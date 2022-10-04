Read full article on original website
Abrdn Joins Hedera Governing Council to Further its Digital Asset Strategy
United Kingdom-based global investment company Abrdn announced that it has joined the Governing Council of enterprise-grade public network Hedera as it doubles down on digital assets and distributed ledger technology (DLT). Hedera confirmed the news with a series of tweets saying that deal is to transform existing structural inefficiencies in...
Xalts Secure $6M With Citi Ventures and Accel Backing
Crypto assets management company Xalts has received $6 million in a seed round jointly led by Citi Group venture capital arm Citi Ventures and California-based startup incubator Accel. Markedly, this is Citi Ventures’ first digital asset seed investment in a Hong Kong-based digital-asset management firm. The round was backed...
Hamilton Lane Taps Securitize to Tokenize Funds for Individual Investors
Private investment management firm Hamilton Lane partners with digital assets securities manager Securitize to tokenize three of its funds to expand investors’ access. Ultimately, via the partnership, Hamilton Lane is offering qualified investors in the United States easy access to the available three distinct Hamilton Lane funds through tokenized feeder funds.
SWIFT Introduce Blueprint for CBDC Cross-Border Usage
After eight months of research and experiments, the financial networking system Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) has put together a blueprint for a global Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) network. Based on the results from the experiments, it has been discovered that CBDCs and tokenized assets can seamlessly...
Tiger Global plans to raise $6B for its upcoming venture fund
Even after writing down the worth of its private portfolio due to institutional investors’ retreat from the asset class, Tiger Global Management is seeking $6 billion for its upcoming venture fund. According to individuals with knowledge of the situation, that figure is lower than the $8 billion some customers...
Binance Labs to Fund Seven Projects From MVB Accelerator Program
Binance Labs, the venture arm of Binance, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, announced its intention to invest in seven projects chosen from The Most Valuable Builder (MVB) Accelerator Program, a project that is jointly led by BNB Chain. Markedly, the seven selected projects cut across Decentralized Finance (DeFi), gaming,...
Iris Energy Issues Investor Update, Announce Intention For Potential M&As
As part of its investor update for September, Bitcoin (BTC) miner Iris Energy announced its intention to partake in potential mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Iris Energy plans on embarking on this M&A journey in relation to its growth initiative of which the ongoing organic expansion is a part. So far,...
Anchorage Digital Enters Asian Market Via Strategic Partnerships
The global regulated crypto platform, Anchorage Digital has partnered with five new Asia-based institutional crypto partners as it expands its base in the region. In an announcement on October 5, the digital asset platform said it has partnered with asset management firm Dream Trade, and cryptocurrency exchange Bitkub. Blockchain investment firm FBG Capital, Venture firm IOSG Venture, as well as digital asset services provider Antalpha, are also part of the partnership.
Marathon Announce $80M Exposure to Compute North
Digital assets mining company Marathon Digital Holdings announced that it has over $80 million of exposure to crypto mining data center Compute North which recently filed for bankruptcy at a Texas court. According to Marathon Digital, its financial exposure to Compute North stems from “$10 million in convertible preferred stock...
Over 30% of Canada’s Residents Will HODL Crypto – OSC Chief
Grant Vingoe CEO of the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) has said regulations are key to trust and adoption of crypto as many Canadians planned to acquire crypto in the near future. Grant shared this data while delivering a keynote address before the Economic Club of Canada about the regulation of...
European Council approves MiCA marking a major milestone for Europe’s crypto ecosystem
The European Council finally approved the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) law on October 5, marking a major step toward unifying the continent’s formerly fragmented legal system. The representatives of the governments of the bloc’s members in the EU Council approved the laws’ text, which is anticipated to take effect in 2024.
MENA Region Tops List of Countries for Cryptocurrency Adoption
As cryptocurrency acceptance and adoption continues to gain global traction, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region keep leading the race for crypto adoption. According to a recent report from blockchain analytical firm, Chainalysis on Wednesday, MENA countries have had the most use cases for cryptocurrency transactions making it the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency market in the region.
South Korean authorities reportedly freeze $39M in crypto owned by Do Kwon
South Korean authorities have tightened their fists to do everything possible for finding the real culprit behind the massive collapse of Terraform Labs’ TerraUSD (UST) and LUNA. Recently, they have intensified their pressure on the company’s co-founder Do Kwon by freezing a whopping $39.4 million (56 billion won) in assets linked with the billionaire founder.
Nexo executives deny rumors around insolvency
Following the demise of Celsius Network, Voyager Digital, and Vauld, there have been numerous reports of stress on lending systems as a whole. The most recent target is Nexo, which has $4 billion in assets under management (AUM). The company’s co-founders Kalin Metodiev and Antoni Trenchev officially denied the rumors on Tuesday and announced that they are preparing to expand into trading and wealth management.
Warner Music Group Announce Job Openings for its Web3.0 Teams
Warner Music Group, an American multinational entertainment and record label conglomerate based in New York, is seeking to deepen its roots in Web3.0 and the metaverse. In effect, the company intends to expand its team to include people who can develop projects around the Web3.0 ecosystem. Interestingly, these job openings...
Ethereum price analysis for 7 October 2022
Ethereum price analysis for 7 October 2022, Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. On the fifth day of this week, it seems that sellers take control of the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50, and the price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
Mt.Gox Sets Deadline for Creditors’ Registration on Rehabilitation Platform
Defunct Japanese-based cryptocurrency exchange Mt.Gox has issued a deadline to its creditors to register with a designated exchange so as to get a refund once the process commences. It seems like there is light at the end of the tunnel for Mt.Gox users even as Nobuaki Kobayashi, the trustee of...
Polygon Partners With OCEEF to Advance Web3.0 Ocean Exploration And Conservation
In a bid to promote ocean and deep sea conservation, the decentralized Ethereum (ETH) scaling platform Polygon has announced its partnership with the Ocean Conservation Exploration and Education Foundation (OCEEF). The partnership is also focused on introducing deep-sea exploration to Web3.0. Polygon intends to introduce the ocean literacy project with...
Brazil’s Presidential Candidate Backs Central Bank As Regulator for Crypto
Luis Inacio Lula Da Silva, Brazil’s most popular presidential candidate in the first voting round has revealed his position regarding crypto regulations in the country. Lula maintains that crypto assets have grown in recent times and have drawn the attention of the authorities. The presidential aspirant declared his support for the Central Bank of Brazil as the body responsible for designing cryptocurrency regulations for the country due to its autonomous powers.
Crypto.com is reportedly laying off an unexpected number of employees
Early in May, crypto exchange Crypto.com was marking major milestones. The exchange, which just announced the 50-million user mark at the time, was busy with Formula One race for which it was the title sponsor. However, as Terraform Labs’ native tokens UST and LUNA crashed the following week, the marketing strategy of Crypto.com began to unravel.
