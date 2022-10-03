NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new food delivery concept is creating a lot of confusion for customers and business owners here in Nashville. Owners said the new concept is causing them to miss out on profits, and customers are also losing. For example, when you order food from an app to be delivered, dozens of local options pop up. But now virtual restaurants are adding to that list, and those delivery drivers are coming here to the citizens kitchen, where chefs say they have no idea what’s happening.

