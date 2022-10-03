ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida state agencies share resources and news regarding unemployment, education and more following Hurricane Ian

By Melissa Feito
wlrn.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wlrn.org

Virginia men accused of exploiting Parkland shooter's brother

The two men who offered a home, a job and a life far from South Florida to the brother of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter were arrested in Virginia on Wednesday, charged with exploiting the young man while pretending to help him. Mike Donovan and Richard Moore, both...
PARKLAND, FL
wlrn.org

Sundial Now: A journalist on the frontline of Hurricane Ian tells of 'complete devastation'

Over the last week, images coming out of Southwest Florida have shown unimaginable devastation, shocking even hurricane veterans in our state. As millions were told to evacuate the area, Reuters video journalist Maria Alejandra Cardona was going in the opposite direction. She is one of the people responsible for capturing those scenes and telling the world this story.
FORT MYERS, FL
wlrn.org

How to cope with stress and grief after Hurricane Ian

From round-the-clock news about its impending arrival to the devastating aftermath, Hurricane Ian has caused many Floridians extreme stress for nearly two weeks — and it's not over. Therapists with the Florida Behavioral Health Association say they are concerned about the toll this could take on residents, both now...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Charlotte, FL
State
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Education
City
Orlando, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
South Carolina State
Tallahassee, FL
Education
Local
Florida Government
wlrn.org

How some midwestern states are building a new frontline to help farmers with stress

Coping with stress, grief and even suicide have been prominent concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic, and farmers are among those most affected in this country. Two-thirds of farmers surveyed nationwide said the pandemic affected their mental health. That's according to a poll by the American Farm Bureau. Now, some Midwestern states, with the help of grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, are helping people who interact with farmers become a line of defense against stress. Iowa Public Radio's Kendall Crawford reports.
IOWA STATE
wlrn.org

Alone at age 93, Uliana is forced to deal with Ian 'nightmare'

Many of Southwest Florida’s elderly residents are facing the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on their own. With family out of state and spouses long since passed, for many, cleaning up and rebuilding will be even more of a challenge. WLRN's Kate Payne, on assignment for sister station WGCU, spoke with one of them.
NAPLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy