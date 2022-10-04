Ethereum price analysis for 7 October 2022, Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. On the fifth day of this week, it seems that sellers take control of the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50, and the price is still under the 50 SMMA line.

