Read full article on original website
Related
Harvard Crimson
Hundreds of Harvard Law School Students Participate in Sit-In for Increased Legal Education in Reproductive Rights
The Harvard Law School Alliance for Reproductive Justice organized a nine-hour sit-in at Wasserstein Hall to advocate for greater educational resources dedicated toward reproductive rights. By Ryan H. Doan-Nguyen. Between classes, during lunch breaks, and while completing assignments, hundreds of Harvard Law School students participated in a day-long sit-in on...
Harvard Crimson
Advising Adversity
This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. It is the product of discussions at regular Editorial Board meetings. In order to ensure the impartiality of our journalism, Crimson editors who choose to opine and vote at these meetings are not involved in the reporting of articles on similar topics.
Harvard Crimson
Exhibiting Tenacity, Harvard Football Claims 35-28 Victory Over Cornell, Improves to 2-0 in Ivy League
Senior running back Aidan Borguet breaks through a tackle for a seven-yard score in a 30-21 loss to Holy Cross on Oct. 1. Borguet took a career-high 28 carries for 163 yards and a score on Friday. By Angela Dela Cruz. Harvard’s status as Ivy League co-favorite was cemented before...
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Posts Mixed Results Over Title IX Celebration Weekend
Sophomore outside hitter Corinne Furey goes for a serve against Merrimack on Sept. 4, 2021. In the recent match against Princeton, Furey had the second-most kills for the team. By Aiyana G. White. The Harvard women’s volleyball team hosted a competitive double-header as it continued Ivy League play in front...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harvard Crimson
In Photos: Alec Benjamin In Concert
Alec Benjamin returned to Boston with special guest Claire Rosinkranz on September 24. On this segment of his “(Un)Commentary Tour,” Benjamin’s soulful voice lit up MGM Music Hall at Fenway. Here, we relive the emotion and action of the night through this photo series. Claire Rosinkranz opens...
Comments / 0