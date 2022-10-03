Read full article on original website
Service Desk and Pirate Techs Observe Special Hours During Fall Break
The IT Service Desk and all Pirate Techs locations will observe special Fall Break hours. Regular hours for all locations resume Wednesday, October 12. Closed Saturday, October 8, and Sunday, October 9. Closed early at 5 p.m. on Monday, October 10, and Tuesday, October 11. Pirate Techs:. The Pirate Techs...
SUMMER VENTURES
Program introduces high school students to climate change research, Coast Guard. Students who participated in this year’s Summer Ventures program were able to contribute to climate change research on ocean currents. East Carolina University College of Education Associate Dean Dr. Dan Dickerson led a class on global environmental monitoring...
STUDENT AUTHORSHIP
ECU biochemistry professor reimagines teaching medical research. When Dr. Kelsey Fisher-Wellman began teaching students in his biochemistry lab at the East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine he knew two things — he needed to be productive with his cancer research program and for his students to be successful in their professional careers they needed to have their names on peer-reviewed articles published in academic journals.
