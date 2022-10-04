ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KHON2

Navy to begin first phase of Red Hill defueling

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health announced they have conditionally approved the U.S. Navy’s first phase of its overall plan to defuel the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. A plan to defuel was required under the DOH’S Emergency Order on May 6. The first phase includes the Navy’s Unpacking Plan which is when […]
KHON2

Habilitat’s Haunted Drive Thru Encourages Hawaii Residents to Give Back

Honolulu (KHON2) – Non-profit Organization, Habilitat is bringing back the spooky fun to families with their annual drive-thru haunted house. For over 50 years, Habilitat has been helping people with substance abuse and homelessness. “Habilitat is a recovery community in Kaneohe that teaches people how to rebuild their lives...
Government Technology

Drones Posing a Threat to Honolulu Fire Department

(TNS) - Lately when the Honolulu Fire Department has responded to rescues and fires, it has encountered an increase in unwelcome flying objects: "rogue drones." These unmanned aerial onlookers have been found to tail Honolulu Fire Department helicopters, distracting HFD pilots with erratic motion, risking collision and delaying help for those in need.
hawaiinewsnow.com

WATCH: Neighbors use garden hoses to help HFD battle Kaneohe house fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Neighbors jumped into action with garden hoses to help the Honolulu Fire Department battle a house fire in Kaneohe Friday afternoon. Flames sparked around 2:30 p.m. on Nawahine Loop. HFD said the fire was fully extinguished at 3:30 p.m. and no one was injured. A damage estimate...
KITV.com

Yan's Shrimp Market issued green placard on October 5

HONOLULU (KITV) -- Yan's Shrimp Market was issued a green placard on Wednesday, October 5, after receiving a red placard on October 4. The Department of Health's Food Safety Branch sent out a statement to confirm that they incorrectly identified Yan's Seafood Market, located at 1026 Kekaulike Street, had received a red placard on October 4.
