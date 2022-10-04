Read full article on original website
Related
NKCES partners with Bloomboard on retention, attraction program to combat teacher shortages
Bloomboard, the leading provider of teacher micro-credentials, announces a partnership with Northern Kentucky Cooperative for Educational Services (NKCES) and West Kentucky Educational Cooperative (WKEC) to administer an innovative, on-the-job rank change program. This program aims to accelerate the careers of Kentucky teachers while supporting Kentucky school districts’ efforts to attract and retain talent.
National ultra-right group targets NKY Supreme Court race, two other judicial contests in the state
The state Supreme Court race in Northern Kentucky between incumbent Michelle Keller and state Rep. Joe Fischer of Ft. Thomas is one of three nonpartisan judicial races in the state that a conservative super political action committee is targeting with its goal of defending state courts from “the radical left.”
Anne Jewell named new president and CEO of Kentucky’s Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs
The Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE), a competitive summer program where Kentucky high school students focus on product innovation and business model design, has named Anne Jewell as its new president and chief executive officer. Jewell succeeds Tasha Sams, who announced in March her plans to move out-of-state to...
Kentucky receives Medicaid Innovation Award for enrollment efforts during COVID-19 pandemic
Kentucky’s Medicaid program has received a 2022 Medicaid Innovation Award from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the National Academy for State Health Policy for enrollment innovations implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic. The nonpartisan award recognizes states for demonstrating creativity, leadership, and progress in their programs despite significant public...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beam Suntory’s Kevin Smith named chair of state chamber; CVG’s Candace McGraw, chair-elect
Kevin Smith, Vice President of Kentucky Beam Bourbon Affairs of Beam Suntory, has been elected to serve as chairman of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce for the 2023 term. Smith succeeds Diane Medley, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of MCM CPAs and Advisors, whose term expired on September 30. Smith has...
Keven Moore: Is your business prepared for a disaster? Develop a disaster-recovery plan
We all witnessed Hurricane Ian come ashore twice in the US wreaking havoc in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, leaving more than 2.5 million without power and wreaking gut-wrenching, incomprehensible destruction. Florida had never seen a storm surge of that magnitude. Governor DeSantis called it “basically a 500-year flood event.”...
Officials advise Kentuckians who raise poultry to be vigilant after deadly virus found in backyard flock
Federal and state authorities say a case of avian influenza has been detected in a backyard flock of mixed-species birds in Fayette County. Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn said the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in samples taken from a bird submitted from the premise.
Art Lander’s Outdoors: Kentucky’s muzzleloader deer season opens October 15, celebrating its 37th year
Kentucky’s rich heritage of hunting and target shooting with flintlock and percussion (caplock) rifles was a driving force behind the establishment of a special season for those who wanted to hunt white-tailed deer with traditional firearms. Several muzzleloading clubs lobbied the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission, and in November...
RELATED PEOPLE
KYTC seeking input from Kentuckians on 2022-2045 Long-Range Statewide Transportation Plan
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is seeking input from Kentuckians on its policy-based 2022-2045 Long-Range Statewide Transportation Plan (LRSTP) to support a multi-modal network well into the future. The public can review and comment on the draft plan via a survey at GetThereTogetherKY.org now through Nov. 2. Input gathered will...
Ashli Watts: We should all raise a glass to bourbon’s economic impact on Kentucky’s booming economy
Providing Kentuckians with more than 22,500 good-paying jobs and $1.23 billion in payroll, as well as an economic output of around $9 billion, Kentucky’s signature bourbon industry is as strong as it’s ever been. For the first time in history, the average salary for a worker in the distilled spirits industry in Kentucky has surpassed $100,000.
Opposing political pundits at NKY Chamber forum agree on frontrunner in 2023 governor’s race: Andy Beshear
Expert political analyst Scott Jennings, often delivering cogent analyses on CNN, has experience working with Republican campaigns of such political heavyweights as U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and former President George W. Bush. Mark Riddle, founder and senior strategist for the Joe Biden super political action committee Unite the Country, leans...
KDE accepting nominations for 2023 Recognizing Inspirational School Employees Award
The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is accepting nominations of outstanding educational support staff for the national 2023 Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award. The award, enacted by Congress in 2019 and overseen by the U.S. Department of Education (USED), recognizes classified school employees who have displayed excellence in serving...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KY’s Operation Crash Reduction to remind drivers of importance of seatbelts, safe driving; starts today
Kentucky’s Operation Crash Reduction (OCR) to help drivers and passengers remember the importance of seat belt use and other safe driving practices starts today. Law enforcement will conduct a high-visibility enforcement campaign, emphasizing seat belt use, from Oct. 7 through Oct. 10 to save lives and prevent injuries due to traffic crashes.
Weekly COVID report shows numbers across Kentucky continue to trend in positive direction
The weekly COVID Community Level map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health based on Centers for Disease Control findings has continued the trend of indicating a vast improvement since the beginning of September. According to the Sept. 30 report, 58 Kentucky counties are in the green, meaning a...
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet accepting entries for 2022 Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced entries are being accepted for the 2022 edition of its popular Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest for Kentucky school students. The theme is Adopt-a-Highway: Keep Kentucky Clean and Green. “Trash-free roadsides not only maintain our scenic landscapes, but they also help prevent roadway hazards and...
Bill Straub: We live in strange times absolutely. Don’t believe it? Just listen to the Republican silence
It’s the case of Addison Mitchell McConnell and the Curious Incident of the Dog That Didn’t Bark. In fact, a whole pack of dogs. McConnell, of course, is the senior Republican senator from the great commonwealth of Kentucky who doubles as the chamber’s minority leader. He has, in the past and certainly in the future, had what might be deemed a rather touchy relationship with one Donald John Trump, the erstwhile GOP president who yet again has his beady eyes set on the White House in 2024.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Governor’s advisory committee reports feedback: Kentuckians support legalizing medical cannabis
Kentuckians agree that it is past time for the Commonwealth to take action on legalizing medical cannabis, Gov. Andy Beshear said as he released a summary of the feedback obtained by the Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee. As a supporter of legalizing medical cannabis for those suffering from chronic conditions, like...
Devoted parents Holly and David Schulkers settle lawsuit with state CHFS over social workers’ actions
Holly and David Schulkers of Fort Thomas can now move on with their lives, now that a new son, baby Ashton, has joined their family and they have finally settled their lawsuit against the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Their ordeal with the Cabinet started in February, 2017...
Kentucky by Heart: There is an art to a good interview; sharing tips learned along the way
If I may indulge a bit of your time and interest this week, please allow me to share a few items I have learned about effectively interviewing people for my niche genre. I strongly believe each of us has our own compelling stories to tell, and often, if told in a public way, they can be to the benefit of others.
Ten educators named to Kentucky Department of Education’s Teachers Advisory Council for 2022-2023
Ten Kentucky public school educators have been named to the Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE) Teachers Advisory Council (TAC) for the 2022-2023 school year. NKY’s Amanda Klare of Beechwood Elementary continues as council members. The council is designed to improve Kentucky’s educational landscape by providing the commissioner of...
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.http://www.kycpsj.com/
Comments / 0