ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
sentinelcolorado.com

Boys Golf: 2022 Class 5A state tournament final results

DENVER | Final team scores and individual results after the final round of the 2022 Class 5A boys state golf tournament, which was completed on Oct. 4, 2022, at the City Park G.C. Aurora teams and players bold and uppercased:. Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at...
AURORA, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Softball: Makenzie Sais breaks Frederick’s steal record, plus a regional breakdown

BRIGHTON — There’s something special about this Frederick softball team. Whether it’s their senior ace Haley Howell, who has thrown three no-hitters this season, or their top thief in junior outfielder Makenzie Sais, very little has been able to slow down the Golden Eagles. Even in a 4-0 defeat at No. 4 Riverdale Ridge on Tuesday, just their third loss of the year, No. 5 FHS has continuously shown it can hang with the rest of the best.
FREDERICK, CO
9NEWS

Fall freezes coming earlier in Denver, growing season shrinking

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado’s first freeze warning of the season was issued Wednesday morning, which covered parts of the Yampa Valley including Steamboat Springs. Another freeze warning is in place for the upper Yampa Valley on Thursday morning. A freeze warning is issued when the temperatures are forecast...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Austin, CO
Boulder, CO
Sports
City
Monarch, CO
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a tasty burger then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 7-9

COLORADO, USA — The cooler temperatures and changing trees will be perfect for classic Colorado events like Cedaredge's Applefest and pumpkin, fall and harvest celebrations. Autumn is here and this weekend's seasonal temperatures offer the perfect excuse to head outside and enjoy Colorado's fall colors and annual events that honor pumpkins, autumn harvests and causes close to the heart.
COLORADO STATE
travellemming.com

19 Best Lakes in Colorado for 2022 (By a Local!)

I’m a Denver local who loves exploring the great outdoors, and in this guide, I go over the best lakes in Colorado. These include popular and lesser-known destinations, plus one of my family’s favorite mountain getaways. From large reservoirs to small alpine lakes, these scenic areas offer countless...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Golf Ball#Golf Course#Park Golf#City Park
CBS Denver

UCHealth to expand the Medical Center of the Rockies

One of the quickest growing regions in Colorado is northern Colorado, to the point local hospitals are running out of space and need to expand in order to meet demand. UCHealth, one of Colorado's largest health providers, announced on Tuesday plans to drastically expand the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland.  "Over the past decade, northern Colorado has been an attractive place for people to move," said Kevin Unger, President, and CEO of UCHealth's northern Colorado market. "Everyone is experiencing tremendous growth because of quality of life." According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in the last decade, Weld County's population...
LOVELAND, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Inna Dinkins

These 3 hidden Denver speakeasies will elevate your night

Even though we're far from prohibition times, where people worked to hide their alcohol consumption, speakeasies today provide a unique and fun atmosphere worth exploring. According to history.com, "Although the exact origins of the term are unknown, it might have arisen because prospective patrons had to whisper—or “speak easy”—through a small opening in a door to enter the illegal establishments, providing the name of the person who had sent them."
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Sand Creek Massacre site in southeast Colorado expanding

EADS, Colo. — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an expansion Wednesday of a National Park Service historical site dedicated to the massacre by U.S. troops of more than 200 Native Americans in what is now southeastern Colorado. Haaland, the first Native American to lead a U.S. Cabinet agency, made...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Kroenke Describes Redevelopment Plans for Ball Arena Parking Lots

On September 29, representatives from Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, the City of Denver and several architecture firms presented details of KSE's plan to redevelop the 55 acres of parking lots near Ball Arena into a mixed-use neighborhood. KSE is the company through which the Kroenke family, which owns the Denver...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy