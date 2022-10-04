ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KULR8

Montana softball team finishes fall exhibition season with two wins

The Montana softball team wrapped up its fall exhibition season on Saturday with a pair of one-sided victories at Grizzly Softball Field in Missoula. Montana defeated North Idaho 13-1, then run-ruled MSU Billings as well, 11-1. The Grizzlies opened their fall schedule two weekends ago with tight 8-5 and 6-4...
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Host Seattle Pacific outlasts Montana State Billings in women's soccer

SEATTLE — Visiting Montana State Billings led early, but Seattle Pacific University rallied to beat the Yellowjackets 3-1 Saturday afternoon in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer. Jillian Hust scored in the fifth minute to put MSUB (1-9-3 overall, 1-6-1 conference) ahead 1-0. SPU (8-3-1 overall, 6-2-0 conference) rallied...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

SPU fights off visiting Montana State Billings in women's volleyball

SEATTLE — Hannah Hair had 10 kills Saturday in leading Seattle Pacific to a 25-15, 25-22, 25-20 win over visiting Montana State Billings in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's volleyball. The Falcons (8-9 overall, 6-3 conference) also received nine kills from Ashley Antoniak. MSUB (7-10 and 0-9) got nine...
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laurel, MT
Local
Montana Sports
City
Whitefish, MT
Laurel, MT
Sports
KULR8

#17 Rocky gets 28-6 home win against last-place Eastern Oregon

BILLINGS--#17 ranked Rocky Mountain college got off to a rough start, but ended the day with a 28-6 home win against visiting Eastern Oregon. After some early miscues and turnovers on offense, the Battlin Bears got on the board midway through the first quarter with a Joseph Dwyer seven yard touchdown run.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Montana State Billings tumbles to Northwest Nazarene in women's soccer

NAMPA, Idaho — Ashley Parton scored a pair of goals Thursday afternoon to lead Northwest Nazarene to a 2-0 victory over visiting Montana State Billings in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer. Parton now has five goals this season for the Nighthawks (7-1-3, 5-0-2). MSUB fell to 1-8-3 and...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Custer-Hysham-Melstone executes gameplan, wins 40-22 over Bridger

BRIDGER- Custer-Hysham-Melstone got a big statement win on Friday night, overcoming Bridger 40-22. The match-up between two 1-loss programs would help sort the pecking order, at least for now in 6-man football. Midway through the first quarter, Bryce Grebe rolled out and found Laynce Duncan to put his side up...
BRIDGER, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golfers#Rocky Mountain College#The Laurel Golf Club
KULR8

Shrine Auditorium building, surrounding property in Billings purchased by Native American Development Corporation

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Shrine Auditorium building and surrounding property on Broadwater Ave. in Billings were purchased by the Native American Development Corporation (NADC). The NADC is a non-profit organization that provides technical assistance, financial lending opportunities, and champions small businesses and tribes. The $2.2 million purchase of the property...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Native American Development Center Purchased Al Bedoo Shrine Auditorium

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Native American Development Corporation announced Thursday that they have purchased the Al Bedoo Shrine Auditorium and its surrounding property. The Native American Development Center (NDAC) just purchased the historic Shrine Auditorium with the hopes of turning it into another facility that provides health and wellness to the urban native community.
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
KULR8

Veterans Navigation Network hosts career fair

BILLINGS, MT- Veterans Navigation Network (VNN) is hosting their first annual Veteran Resource and Career Fair. This comes from a partnership with VNN, the Offutt Family Foundation and RDO Equipment. The event is designed to give back to veterans and their families. The event will have stands for different programs,...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

27th St. WB off-ramp on I-90 in Billings to close for 2 weeks

BILLINGS, Mont. - The 27th Street Interchange westbound off-ramp on I-90 in Billings will be closing for two weeks beginning Monday, Oct. 10 due to construction. Crews will be constructing the connection from the interstate to the off-ramp. The Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook crews will be working...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Zimmerman Trail in Billings open again following repairs

BILLINGS, Mont. - Zimmerman Trail is open again after being closed for repairs. The road was closed Friday morning while a contractor made repairs to damaged guardrails. While the closure was in place, minor repairs and maintenance were also completed.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

'Season of Serving' asks for Donations to help Struggling Families in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Rimrock Mall is partnering with Family Service for their Season of Serving Campaign to support the most vulnerable in Yellowstone County. Merchants including Dillard’s, JCPenney, GNC and others at Rimrock Mall will have donation bins set outside their shops to collect non-perishable food, clothing and household items.
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy