ECU biochemistry professor reimagines teaching medical research. When Dr. Kelsey Fisher-Wellman began teaching students in his biochemistry lab at the East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine he knew two things — he needed to be productive with his cancer research program and for his students to be successful in their professional careers they needed to have their names on peer-reviewed articles published in academic journals.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO