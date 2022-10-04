Nuggets notebook: Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. show flashes in preseason opener, Zeke Nnaji's option exercised

DENVER — It took one sloppy stretch to start the game, but Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. showed flashes of their pre-injury selves in the preseason opener.

“The game was moving a lot faster than I expected. On top of that, (there was) the adrenaline. On top of that, I missed my first couple,” Murray said of his first stint to start the game.

“Once I sat down and got back up, I was good after that.”

Murray made 4 of 7 shots from the floor, including 2 of 3 from deep to finish with 10 points, two rebounds and two assists. His highlight came in the final seconds of the first quarter when he hit a one-footed bank shot just before the buzzer.

“That’s what I do,” Murray said, reiterating his message to the crowd before he headed toward the tunnel. “That’s exactly what I said. I haven’t been in that moment in a while.”

Neither had Porter, who posted 12 points on seven shots with one rebound and an assist, which led to a big dunk from Aaron Gordon.

“It felt really good,” Porter said. “I know I got a long way to go, but it’s an amazing step for me. It just was a blessing to be back out on the court.”

The starters struggled with turnovers in the early minutes and fell behind by nine after giving up 30 points in the first quarter. In their second, and final, stint of the night, the Nuggets helped hold the Thunder to 21 points in the second quarter, which the Nuggets won by 10 points.

“It was great to see Jamal make some shots, make some plays,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.

“That stretch to close the second quarter was by far our best stretch of basketball.”

Team picks up Nnaji’s option

The Nuggets didn’t need to see any of Zeke Nnaji’s third season to keep the 21-year-old forward around for a fourth.

The team picked up Nnaji’s option for next season on Monday. ESPN was first to report the move. Nnaji heard rumblings in the weeks leading up to Monday’s preseason opener, but the decision became public knowledge a few hours before tipoff.

“They came up to me again today and talked about it. They said that they really liked how I’m playing and that I’ve improved and progressed,” Nnaji told The Gazette pregame.

“It means a lot.”

Nnaji enters his third NBA season with career averages of 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 50.3% from the field, 43.9% from 3 and 66.3% on free throws. After a productive offseason in the weight room, Nnaji’s looking to reward the franchise for its faith.

“It’s great to know that they still believe in me and my abilities and things like that,” Nnaji said.

“I had a great offseason. I’m 100%. I’m leaving all that injury stuff behind me and just really working on getting ready for the beginning of this regular season and starting off on a good foot. To have them backing me like that, it gives me all the confidence in the world.”

Nnaji started the preseason with a team-high 15 points and six rebounds, five of which came on the offensive glass.

Minutes come up short of plan

The distribution of playing time didn’t quite go as planned.

Malone said he wanted his starters to play between 16 and 22 minutes against the Thunder, but Nikola Jokic and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the first unit with 15 minutes apiece. The three other starters finished the night with 14 minutes. None of the starters played a second of the second half. Jokic came out of the tunnel with a wrap around his right hand and wrist, but the Nuggets coach was not at all concerned about Jokic’s status moving forward.

“Zero,” Malone answered when asked what his level of concern was. “I think it’s just Nikola taking care of his body. There’s nothing that I’ve heard in regards to that.”

No one on the Nuggets played more than Ish Smith, who played just over 20 minutes split between the second and third units.

THUNDER 112, NUGGETS 101

What happened: The Nuggets opened the preseason with a loss to the Thunder on Monday at Ball Arena. A sloppy start saw the Nuggets fall behind by as many as 11 in the first half. The Nuggets took a one-point lead at halftime before the starters were shut down for the night.

The Thunder stretched the lead to as many as 15 points in the second half. Denver’s third unit closed within six late before Oklahoma City stretched the lead back to double digits in the final minutes.

On Offense: The minutes were distributed equally and so was the scoring. Michael Porter Jr. led the Nuggets starters with 12 points. Jeff Green scored 11 to lead the second unit, while Zeke Nnaji made 6 of his 11 shots to lead Denver with 15 points.

On Defense: The Nuggets’ worst defensive quarter followed their best. After limiting Oklahoma City to 21 points in the second quarter, the Thunder put up 39 points in the third quarter to regain the lead. Both Tre Mann and Josh Giddey finished 6 of 11 from the field and scored 17 and 14 points, respectively.

Highlight of the night: The Nuggets turned defense into offense in the first quarter. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope came up with the steal and found Michael Porter Jr. in transition. Porter hit Gordon with a crisp bounce pass. Gordon caught the ball and took off of two feet for a one-handed tomahawk slam around Aleksej Pokusevski’s outstretched arm.

Jamal Murray’s coast-to-coast buzzer-beater off one foot with a kiss off the glass is an honorable mention.

On deck: The Nuggets play the second of five preseason games Friday at Chicago.