4 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks forward to weekend matchups against Michigan State and Kent StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
If You're Looking for Pizza in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in OhioIsla ChiuWadsworth, OH
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
ysnlive.com
WARRIORS REFUSE TO LOSE
ALLIANCE, OH- The West Branch Warriors have been red hot coming into Friday’s game, but were still looking for that signature win on the season. West Branch secured a signature 42-35 win over a very tough Alliance Aviators team on the road. West Branch got on the board first...
ysnlive.com
WILDCATS CREATE PROBLEMS FOR NILES
NILES OH- Playoffs are on the horizon and for these teams a win can save your season, but a loss can make you go packing. Niles needs just two wins in order to make the playoffs, while a Struthers win could get them some more points and get a lock in. That action took place at Bo Rein Stadium, the Eastwood Mall Field on Friday as the Jim Parry led Niles McKinley Red Dragons (2-5) hosted the NE8 conference rivals John Bayuk and Struthers Wildcats (3-4). Niles has a record against Struthers in the 2000s with it being 10-8 but would that happen Friday?
ysnlive.com
EAGLES PERCH THEMSELVES ATOP EOAC
SALINEVILLE OH- On the coldest night of the year so far, the two top teams in the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference met on the gridiron with history in their minds. The Southern Indians came in with hopes of their fourth conference title in five years and their second undefeated season since 2019. They defended home field for the first time against the Valley Christian Eagles who came in on the hunt of their first conference crown in fifteen years and a shot at their first ever undefeated season.
ysnlive.com
FITCH THE LAST ONES STANDING IN FOUR OVERTIME MARATHON
WADSWORTH OH- An early October Friday night brought plenty of interesting matchups to the forefront of YSN. `With a brisk football breeze filling the air, the one-loss Fitch Falcons traveled to Art Wright Stadium for the first time to battle a two-loss Wadsworth Grizzlies football team! With a ton of computer points on the line, with Fitch sitting at 4th place (Division 2, Region 5) and Wadsworth at 3rd place (Division 1, Region 1) heading into Friday night. Being the third meeting all-time between the two programs, Fitch has staked claim to victory in the previous two matchups. The first one came all the way back on November 18th, 2014 with Wadsworth traveling to Fitch and dropping a playoff game to The Falcons 15-3. The most recent game between the two squads came in the 2021 campaign, when Wadsworth again visited Austintown, this time it was the first regular season matchup between the teams.
ysnlive.com
GIRARD PUTS THEIR FOOT DOWN
GIRARD, Ohio – Stephen Sims accounted for 368 total yards and five touchdowns as the Girard Indians (6-2) dominated the Hubbard Eagles (5-3) in a 42-14 routing at Arrowhead. Michael Palmer added a touchdown himself and over 100 total yards of offense. Girard used their speed to score touchdowns...
ysnlive.com
MOONEY COMPLETES MEMORABLE COMEBACK
WARREN, OH- Mollenkopf stadium was the stage for a heavy bout in week 8 between Mooney and Warren Harding Friday night. It was a heavy hearted game for the Cardinals, dealing with adversity on and off the field. A not so good first half turned into an unbelievable comeback in the 2nd half. The Raiders raced out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter, and went into halftime with that lead. Mooney found a second gear in the second half and exploded with 26 unanswered points and did not allow Harding to find the endzone again to come away with a huge 26-17 victory.
ysnlive.com
SALEM RUNS OUT IF BULLETS IN SHOOTOUT
In series that’s been decided by a total of five points over the last three meetings, the Quakers and Warriors did not disappoint on Friday night, with the Warriors winning a shootout 39-34 over the Quakers at Sebo Stadium. For Carrollton, the game plan was Chase Ohlstrom early, Chase...
ysnlive.com
WARRIORS TAKE TOUGH LOSS ON THE ROAD IN MASSILLON
MASSILLON OH- The West Branch volleyball team dropped three sets at Massillon on Thursday 22-25, 16-25, and 20-25. The girls are now 15-5 on the year with one game left in the regular season. Leading the Warriors was Hannah Rush with six points, four aces, and 16 assists. Claire Brunner...
ysnlive.com
ROCKETS DON’T WAIVER ONE BIT
MCDONALD, OH- With Lowellville still unbeaten and almost no one to stop them, they’re sitting comfortably up at the top heading into the last few weeks of the regular season. But, they did have a tall task in front of them in McDonald Friday night as the Blue Devils hosted the Rockets in week 8 action. Lowellville came into Friday night’s matchup looking for their first win at McDonald since 2002. McDonald made the opening portion of the passing game tough for Lowellville by keeping that in check. But just like any other great balanced team does, the Rockets found success in their running game to roll past McDonald with a 36-13 victory.
ysnlive.com
CARDS CELEBRATE SENIOR NIGHT WITH AN AAC VICTORY
CANFIELD, OH- The Canfield volleyball program celebrated the eight seniors for the Cardinals before last nights match against Howland. Canfield took that excitement to the floor and beat Howland in a very close match, 3-1. For the Cardinals, the seniors led the way as Abby Muckleroy dominated in the middle with 14 kills and 4 blocks. Muckleroy had some great sets by senior Riley Kinkade who had a total of 21 assists on the night. Defensively, senior Libero Parker Wilkins dug out 22 balls to lead the way.
ysnlive.com
BOARDMAN IS FINDING A RHYTHM
AUSTINTOWN OH- Preserving a 2-0 lead at Falcon Stadium, an unexpected cross by the Fitch attack was misdirected by the Spartan defense for an own goal; halving the score to 2-1 with 9 minutes remaining …. Boardman junior Charlie Young led the Spartan response with two goals at the 5...
ysnlive.com
COWBOYS ROPE IN THE TIGERS
HOWLAND, OH – The Chaney Cowboys have been one of the hottest teams in the Mahoning Valley in 2022, and they showed just why on Friday night as a strong performance led them to a 42-0 shutout victory over the Howland Tigers on the road. It did not take...
ysnlive.com
CAMPBELL TAKES A SWEEP OVER THE TIGERS
CAMPBELL OH- The Red Devils added another win inside the MVAC to their belt on Thursday night as they welcomed in Newton Falls. They weren’t the kindest of hosts, as they made quick work of the Tigers in three sets. (25-21 25-16 25-18) Kendall Brunn was as impressive as...
ysnlive.com
CRESTVIEW FINISHES OFF UNDEFEATED CONFERENCE SLATE
COLUMBIANA OH- Already with a conference championship under their belt, Crestview had one more opponent to end an undefeated run through the MVAC. Crestview welcomed in LaBrae on senior night and swept their way to victory. Crestview went the whole conference season without losing a set. (25-10 25-19 25-15) Grace...
ysnlive.com
LYTLE HITS 1000 AS BULLDOGS STAND ALONE ATOP NE8
CORTLAND OH- There was a ton on the line on Thursday in Lakeview as the Bulldogs hosted South Range. No only was it Lakeview’s chance to claim sole possession of the NE8 crown, but senior Tara Lytle was staring down the barrel of her 1000th career kill. Lakeview got the win, and Lytle got the milestone. (25-15 25-11 25-9)
ysnlive.com
INDIANS END CONFERENCE SCHEDULE STRONG
STRUTHERS OH- Girard came in to Thursday still having a shot at a share of the NE8 championship. They needed to take care of business against Struthers, and then hope South Range would upset Lakeview. Girard did their part as they swept away Struthers. (25-14 25-15 25-9) Lauren Pallone led...
ysnlive.com
BEAVER LOCAL CONTINUES TO CRUISE
EAST LIVERPOOL OH-?The Beavers continued their path of destruction on Friday night, as they defeated the Indian Creek Redskins 56-13. The Beavers forced a turnover on downs on the first drive of the game, and followed it up with a 2 play TD drive as Austin Cline found Caden Foster from 12 yards out. On their next possession, it took them 5 plays to reach the end zone thanks to a 35 yard house call by Kaydon Bobby on a screen pass. Indian Creek didn’t just go away though, as Isaac Robinson housed the ensuing kickoff from 75 yards, and then both defenses took control the rest of the first quarter. In the second, the Beavers found their stride. Following a muffed punt Austin Cline threw a fadeaway pass to the endzone where Noah Bowyer made a tough catch while also drawing a pass interference call to make it 21-6. The penalty was enforced on the kickoff, and the Beavers went with a surprise inside kick which they recovered.
ysnlive.com
THE DYNAMIC DILLON MONROY
SALEM OH- Salem Senior Dillon Monroy met with us this week to talk about his growth as a player on both sides of the ball, his goals for the rest of the way, and having the opportunity to share the field with his younger brother. Catch the latest Salem Football...
ysnlive.com
RIDGE TAKES SENIOR NIGHT VICTORY
MINERAL RIDGE OH- Tonight was Senior Night in Mineral Ridge and Lordstown was the visiting team hoping to spoil the Senior Night festivities. Lordstown would score the early first goal not quite 3 minutes in, the result of a very poor drop kick by the Rams keeper. But the Rams would not be undone by the early mistake, taking control of the game and scoring 5 goals to end the game 5-1.
ysnlive.com
WARRIORS AND QUAKERS BATTLE TO A DRAW
SALEM OH- The lady Warriors soccer team battled the Salem Quakers on Wednesday night to a 2-2 tie at Sebo Stadium in Salem. The Warriors now sit at 10-0-2 on the year and 3-0-1 in the EBC. The win pushes the Quakers overall mark to 10-2 and 4-0-1 in the EBC. The tie for the Quakers guarantees them at least a share of the conference title. West Branch will play Carrollton next Wednesday October 12th, in its last EBC contest. A win over the Warriors and West Branch would share the EBC title with Salem.The Warriors and Quakers played a close match the entire game with neither team able to establish dominance over the other. Each team scored in the first half and the two squads went into halftime tied at 1-1. Scoring the first goal for the Warriors was Chloe Dennison while Salem scored on a penalty shot.
