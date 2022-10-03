ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots Reportedly Signing Familiar Veteran QB To Practice Squad

With injuries depleting their quarterback room, the Patriots reportedly are turning to a familiar face for assistance. New England is expected to sign veteran QB Garrett Gilbert to its practice squad ahead of its Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. With Mac...
Patriots Reportedly Hosting Free Agent Linebacker For Workout

One day after re-signing Jamie Collins, the New England Patriots reportedly are exploring another potential addition to their linebacking corps. The Patriots are hosting linebacker Blake Lynch for a free agent workout Tuesday, according to reports from Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson and Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed.
Tyquan Thornton Update: Here’s Latest On Patriots Rookie Wideout

Tyquan Thornton has been unable to practice or play since Week 2 of the New England Patriots preseason. But the rookie wideout has continued to progress behind the scenes, according to one of his position coaches. Patriots assistant wide receivers coach Ross Douglas on Tuesday praised Thornton for his dedication...
NFL Wideout Long Admired By Patriots Fans Now Available On Open Market

Andy Isabella has been released by the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, and it’s fair to assume New England Patriots fans will be shouting for the organization to take a flier on the University of Massachusetts product. After all, Isabella has been linked to the...
Patriots Cut Receiver From Practice Squad Ahead Of Lions Game

The Patriots made a change at the lower rungs of their wide receiver depth chart Tuesday. New England released veteran wide receiver Laquon Treadwell from their practice squad ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions. Tredwell signed with the Patriots ahead of their season opener after one...
How Mac Jones Looked At Patriots’ First Practice Of Lions Week

FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones reportedly is “unlikely” to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions. But the Patriots quarterback was present at New England’s first Week 5 practice and appeared to up his participation level. After attending last Friday’s practice but not participating, Jones was more...
Russell Wilson missed an open receiver on key 4th-and-1 play

The Denver Broncos blew a big opportunity at the end of their game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night. The Broncos were down 12-9 and had a 4th-and-1 with 2:38 left in overtime. Rather than kick a field goal to tie the game, Denver decided to play for the win.
Richard Sherman flips out over Broncos play call to lose game

Richard Sherman had a case of PTSD when watching the ending of the Denver Broncos’ game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night. Sherman is a pregame/halftime/postgame analyst for Amazon, and he was ready to go when the postgame show began. Sherman was hyped up, and the former Seahawks quarterback lit into the Broncos over their choice to pass on 4th-and-1 in overtime instead of run the ball.
Richard Sherman calls out Russell Wilson's performance

"On the final play, you gotta run the ball," began Sherman in his fiery postgame thoughts. Wilson had a disastrous end to the game, first throwing an interception on a third down deep in Colts' territory while up 9-6 in the fourth quarter. The interception led to Colts' game-tying field goal, and then after the Broncos' defense held the Colts to a field goal on the first drive of overtime, to end the game Wilson threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-one to seal the victory for the Colts.
Patriots Newcomer Sends Out Message Amid Early Season Struggles

The New England Patriots are off to slow start in 2022. That seems to have rubbed a few people the wrong way. Sitting with a 1-3 record one month into the season, the Patriots are getting to the point where they are finding out what needs to change. As things stand headed into their Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions, New England ranks 18th in total offense, 19th in total defense and 28th in turnover differential.
