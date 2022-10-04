ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers reveals the 2 Packers players making him reconsider retirement

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is widely expected to be approaching the end of his NFL career. The 38-year-old signed a two-year extension with the Packers in what was believed to be his final contract in the league. On Wednesday, however, Rodgers revealed he may not be ready to ride off into retirement just yet. Rodgers was asked whether the emergence of Packers’ rookie wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs is impacting his thoughts on retiring, and he gave a rather surprising response, via Matt Schneidman.
GREEN BAY, WI
profootballnetwork.com

Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Underdog Pick’ems for Thursday Night Football Include Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson, and Melvin Gordon III

Fantasy football is more than just the weekly head-to-head game we’ve all grown to love. On Underdog Fantasy, managers can put their player-projection skills to the test by predicting player stat lines. Here are my top Underdog Pick’em plays for the Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Thursday Night Football Pick’em contest.
DENVER, CO
NESN

NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Loses Buccaneers Weapon To Retirement

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiver group took a minor hit Wednesday, albeit one that appears to be permanent. Cole Beasley’s agents informed NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo that the 33-year-old pass-catcher intends to retire. Beasley, who was briefly playing in his 12th season in the league, will leave the Bucs after only playing two games with the franchise.
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

Brent Venables confident Oklahoma defense fixes widespread problems

Brent Venables is confident Oklahoma fixes its widespread problems defensively. The Sooners started 0-2 against Big 12 competition after giving up 96 points in losses to Kansas State and TCU over the past two games. TCU managed 477 yards and 41 points in the first half of last week's 55-24 win over Oklahoma, a result that knocked Venables' team outside of the top 25.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Tonight: Weekend Kickoff 10/6

Tonight on the OBR, our Thursday show, Weekend Kickoff, returns! With co-hosts Andrew Spayde and Cody Suek, this show will look forward to the weekend to come in the football world, offering a preview of the Browns-Chargers game on tap for this weekend. We'll also dive into the NFL schedule more broadly, discussing the hot topics around the league and the other must-see games on the Week Five calendar. We'll make predictions that are sure to go wrong and tell you what we're excited to see in the football world. As always, we're looking to hear what's on your mind as well. What matchup are you most looking forward to the Browns exploiting? What other game is must-see TV this weekend? Is there a big upset brewing that no one except you sees coming? Share it with us in chat, and we'll break it all down.
NFL
247Sports

WR Jayce Brown breaks down his commitment to Kansas State

Add another offensive weapon to Kansas State’s 2023 recruiting class. The Wildcats picked up a verbal commitment on Thursday night from Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Choctawhatchee three-star wide receiver Jayce Brown after hosting him for an official visit last weekend. Brown –who didn’t play football as a freshman after...
MANHATTAN, KS
Pro Football Rumors

Colts to promote RB Phillip Lindsay

Jonathan Taylor‘s Week 5 absence will leave a gaping void on the Colts’ offense. Ahead of the team’s Broncos clash, the Colts will elevate a veteran presence to help fill it. Former Broncos 1,000-yard rusher Phillip Lindsay will make his Colts debut Thursday night, with Tom Pelissero...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
247Sports

Kentucky releases full 2022-23 basketball schedule

The 2022-23 Kentucky men’s basketball schedule has been set. Along with the 18-game Southeastern Conference schedule announced last month, the Wildcats will play 13 non-conference contests, along with a pair of exhibitions. Every UK game will be on national television or via streaming through CBS or ESPN’s family of...
BASKETBALL
