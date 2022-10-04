Small class sizes and one-on-one attention is the goal of LifeChange School. Hosted as a branch of the LifeChange Christian Fellowship Church in Tillamook, LifeChange School is still accepting students to their newly established school. “We have a holistic approach to teaching,” LifeChange Christian Fellowship Church Pastor Brad Smith wrote. “Every person is a special creation of God made with a mind, body, and a spirit. We will instruct in...

TILLAMOOK, OR ・ 29 MINUTES AGO