Florida state agencies share resources and news regarding unemployment, education and more following Hurricane Ian

Virginia men accused of exploiting Parkland shooter's brother
The two men who offered a home, a job and a life far from South Florida to the brother of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter were arrested in Virginia on Wednesday, charged with exploiting the young man while pretending to help him. Mike Donovan and Richard Moore, both...
Sundial Now: A journalist on the frontline of Hurricane Ian tells of 'complete devastation'
Over the last week, images coming out of Southwest Florida have shown unimaginable devastation, shocking even hurricane veterans in our state. As millions were told to evacuate the area, Reuters video journalist Maria Alejandra Cardona was going in the opposite direction. She is one of the people responsible for capturing those scenes and telling the world this story.
How to cope with stress and grief after Hurricane Ian
From round-the-clock news about its impending arrival to the devastating aftermath, Hurricane Ian has caused many Floridians extreme stress for nearly two weeks — and it's not over. Therapists with the Florida Behavioral Health Association say they are concerned about the toll this could take on residents, both now...
As they help others, Ian firefighters neglect their own homes. That's where union solidarity steps in
Firefighters in Southwest Florida have been working almost nonstop to respond to emergencies after Hurricane Ian. Not only do they have to worry about keeping the community safe — many local firefighters have damage to their own homes. But work often comes first. Cape Coral Fire Chief Christopher Moore...
How some midwestern states are building a new frontline to help farmers with stress
Coping with stress, grief and even suicide have been prominent concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic, and farmers are among those most affected in this country. Two-thirds of farmers surveyed nationwide said the pandemic affected their mental health. That's according to a poll by the American Farm Bureau. Now, some Midwestern states, with the help of grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, are helping people who interact with farmers become a line of defense against stress. Iowa Public Radio's Kendall Crawford reports.
Alone at age 93, Uliana is forced to deal with Ian 'nightmare'
Many of Southwest Florida’s elderly residents are facing the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on their own. With family out of state and spouses long since passed, for many, cleaning up and rebuilding will be even more of a challenge. WLRN's Kate Payne, on assignment for sister station WGCU, spoke with one of them.
