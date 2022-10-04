Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
Maui boaters blast state cutting spigots at harbors, urge water enforcement instead
Local recreational boaters said water spigot reductions at state harbors are fueling frustrations over water distribution — especially when thirsty hotel users continue to irrigate their properties. “The better question to ask is if I know any boat owners that are happy about it,” Maui boater Brian Yoshikawa said...
Can you confidently drive in the rain in Hawaii?
It's officially Hawaii rainy season so it's a good idea to make sure your car is ready for the uptick in wet weather.
Dozens reflect on Red Hill fuel leak, call for action
Dozens turned out for a day of reflection over the Red Hill fuel leak at Pearl Harbor on Saturday.
Honolulu Hale to be lit up red for Fire Prevention Week
Governor David Ige has designated Sunday, Oct. 9 through Saturday, Oct. 15 as Fire Prevention Week for the State of Hawaii.
Crews rescue injured hiker at Haiku Stairs
It was reported that a female hiker in her 20s was unable to go down the trail, even with the help of her hiking companion.
A third of Honolulu’s hurricane shelters not up to par
More than a third of Honolulu's hurricane emergency shelters were not up to par, according to the latest assessment by the city. That's left some communities without a shelter for miles.
Fallen tree and sliding homes, signs of beach erosion
Signs of beach erosion are becoming more visible and some experts said this is just the start, as the state and county officials rush to find ways to manage the crisis that threatens public and private properties.
Catherine Toth Fox: Downtown Honolulu Used To Be So Vibrant. What Happened?
Two weeks ago I met a few co-workers at our downtown Honolulu office, en route to lunch at Rangoon. I can count the number of times I’ve been back to the office in the last two years on two hands, and it was obvious just walking around that most downtown workers aren’t back full time, either.
Advisory: No swimming or snorkeling at these Kauai beaches
This advisory is in effect for Friday, Oct. 7.
Navy to begin first phase of Red Hill defueling
HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health announced they have conditionally approved the U.S. Navy’s first phase of its overall plan to defuel the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. A plan to defuel was required under the DOH’S Emergency Order on May 6. The first phase includes the Navy’s Unpacking Plan which is when […]
KHON2
Habilitat’s Haunted Drive Thru Encourages Hawaii Residents to Give Back
Honolulu (KHON2) – Non-profit Organization, Habilitat is bringing back the spooky fun to families with their annual drive-thru haunted house. For over 50 years, Habilitat has been helping people with substance abuse and homelessness. “Habilitat is a recovery community in Kaneohe that teaches people how to rebuild their lives...
Molokai Airport conducts training, simulates disaster scenario
The Hawaii Department of Transportation conducted a triennial exercise today at the Molokai Airport.
Government Technology
Drones Posing a Threat to Honolulu Fire Department
(TNS) - Lately when the Honolulu Fire Department has responded to rescues and fires, it has encountered an increase in unwelcome flying objects: "rogue drones." These unmanned aerial onlookers have been found to tail Honolulu Fire Department helicopters, distracting HFD pilots with erratic motion, risking collision and delaying help for those in need.
Blood Bank Hawaii greatly in need of O- type blood
Blood Bank of Hawaii is asking for volunteers to donate their blood due to a recent increase in need from hospitals.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Windward Oahu residents: Military’s ‘anti-terrorism’ fence is too big and too close to their homes
KAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The military has its marching orders to build a roughly 3-mile, 8-foot-high barbed wire fence around Marine Corps Training Area Bellows in Waimanalo. Federal regulations require an “anti-terrorism force protection” fence around the training area. But residents aren’t happy about it. “They actually drilled...
Best noodle shops on Oahu for National Noodle Day
Thursday, Oct. 6 is observed as National Noodle Day. So make sure you stop by your favorite noodle shop and grab your favorite dish!
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: Neighbors use garden hoses to help HFD battle Kaneohe house fire
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Neighbors jumped into action with garden hoses to help the Honolulu Fire Department battle a house fire in Kaneohe Friday afternoon. Flames sparked around 2:30 p.m. on Nawahine Loop. HFD said the fire was fully extinguished at 3:30 p.m. and no one was injured. A damage estimate...
KITV.com
Aggressive shark spotted breaching at Makaha Beach Park in Leeward Oahu
MAKAHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Shark warning signs have been posted at Makaha Beach Park after an aggressive 10 to 12 foot shark was spotted on Friday. The shark was spotted breaching the water on the town side of the beach, according to Ocean Safety officials.
KITV.com
Yan's Shrimp Market issued green placard on October 5
HONOLULU (KITV) -- Yan's Shrimp Market was issued a green placard on Wednesday, October 5, after receiving a red placard on October 4. The Department of Health's Food Safety Branch sent out a statement to confirm that they incorrectly identified Yan's Seafood Market, located at 1026 Kekaulike Street, had received a red placard on October 4.
LIST: Top 5 waterfront restaurants on Oahu
Sometimes all you need it good food, good company and picture-perfect waterfront views to make your weekend great.
