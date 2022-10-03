Read full article on original website
Patriots Reportedly Signing Familiar Veteran QB To Practice Squad
With injuries depleting their quarterback room, the Patriots reportedly are turning to a familiar face for assistance. New England is expected to sign veteran QB Garrett Gilbert to its practice squad ahead of its Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. With Mac...
Patriots Reportedly Hosting Free Agent Linebacker For Workout
One day after re-signing Jamie Collins, the New England Patriots reportedly are exploring another potential addition to their linebacking corps. The Patriots are hosting linebacker Blake Lynch for a free agent workout Tuesday, according to reports from Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson and Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed.
NBA Fans React After Jimmy Butler 'Got Rid Of His Dreadlocks': "Pat Riley Told Him He Will Be Traded If He Doesn't Change It"
Jimmy Butler has become the heart and soul of the Miami Heat franchise. In the 3 seasons since he joined them in 2019, Butler has led the team to the NBA Finals once, and he very nearly took them back there once again this past season, as they were eliminated in the Conference Finals in 7 games by the Celtics.
Tyquan Thornton Update: Here’s Latest On Patriots Rookie Wideout
Tyquan Thornton has been unable to practice or play since Week 2 of the New England Patriots preseason. But the rookie wideout has continued to progress behind the scenes, according to one of his position coaches. Patriots assistant wide receivers coach Ross Douglas on Tuesday praised Thornton for his dedication...
Shannon Sharpe blasts Antonio Brown over Gisele Bündchen picture amid Tom Brady rumors
Antonio Brown once again made headlines when he shared a picture of him seemingly celebrating with Gisele Bündchen, the wife of quarterback and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Tom Brady, during the aftermath of Super Bowl LV in February 2021. Brown's Instagram post went public amid rumors about alleged...
Michael Jordan On Which Player He'd Pay $5 To See Play: "I Would Pay To See Scottie Pippen Play. I Think He Is The Ultimate Team Player."
Over the course of the league's history, many iconic duos have been formed. Among them, the Chicago Bulls' duo of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen is regarded as one of the best ever. Prior to Pippen's arrival to the Bulls, MJ may already be a great individual player, but he...
NFL Wideout Long Admired By Patriots Fans Now Available On Open Market
Andy Isabella has been released by the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, and it’s fair to assume New England Patriots fans will be shouting for the organization to take a flier on the University of Massachusetts product. After all, Isabella has been linked to the...
Bill Belichick Reveals Previously Unknown Detail About Jamie Collins
FOXBORO, Mass. — Why did Jamie Collins languish in free agency for so long after last season? Why did it take so long for the Patriots to bring the veteran linebacker back for a fourth tour in New England?. We now might have an answer, thanks to Bill Belichick.
Aaron Rodgers says potential Lambeau Field name change is 'definitely possible’
Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, is the second-oldest stadium in the NFL behind Chicago’s Soldier Field. In August, the Cincinnati Bengals renamed their home venue Paycor Stadium. Could iconic Lambeau Field, opened in 1957, get a name change, too?. When the topic of selling naming rights...
Patriots Cut Receiver From Practice Squad Ahead Of Lions Game
The Patriots made a change at the lower rungs of their wide receiver depth chart Tuesday. New England released veteran wide receiver Laquon Treadwell from their practice squad ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions. Tredwell signed with the Patriots ahead of their season opener after one...
How Mac Jones Looked At Patriots’ First Practice Of Lions Week
FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones reportedly is “unlikely” to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions. But the Patriots quarterback was present at New England’s first Week 5 practice and appeared to up his participation level. After attending last Friday’s practice but not participating, Jones was more...
N’Keal Harry’s Status For Week 7 Vs. Patriots Clearer After Update
FOXBORO, Mass. — It appears Patriots fans will be able to give N’Keal Harry a warm welcome back to New England when the Chicago Bears visit Gillette Stadium for a Week 7 clash. The Bears announced Wednesday that Harry has been designated to return from injured reserve, meaning...
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts chastises Philly media for failing to ask questions about Week 5 opponent
The Philadelphia Eagles are off to a fantastic start to the 2022 NFL season, entering Week 5 as the league's only remaining undefeated team at 4-0. Currently the media darling of the NFL world, the spotlight shined a little too brightly on the team for quarterback Jalen Hurts' liking on Wednesday.
Russell Wilson missed an open receiver on key 4th-and-1 play
The Denver Broncos blew a big opportunity at the end of their game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night. The Broncos were down 12-9 and had a 4th-and-1 with 2:38 left in overtime. Rather than kick a field goal to tie the game, Denver decided to play for the win.
Fan who stormed 49ers field files police report against Rams LB Bobby Wagner
If you weren't glued to social media during Monday Night Football this week, you might have missed footage of a fan running onto the field with a pink flare before being taken down by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner. Turns out that fan is none too happy about being...
Richard Sherman flips out over Broncos play call to lose game
Richard Sherman had a case of PTSD when watching the ending of the Denver Broncos’ game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night. Sherman is a pregame/halftime/postgame analyst for Amazon, and he was ready to go when the postgame show began. Sherman was hyped up, and the former Seahawks quarterback lit into the Broncos over their choice to pass on 4th-and-1 in overtime instead of run the ball.
Bills OLB Von Miller expected 'creature' Josh Allen to be teammate years ago
Since 2018, Allen has become the QB monster the Broncos have desperately needed since Peyton Manning retired in 2016. According to OddsChecker, Allen is the favorite to win MVP this season. Why Denver didn't draft Allen in 2018 is perplexing. Denver had the No. 5 pick and was desperate for...
Richard Sherman calls out Russell Wilson's performance
"On the final play, you gotta run the ball," began Sherman in his fiery postgame thoughts. Wilson had a disastrous end to the game, first throwing an interception on a third down deep in Colts' territory while up 9-6 in the fourth quarter. The interception led to Colts' game-tying field goal, and then after the Broncos' defense held the Colts to a field goal on the first drive of overtime, to end the game Wilson threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-one to seal the victory for the Colts.
Patriots Newcomer Sends Out Message Amid Early Season Struggles
The New England Patriots are off to slow start in 2022. That seems to have rubbed a few people the wrong way. Sitting with a 1-3 record one month into the season, the Patriots are getting to the point where they are finding out what needs to change. As things stand headed into their Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions, New England ranks 18th in total offense, 19th in total defense and 28th in turnover differential.
Kristen Saban says “no thanks” for Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban pregame niceties
Alabama fans want Nick Saban to run the score up on Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M this weekend. One person who remembers the names Fisher called Saban is his daughter, Kristen Saban Setas. During the offseason, a recruiting dust-up happened between both coaches. Texas A&M brought in the No. 1...
