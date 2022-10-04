Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Montana softball team finishes fall exhibition season with two wins
The Montana softball team wrapped up its fall exhibition season on Saturday with a pair of one-sided victories at Grizzly Softball Field in Missoula. Montana defeated North Idaho 13-1, then run-ruled MSU Billings as well, 11-1. The Grizzlies opened their fall schedule two weekends ago with tight 8-5 and 6-4...
Rocky Mountain College, MSU Billings cross country compete at joint home meet
BILLINGS — Montana State Billings' and Rocky Mountain College's cross country teams competed at their joint home meet, the Yellowjacket/Battlin' Bears Open, on Friday at Amend Park with Bears taking home both individual titles. Senior and Hardin grad Sydney Little Light won the women's 5-kilometer race with a time...
Host Seattle Pacific outlasts Montana State Billings in women's soccer
SEATTLE — Visiting Montana State Billings led early, but Seattle Pacific University rallied to beat the Yellowjackets 3-1 Saturday afternoon in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer. Jillian Hust scored in the fifth minute to put MSUB (1-9-3 overall, 1-6-1 conference) ahead 1-0. SPU (8-3-1 overall, 6-2-0 conference) rallied...
SPU fights off visiting Montana State Billings in women's volleyball
SEATTLE — Hannah Hair had 10 kills Saturday in leading Seattle Pacific to a 25-15, 25-22, 25-20 win over visiting Montana State Billings in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's volleyball. The Falcons (8-9 overall, 6-3 conference) also received nine kills from Ashley Antoniak. MSUB (7-10 and 0-9) got nine...
#17 Rocky gets 28-6 home win against last-place Eastern Oregon
BILLINGS--#17 ranked Rocky Mountain college got off to a rough start, but ended the day with a 28-6 home win against visiting Eastern Oregon. After some early miscues and turnovers on offense, the Battlin Bears got on the board midway through the first quarter with a Joseph Dwyer seven yard touchdown run.
Montana State Billings tumbles to Northwest Nazarene in women's soccer
NAMPA, Idaho — Ashley Parton scored a pair of goals Thursday afternoon to lead Northwest Nazarene to a 2-0 victory over visiting Montana State Billings in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer. Parton now has five goals this season for the Nighthawks (7-1-3, 5-0-2). MSUB fell to 1-8-3 and...
Karis Brightwings-Pease Headlines Hardin Girls First Place Finish
HELENA- Hardin girls dominate the 7 of 7. Sentinel boys takes first thanks to the early victories by their 6th and 7th runners.
Custer-Hysham-Melstone executes gameplan, wins 40-22 over Bridger
BRIDGER- Custer-Hysham-Melstone got a big statement win on Friday night, overcoming Bridger 40-22. The match-up between two 1-loss programs would help sort the pecking order, at least for now in 6-man football. Midway through the first quarter, Bryce Grebe rolled out and found Laynce Duncan to put his side up...
Huntley Project finding same success with new team
'It's not how big you are, it's how big you play' is Huntley Project's motto for the volleyball season. Head coach Iona Stookey lost five seniors last season but has still managed to find immediate success.
Score on D: Rocky Mountain College football's defense finding a knack for the big play
BILLINGS — If once is chance and twice is coincidence, is three times always a pattern?. When referring to a recent streak of defensive touchdowns in consecutive games, Rocky Mountain College football will certainly hope that's the case. The Battlin' Bears (4-1), ranked No. 17 in the most recent...
Shrine Auditorium building, surrounding property in Billings purchased by Native American Development Corporation
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Shrine Auditorium building and surrounding property on Broadwater Ave. in Billings were purchased by the Native American Development Corporation (NADC). The NADC is a non-profit organization that provides technical assistance, financial lending opportunities, and champions small businesses and tribes. The $2.2 million purchase of the property...
Native American Development Center Purchased Al Bedoo Shrine Auditorium
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Native American Development Corporation announced Thursday that they have purchased the Al Bedoo Shrine Auditorium and its surrounding property. The Native American Development Center (NDAC) just purchased the historic Shrine Auditorium with the hopes of turning it into another facility that provides health and wellness to the urban native community.
Veterans Navigation Network hosts career fair
BILLINGS, MT- Veterans Navigation Network (VNN) is hosting their first annual Veteran Resource and Career Fair. This comes from a partnership with VNN, the Offutt Family Foundation and RDO Equipment. The event is designed to give back to veterans and their families. The event will have stands for different programs,...
27th St. WB off-ramp on I-90 in Billings to close for 2 weeks
BILLINGS, Mont. - The 27th Street Interchange westbound off-ramp on I-90 in Billings will be closing for two weeks beginning Monday, Oct. 10 due to construction. Crews will be constructing the connection from the interstate to the off-ramp. The Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook crews will be working...
Zimmerman Trail in Billings open again following repairs
BILLINGS, Mont. - Zimmerman Trail is open again after being closed for repairs. The road was closed Friday morning while a contractor made repairs to damaged guardrails. While the closure was in place, minor repairs and maintenance were also completed.
'Season of Serving' asks for Donations to help Struggling Families in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Rimrock Mall is partnering with Family Service for their Season of Serving Campaign to support the most vulnerable in Yellowstone County. Merchants including Dillard’s, JCPenney, GNC and others at Rimrock Mall will have donation bins set outside their shops to collect non-perishable food, clothing and household items.
More housing is coming to Downtown Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. -- More housing is coming to the Downtown Billings area. The old hardware bu…
