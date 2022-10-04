Read full article on original website
BC3 students to sell Project Pink raffle tickets, ribbons beginning Monday
Butler County Community College students have organized an effort to place pink donation buckets on the college’s main campus, solicit gift cards for a raffle and sell pink ribbons as part of a BC3 Project Pink campaign. The effort has raised more than $20,000 during breast cancer awareness months since 2010.
Survey invites Cranberry residents to weigh in on park use
Cranberry residents can now make their voices heard on the future of township parks and recreation areas through a newly available survey. The Cranberry Township Comprehensive Recreation, Park and Open Space Plan Survey opened officially at the beginning of October. It invites locals to share their opinions on priorities and hopes for the parks of Cranberry Township.
Renters seek ownership
When David Tompkins finished graduate school in December, he and his wife, Tori Tompkins, wanted to move out of their Butler Township apartment into a house that better fit their needs, seeing that the couple would be getting a financial bump. Tori said the couple started looking for a house...
Newpol officially sworn in to Cranberry supervisor role
CRANBERRY — Surrounded by “great, great people,” Karen Newpol was officially sworn in to fill the vacant position on the Cranberry Township Board of Supervisors. Newpol, a longtime Cranberry Township volunteer and leader, was greeted by a chorus of cheers and applause at the Thursday night meeting. The township vacancy board chose her in September to fill the seat left open by the passing of former supervisor Richard “Dick” Hadley in August.
Rossi 100th birthday
Rose Y. Rossi of Newhaven Court, Passavant Retirement Community in Zelienople, celebrated her 100th birthday at Shakespeare’s Restaurant in Ellwood City with 90 family members, relatives and friends from Texas, Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The former Rose Giacobbi was born Oct. 3, 1922, in McComas, W.Va., the daughter of...
North Hills School District discontinues chief logo
On Thursday night, the North Hills School District board voted to keep the name Indians, but to discontinue use of the Indian chief logo. Board members voted 7-2 on the resolution, which states that the district in Allegheny County will now work with a graphic artist to establish new district logos and images, along with guidelines for acceptable graphic identification. The resolution also stated that items currently within the district using the existing Indian chief logo will be replaced under the normal replacement cycle.
Harmony Museum aims to keep surviving pieces of colony intact
HARMONY — “We need pane relief,” joked Rodney Gasch. That’s what he and other leaders of the Harmony Museum would like everyone to know. The appeal refers to window panes — panes whose two centuries of existence are etched into their casements like cracked porcelain.
Big plays do the trick for Mars
ADAMS TWP — Long plays, missed tackles and two players with 200 receiving yards or more stole the show Friday night at the Mars Athletic Complex. Gabe Hein for Mars (6-2) only caught four passes, but made the most of what he had as he collected 204 receiving yards and three touchdowns as Mars defeated Kiski Area 47-28 at home in Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference action.
