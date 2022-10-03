ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

lincolnsquirrel.com

Police log for Sept. 27–Oct. 3, 2022

Mill Street Extension (10:35 am.) — Caller reported receiving a suspicious email regarding an expiring anti-virus account. In following up on the matter, it was determined to be a scam email. There was no financial loss to the caller. Weston Road (4:29 p.m.) — Caller reported an odor of...
LINCOLN, MA

