WSMV
New delivery food concept creates confusion for Nashville both restaurants and customers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new food delivery concept is creating a lot of confusion for customers and business owners here in Nashville. Owners said the new concept is causing them to miss out on profits, and customers are also losing. For example, when you order food from an app to be delivered, dozens of local options pop up. But now virtual restaurants are adding to that list, and those delivery drivers are coming here to the citizens kitchen, where chefs say they have no idea what’s happening.
Bachelorette break-in: 12 women robbed in a Nashville Airbnb in 12 South
It was a dream trip that quickly turned into a nightmare for a group of women visiting Nashville during a bachelorette party weekend. In total, 12 women were robbed.
The Nashville Oktoberfest is back this Thursday through Sunday
The Nashville Oktoberfest has been a tradition since 1980, and today it's back, in person for the first time since 2019.
styleblueprint.com
Nashville Bachelorettes: A New Must-See Documentary
While most people were learning to knit, solving puzzles, or cooking extravagant pies during lockdown, Nashville journalist and comedian Ben Oddo was Zoom interviewing dozens of bachelorettes across the country. All of these women had one thing in common: They were Nashville-bound, baby!. Somewhere between 4,000 to 5,000 bachelorette groups...
Doobie Brothers coming to Nashville on their 50th Anniversary Tour
Legendary group the Doobie Brothers are getting the band back together for their 50th anniversary tour.
Tennessee Tribune
HBCU Love Between Cheerleader and Trombonist
A student at an HBCU gains so much from the experience. In addition to providing a plethora of options, it also forges an unending link in the chain of networking and pride in our nation’s Black History. At a Nashville HBCU Young Alumni Mixer in 2015, former Tennessee State...
A Woman Claims A Nashville Bar Denied Her Entry For An Outfit & People Are Calling Out Dress Codes
One of the top entertainment destinations for tourists visiting Nashville, TN is the spread of lively bars located downtown along Broadway Street. However, some visitors say they’re running into a peculiar issue where establishments are presumably instilling dress codes. TikTok user @gainz_n_bubblebraidz recently shared on a viral video that,...
Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022
Here are some Middle Tennessee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween 2022. Did we miss a location? Send us an email at news@williamsonsource.com and we will check it out. MILLERS THRILLERS It’s time for the Zombie Hayride Reloaded! We did a mass overhaul to the entire course. It is now a combination […] The post Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
belmontvision.com
Belmont Cross Country takes on annual Chili Pepper Festival
Competing in Friday’s 34th annual Chili Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the men’s and women’s cross-country teams finished 11th and 9th as the women scored 313 points to the men’s 412. The Chili Pepper Festival was created in 1992 to bring together three of the area’s...
Nashville Parent
New Axe Throwing Spot to Open in Spring Hill
If any Spring Hill residents are into the new axe throwing bar trend, they’re in luck. Faxon’s Hatchet House is slated to open in mid October at 3015 Belshire Village Drive, Suite #120. Inside, you will find seven lanes for axe throwing, eight beers on tap, dart boards,...
murfreesboro.com
3 New Restaurants Coming to Murfreesboro
Here’s a triple construction update for you today and they’re all restaurants! One of which is in the old Pizza Hut building on Memorial and another one that I’m SUPER excited about!
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Skatepark and BMX Pump-track to be Built in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TN) The City of Murfreesboro is in the planning stages of building a skatepark and BMX pump-track. Thomas Laird with the Parks and Rec Department told WGNS a design workshop will take place on Thursday, October 13th…. A pump-track is for BMX riders and consists of a circular loop...
Vanderbilt Commodores: Top 10 Restaurants in Nashville on Gameday
Outsider has teamed up with On3 to create the most in-depth Gameday Guides. VU Gameday Guides: Restaurants | Bars… The post Vanderbilt Commodores: Top 10 Restaurants in Nashville on Gameday appeared first on Outsider.
Suspect caught on video setting popular Church Street cocktail lounge on fire
Nashville business owners around Church Street are on high alert after an arson suspect was caught on video trying to burn down the WKND Hang Suite.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Let’s go down to the Crawdad Hole
Good news for folks worried about the plight of the Nashville Crayfish: biologists say it’s doing well and will soon be performing on the Grand Ole Opry. Actually, the Nashville Crayfish is not the name of a country music band (although wouldn’t it make a great one?) but rather a rare crustacean most us didn’t even know existed until it almost didn’t.
Parking lot charges man $173 in tickets for a truck. He says it isn't his.
The problem for an Overton County man is he said he's never parked in the lots for which he got tickets.
williamsonhomepage.com
October start set for Green Hills senior living project
An October groundbreaking is slated for a Green Hills senior living services building, to be called The Crestmoor at Green Hills and to be located on property once home to Tokyo Japanese Steak House. An LLC affiliated with Houston-based Bridgewood Property Company owns the property, located at 3808 Cleghorn Ave.,...
WSMV
VIDEO: Man sets fire to Nashville club
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department is trying to identify a man who was caught on surveillance video breaking into a Nashville club, and setting it on fire. The suspect broke into the WKND Hang Suite at 1703 Church Street around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The...
WSMV
Body found in Cumberland River
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police and fire crews responded Thursday afternoon after reports a body was found in the Cumberland River. Crews were dispatched to the Korean Veterans Bridge for reports of a water rescue. They made contact with a boater who stated he passed a body in the water that was “obviously deceased” and beyond any help.
nashvillelifestyles.com
The Annual Heritage Ball
On Saturday, October 1, the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County held the most successful Heritage Ball in the forty-nine-year history of the annual fundraising event held at the Eastern Flank Battlefield Park. Guests arrived on the red carpet and were interviewed upon arrival. G Catering served an exquisite three course...
