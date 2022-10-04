ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ritchie County, WV

WOWK 13 News

Update: One lane of I-77 open after rollover crash

UPDATE:– One lane is now open. Chuck Hitt with the Ripley Volunteer Fire Department tells 13 News the driver sustained minor injuries. JACKSON COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – Dispatchers say I-77 South is expected to be closed for hours in Jackson County, West Virginia. Jackson County dispatchers tell us a tractor-trailer rollover has closed I-77 south […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WTAP

One person killed in vehicle vs. pedestrian wreck on Emerson Avenue

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, officials are investigating a fatal wreck between one vehicle and a pedestrian with a bike on the side of the road. Officials say the crash happened at around 5:00 a.m. on the 11-thousand block of Emerson Avenue. The driver...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
City
Harrisville, WV
County
Ritchie County, WV
wvlt.tv

Man dies after falling from tree stand

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man is dead after falling from a tree stand in Sissonville. The West Virginia Department of Natural Resources says this happened around 6:30 Friday evening on Broad Tree Run Road. Sergeant Dakoda Chattin says a 69 year-old man was doing construction on a tree stand...
SISSONVILLE, WV
WTAP

UPDATE: Wood County authorities searching for man after pursuit

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE: Sheriff Rick Woodyard says officials are standing down their search at this time. He says the helicopter searching the area will return to its base. He says that many of the officers and K9s will be standing down at this time. He says people should...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Four facing charges after pursuit through Vienna, Williamstown

VIENNA — Four people were charged Friday after a pursuit from Vienna to Williamstown, the Vienna Police Department said. The incident started shortly before noon when police officers from Vienna made a traffic stop on Grand Central Avenue on a 2020 Honda Civic involved in an investigation by the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force, a release from Police Chief Michael Pifer said. The investigation involved the distribution of suspected fentanyl, the release said.
VIENNA, WV
WDTV

Purchase of land for new Webster Co. hospital completed

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - Land for a proposed site of a new hospital in Webster County has been purchased. According to Webster Memorial Hospital CEO Bill Dempsey, plans are “moving along well” to build a new Webster Memorial Hospital. “We finalized the purchase of the property near...
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV
WTAP

UPDATE: Four suspects arrested following Wood County police pursuit

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Four suspects were arrested and charged on drug charges on October 7 following a pursuit with police throughout Wood County. According to a news release from Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer, a Vienna police officer performed a traffic stop around 12:00 p.m. on a 2020 Honda Civic on Grand Central Avenue near the Grand Central Mall.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Picture This: Wooly Weather

PARKERSBURG — Will this wooly worm making its way across a driveway in North Parkersburg predict the winter for 2022-23? Lore is the woolier and blacker, the worse winter will be. The “Old Farmer’s Almanac” predicts a “shivery and snowy” winter for the Midwest and eastern U.S. (Photo by Jess Mancini)
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia COVID statistics continue fluctuating

CHARLESTON — Statewide active cases jumped to more than 1,000 on Friday in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources said. Also, a 57-year-old man from Wood County was among the confirmed deaths reported on Friday by the department. Another five deaths were reported on Friday. The...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

New safety equipment to be placed in Marion County Schools

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion Sheriff’s Department has joined forces with the county Office of Homeland Security to be able to purchase safety equipment that will be placed in the schools. Plans of action have been developed that require specialty equipment to keep students safe in the event that an incident were to occur. Marion […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Sentencing postponed for Harrison County contractor

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Sentencing for a Harrison County contractor who defrauded over 70 customers out of more than $500,000 has been postponed. Bradley Glaspell, of Salem, owner and operator of Over the Top Roofing, LLC and Helping Hands Home Improvement, was scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud in May.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Permission to Board: MOV’n Dragons offer sea of opportunities for new members

MARIETTA — The competition phase of the dragon boat season concluded recently with the Cleveland Festival, but a busy offseason awaits the MOV’n Dragons. The team, which is based out of Marietta, welcomes potential paddlers from both sides of the river throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley. In fact, recruiting new members is among the top priorities as the team prepares for the 2023 season.
MARIETTA, OH

