Semitic and racist messages of hate spray painted in Weston community

WESTON, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident of hate in Weston. Deputies say someone spray painted racist and anti-Semitic graffiti in several areas of the Weston Hills Country Club community early Wednesday morning. A number of deputies were in the community on Thursday speaking...
WESTON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Tran drivers getting big pay raises with new deal; job fair this weekend to fill openings

Like many businesses in Palm Beach County, Palm Tran is having a difficult time recruiting and retaining bus drivers. It hopes a new contract will help things. County commissioners Tuesday approved a three-year contract for Palm Tran workers that will result in bus drivers earning as much as $60,000 per year. And Palm Tran, eager to fill vacancies, will hold a job fair Friday and Saturday with the possibility of job offers being made following interviews.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Boca Raton Innovation Campus Adds Two Companies to Growing Roster

CP Group, Florida’s largest office landlord and a prominent owner-operator of office properties throughout the Sunbelt, today announced two new leasing agreements at Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) – its fast-growing technology and life sciences hub in Boca Raton, Florida. The new tenants are:. Guident, a leading developer...
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Health Inspections: Violations temporarily close 5 restaurants from Boca Raton to Singer Island

Thirty-two restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 27 follow-up inspections and five temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 601 violations during 178 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 193 violations as high priority, 177 violations as...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy