Music

NME

Fever 333 frontman says band will continue despite two of three members leaving

Fever 333 frontman Jason Aalon Butler has said that the band will continue despite the recent departure of two members. Earlier this week, guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta both shared statements to confirm they had left the group. Harrison told fans that “things were pretty bad internally” between...
NME

The Big Moon announce 2023 London gig: “Our biggest headline show ever”

The Big Moon have announced a headline show at the Roundhouse in London – find all the details below. The band, whose third album ‘Here Is Everything’ arrives next Friday (October 14), are due to play the 1,700-capacity Camden venue on May 31, 2023. It’ll be their biggest headline gig to date.
NME

The Who surprise fans with rare song during Long Island gig

The Who have surprised fans in Long Island with a song that’s only been played a handful of times by the band in the last 40 years. During the gig, which took place on October 7, Roger Daltrey and co played ‘Young Man’s Blues’ as an extra encore.
NME

Caroline Polachek shares track written for Kurt Cobain opera

Caroline Polachek has shared a new track written for Kurt Cobain-inspired opera Last Days. Oliver Leith’s Last Days opera is based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name, which was inspired by the missing five days between Cobain absconding from a rehab facility in Los Angeles and killing himself in an outbuilding of his Seattle home. It is currently being performed at London’s Royal Opera House until October 11.
NME

WILLOW – ‘COPINGMECHANISM’ review: boundary-pushing star finesses her sound

WILLOW’s stint as punk-rock royalty so far has been an eventful watch. After being overshadowed by naysayers crediting her rise to the top back in 2010 to nepotism, the musician has since proved her prowess by leading a generation of pop-punk superstars in reviving the genre. Her last album, 2021’s ‘lately i feel EVERYTHING’, saw her wearing her emotions on her sleeve, soundtracked by wailing ‘00s punk guitars and, on its follow-up, she delves deeper into that niche.
NME

UK’s Eurovision 2023 host city to be revealed tonight

The UK host city for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 is set to be announced this evening (October 7). Last month, it was confirmed that either Glasgow or Liverpool will be staging next year’s event on behalf of Eurovision 2022 winners Ukraine. A shortlist of seven potential cities was announced in August before organisers whittled it down to two.
NME

What I learned about Sinéad O’Connor from making a documentary of her life

Sinéad O’Connor is one of the most talked-about pop stars of the 20th century. From her hit ballad ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ – originally recorded by Prince – to a scandalous appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in 1992, the outspoken Irish artist has never been afraid to make big statements. Here, the director of a new film documenting O’Connor’s life, ‘Nothing Compares’, writes exclusively for NME about what makes her so unique.
NME

JAY B announces first details of his sophomore mini-album as Def., ‘abandoned love.’

JAY B has announced the first details of his forthcoming sophomore mini-album under the pseudonym Def., titled ‘abandoned love.’. The GOT7 member and soloist took to his Twitter page on October 5 to announce his next project as Def., revealed to be titled ‘abandoned love.’. JAY B has released and produced music under the pseudonyms Def. and Defsoul, which he first adopted as a stage name prior to his career as an idol.
NME

Taylor Swift confirms Lana Del Rey collaboration on ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift has revealed that Lana Del Rey features on her upcoming new song ‘Snow On The Beach’. Swift confirmed the collaboration during the final instalment of ‘Midnights Mayhem With Me’, the video series through which she’s been drip-feeding the track titles from her forthcoming album ‘Midnights’ (out October 21).
NME

Justin Bieber postpones Asia tour dates due to health

Justin Bieber‘s upcoming tour dates in Asia this year have officially been postponed due to the Canadian popstar’s health condition. Concert promoter AEG Presents revealed the postponement in a social media post earlier today (October 7), announcing that the ‘Justice’ world tour dates will be rescheduled for next year “subject to venue and date availability”. With this announcement, Justin Bieber’s ‘Justice’ world tour has officially ended with his performance at Rock In Rio.
NME

Yungblud and Madison Beer are performing in ‘Roblox’ this weekend

Yungblud, Madison Beer and Kane Brown are all taking part in a digital festival this weekend in Roblox. Hosted by Walmart and taking place in its Electric Island, the virtual Electric Fest will see appearances from Yungblud, Madison Beer and Kane Brown with all three artists using motion caption suits for their performances.
NME

Cha Eun-woo, Lee Da-hee and more to star in Amazon’s upcoming K-drama ‘Island’

Amazon Prime Video has announced the cast for its upcoming Korean original series Island. Based on a webtoon of the same name, Island is set to be a fantasy action series set in Jeju Island, depicting the journeys of a roster of characters as they attempt to fight off an evil force hellbent on global annihilation. According to the streaming platform, Island will tap into the cultural legends and ancient folklores of one of South Korea’s most famous islands. The much-anticipated series is slated to premiere in South Korea via local streamer TVING and globally via Prime Video in December.
NME

Dream Theater to start recording new album in late 2023

Dream Theater have revealed that they are planning on entering the studio to record their sixteenth studio album in late 2023. In a new interview with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation, guitarist John Petrucci spoke about the band’s plans for 2023 and his solo tour with former bandmate Mike Portnoy. Petrucci released his second solo album ‘Terminal Velocity’ in August.
NME

Slipknot: “Nobody created us except us – we have always drawn our own map”

“Let’s play a game”, says Corey Taylor, leaning towards the camera. “Let’s see how many news stories this story turns into. How about that? I did one last week and it turned into 10 different, fucking bullshit, horseshit news stories. And it’s just gotten to the fucking point where I just wash my hands and I just give up.”
NME

Listen to Scott Weiland’s cover John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’

Scott Weiland’s previously unreleased cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’ has been shared online. Check it out below. The rendition, which comes three decades after Weiland’s band Stone Temple Pilots released their debut album ‘Core’, will also be part of Weiland’s expanded version of his 2011 album ‘The Most Wonderful Time of the Year’ – set for release ON November 4.
NME

A$AP Rocky stars in cel-shaded ‘Need for Speed Unbound’ reveal trailer

EA has released the reveal trailer for the upcoming Need for Speed Unbound, showcasing a new cel-shaded style for the series. The trailer, which features A$AP Rocky, can be seen below. Unbound’s reveal showcases the game’s combination of cel-shading and photo-realistic graphics, a first for Need for Speed. While the cars themselves are rendered with all the next-gen shine you’d expect, the drivers themselves (and a number of visual effects) are cel-shaded.
