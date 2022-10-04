Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
Related
sentinelcolorado.com
Boys Golf: 2022 Class 5A state tournament final results
DENVER | Final team scores and individual results after the final round of the 2022 Class 5A boys state golf tournament, which was completed on Oct. 4, 2022, at the City Park G.C. Aurora teams and players bold and uppercased:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at...
coloradohometownweekly.com
Softball: Makenzie Sais breaks Frederick’s steal record, plus a regional breakdown
BRIGHTON — There’s something special about this Frederick softball team. Whether it’s their senior ace Haley Howell, who has thrown three no-hitters this season, or their top thief in junior outfielder Makenzie Sais, very little has been able to slow down the Golden Eagles. Even in a 4-0 defeat at No. 4 Riverdale Ridge on Tuesday, just their third loss of the year, No. 5 FHS has continuously shown it can hang with the rest of the best.
Professional cycling coming back to Colorado with $1 million on the line
Professional road cycling is returning to Colorado in 2023 as part of a new series boasting a $1 million payout. The National Cycling League (NCL) is planning to roll out four criterium races in Denver, Atlanta, Miami and Washington, D.C. And the overall prize purse for men and women will be the largest in U.S. crit racing history.
Fall freezes coming earlier in Denver, growing season shrinking
BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado’s first freeze warning of the season was issued Wednesday morning, which covered parts of the Yampa Valley including Steamboat Springs. Another freeze warning is in place for the upper Yampa Valley on Thursday morning. A freeze warning is issued when the temperatures are forecast...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a tasty burger then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado.
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 7-9
COLORADO, USA — The cooler temperatures and changing trees will be perfect for classic Colorado events like Cedaredge's Applefest and pumpkin, fall and harvest celebrations. Autumn is here and this weekend's seasonal temperatures offer the perfect excuse to head outside and enjoy Colorado's fall colors and annual events that honor pumpkins, autumn harvests and causes close to the heart.
travellemming.com
19 Best Lakes in Colorado for 2022 (By a Local!)
I’m a Denver local who loves exploring the great outdoors, and in this guide, I go over the best lakes in Colorado. These include popular and lesser-known destinations, plus one of my family’s favorite mountain getaways. From large reservoirs to small alpine lakes, these scenic areas offer countless...
Is This The Best BBQ Restaurant In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado loves their barbeque and we've got plenty of awesome options to get your BBQ on in the state of Colorado. One local Colorado restaurant stands out above the rest as far as barbeque restaurants go, but is this one really the best?. Is This The Best BBQ Restaurant In...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Student in CSU death identified as Littleton teenager
The coroner has identified a student found dead on the Colorado State University campus over the weekend.
Tour a Beachfront Property you Could Own in Colorado
When you think of beachfront property, one of the last places you think of is Colorado. However, despite being a landlocked state, Colorado is full of bodies of water such as rivers, streams, and lakes. One of the most beautiful parts of Colorado as far as ski resorts go is...
UCHealth to expand the Medical Center of the Rockies
One of the quickest growing regions in Colorado is northern Colorado, to the point local hospitals are running out of space and need to expand in order to meet demand. UCHealth, one of Colorado's largest health providers, announced on Tuesday plans to drastically expand the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland. "Over the past decade, northern Colorado has been an attractive place for people to move," said Kevin Unger, President, and CEO of UCHealth's northern Colorado market. "Everyone is experiencing tremendous growth because of quality of life." According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in the last decade, Weld County's population...
Cool, Iconic Building in Downtown Loveland for Sale At $6.9 Million
A building in Loveland that has drawn curious eyes for over a decade is on the market. The building dates back to the late 1800's when it was a livery, and was recently home to Lightning Hybrids. Right in the heart of Downtown Loveland is this property at 319 North...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These 3 hidden Denver speakeasies will elevate your night
Even though we're far from prohibition times, where people worked to hide their alcohol consumption, speakeasies today provide a unique and fun atmosphere worth exploring. According to history.com, "Although the exact origins of the term are unknown, it might have arisen because prospective patrons had to whisper—or “speak easy”—through a small opening in a door to enter the illegal establishments, providing the name of the person who had sent them."
Sand Creek Massacre site in southeast Colorado expanding
EADS, Colo. — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an expansion Wednesday of a National Park Service historical site dedicated to the massacre by U.S. troops of more than 200 Native Americans in what is now southeastern Colorado. Haaland, the first Native American to lead a U.S. Cabinet agency, made...
New $28.9M Cherry Hills listing seeks to top Russell Wilson's record-setting buy
CHERRY HILLS, Colo. — A Cherry Hills Village home hit the market on Monday with an asking price of $28,888,888 — but it's not the first time this home has been for sale in recent years. While it was still under construction in May 2021, the home at...
Bullets fly near cricket match in Aurora, players and fans run for cover
A witness reports that bullets went flying in the area of an October 2 cricket match held at Denver area Libson Park, sending players and spectators running for cover. According to the Denver Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired in this area shortly after 3 PM on Sunday. No injuries have been reported.
Westword
Kroenke Describes Redevelopment Plans for Ball Arena Parking Lots
On September 29, representatives from Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, the City of Denver and several architecture firms presented details of KSE's plan to redevelop the 55 acres of parking lots near Ball Arena into a mixed-use neighborhood. KSE is the company through which the Kroenke family, which owns the Denver...
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to see
(Denver, CO) Elk mating season is in full swing. And there are lots of opportunities to see the elk rut throughout the Rocky Mountains. The elk rut lasts from late September to mid-October in Estes Park. Hundreds of elk will bugle, fight, court and mate.
Seeing a large police presence at Denver Premium Outlets? Here’s why
The Thornton Police Department says officers are doing a training exercise Thursday morning at the Denver Premium Outlets.
Spanish dialect unique to portions of Colorado and New Mexico is fading away
SAN LUIS, Colorado — When I hear my grandmother or anyone else from northern New Mexico or southern Colorado speak Spanish, it feels like a warm, familiar blanket from my childhood. Sadly, that blanket is quickly unraveling, and soon I’ll only have threads of it left. It’s a...
Comments / 0