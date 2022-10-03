Read full article on original website
The Wrap: Coyotes Drop Preseason Finale to Golden Knights in Boise
Arizona set to open regular season play on Thursday in Pittsburgh. That'll do it for the preseason. The Arizona Coyotes finished their exhibition slate in Boise, Idaho on Saturday, dropping a 5-1 game to the Vegas Golden Knights at Idaho Central Arena. Arizona will now turn its attention to finalizing its roster before opening the regular season at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Thursday.
Jets end preseason with a road win in Calgary
Dubois scores twice, Hellebuyck makes 35 saves as Jets finish preseason 4-1-1 On a night when the Winnipeg Jets were outshot 38-16, it would be easy to suggest that the 5-3 victory over the Calgary Flames was the result of Connor Hellebuyck stealing one for his team. However, a closer...
RELEASE: Oilers assign Pickard to Bakersfield, release Virtanen from PTO
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers reduced their camp roster by two on Thursday. Goaltender Calvin Pickard was placed on waivers for the purpose of re-assignment to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors, while forward Jake Virtanen was released from his professional tryout (PTO). The Oilers roster now sits at 30 players...
Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, October 6, the following roster transactions:. Keith Kinkaid, Joona Koppanen, Vinni Lettieri and Dan Renouf have been placed on waivers for purpose of assignment to Providence. Jack Ahcan, John Beecher, Kyle Keyser, Fabian Lysell and Marc McLaughlin have been assigned...
Penguins pick which teammate to be stranded on an island with
Crosby most popular choice, Malkin chooses himself in new video. The Pittsburgh Penguins are voting each other onto the island. The Penguins chose which teammate they would pick to be stranded on an island with in a new video posted to the team's Twitter account. Casey DeSmith had smart logic...
Devils Wrap Up Preseason in Boston | PRE-GAME STORY
New Jersey's final preseason game is in Boston against the Bruins. The Devils won the first preseason meeting between these teams on Monday, 1-0. The Devils have a 4-2-0 record heading into its final preseason game, tonight against the Bruins in Boston. You can watch on NESN+ or listen on...
LA Kings & Tu Liga Radio Announce 2022-23 Radio Schedule On KWKW 1330 AM
Schedule kicks-off with season opener on Tuesday, October 11, when Kings host Vegas Golden Knights. The LA Kings today announced the club's schedule for games to be broadcast on KWKW 1330 AM Tu Liga Radio in Spanish. The 2022-23 season schedule on the popular all-Spanish station consists of 12 total...
Lauko Caps Standout Camp with Strong Showing
So, when he took the ice on Saturday night for the Bruins' exhibition finale against the New Jersey Devils, the 22-year-old had a little extra pep in his step as he aimed to stick it to those wondering why he remained in camp this deep into the preseason. "It kind...
Dickinson traded to Blackhawks by Canucks
Forward had 11 points last season; Chicago also gets second-round pick in 2024 NHL Draft for Stillman. Jason Dickinson was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks, along with a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, by the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. The Canucks received defenseman Riley Stillman. Dickinson had 11...
After plethora of offseason changes, Stars are ready for the real deal
Now that the Jason Robertson contract is wrapped up, you can look back and say the Stars front office had a pretty nice summer. That kind of praise might get you banned from most message boards, where the Victory Green fans can be uber-critical, but you can make the argument that this team solved a lot of problems in pretty smart ways.
MTL@OTT: What you need to know
BOUCTOUCHE - The Canadiens will play their last preseason game against the Ottawa Senators in the Maritimes tonight. Here's five things you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Martin St-Louis' squad fell 4-3 to the Senators on Thursday in Gander, Newfoundland. The Canadiens overcame a 2-0 deficit with goals from defenseman Kaiden Guhle and forward Kirby Dach, the latter of whom scored his first goal of the exhibition season.
Ducks attempt to draw Mighty logo in new video
Players not confident in their skills, struggle to get shapes right. The Anaheim Ducks are way better at drawing penalties instead of logos. Ducks players attempted to draw the "Mighty" logo in a new video posted by the team on Twitter. "What's the shape of that thing?" Troy Terry asked...
3 Game Essentials | Kraken at Oilers | 6 p.m.
Final preseason tune-up in Edmonton ends week-long team-bonding trip in Alberta. The Kraken must submit their official 23-man roster to NHL headquarters by 2 p.m. Monday, signaling who is eligible to dress for the season opener at Anaheim Wednesday (as in just five days from now). As per usual, 20 players will be in uniform for opening night and again Thursday in Los Angeles for the second game of a back-to-back road trip to begin the hockey year. It might be the same 20 players (18 skaters, two goalies) each night or coach Dave Hakstol might choose to swap in a player or two from the three Kraken who dress in street clothes (typically watching from the press box) Wednesday. Of the 18 skaters, the typical approach is to dress three pairs of defensemen and four forward lines.
Official Stars Podcast: Reacting to Jason Robertson's four-year deal
This week, Razor and Heika break down the end of #RoboWatch and what the forward's new contract means for the season. Daryl "Razor" Reaugh and Mike Heika break down the news of Jason Robertson's new contract while also evaluating the preseason and progress under new head coach Pete DeBoer. Podman...
Jagr discusses hockey future prior to Global Series in home country
PRAGUE -- Looking like an aging rock star, clad in dark jeans and a leather jacket, Jaromir Jagr strolled into O2 Arena here. The all-time NHL great, who owns a team in Kladno, Czech Republic, was there for the 2022 NHL Global Series, which is bringing the NHL to his native country, a chance for the NHL's past to meet the NHL's present.
Projected Lineup: Oct. 8 vs. Chicago
The St. Louis Blues assigned eight players to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday and released Tyler Pitlick from his professional tryout, meaning Saturday's preseason finale against the Chicago Blackhawks will have a loaded roster (2 p.m., Bally Sports app, 101 ESPN). Jake Neighbours, who is trying to make the club...
The Backcheck: Late goal sinks Bolts in Sunrise
Tampa Bay battled back to erase a two-goal deficit, but allowed the game-winner with just over a minute remaining in regulation. After falling behind 2-0 in the first period, the Tampa Bay Lightning came storming back to overcome a multi-goal deficit, but a late power-play goal by the Florida Panthers sent the Bolts home with a 3-2 loss with one preseason contest remaining.
Game Preview: 10.7.22 Preseason vs. BUF
WATCH: ATTSN | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins close out their 2022 preseason with a matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, October 7 at PPG Paints Arena. Doors to the arena will open at 6:00 PM. This past weekend, Pittsburgh dropped a 3-1 decision to the Sabres at KeyBank Center in Buffalo. Dating back to the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign, the Penguins hold a 5-1-0 record against the Sabres at PPG Paints Arena, outscoring Buffalo 22- 10 during that time. During their last meeting at PPG Paints Arena, goals from Jeff Carter, Brock McGinn, and Evan Rodrigues helped the Penguins to a 3-2 win over Buffalo on December 12, 2021.
Dave Dryden, former NHL goalie, mask pioneer, dies at 81
Older brother of Hall of Famer Ken Dryden designed fiberglass/birdcage helmet that became standard. Dave Dryden, a former NHL goalie and brother of Hall of Fame goalie Ken Dryden, died Tuesday at age 81. Dryden died of complications from chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension surgery, according to the Kopriva Taylor Community...
Recap: Ducks Finish Preseason Slate with 6-3 Setback vs. LA
The Ducks battled back from a three-goal first-period deficit, but could not finish the job, falling 6-3 in the preseason finale to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Anaheim concluded the preseason with a 4-3-0 record, highlighted by three wins in as many games at Honda Center. The Ducks officially open the 2022-23 season Wednesday against the Seattle Kraken. Tickets are on sale now.
