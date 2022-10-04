ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellenboro, WV

Ritchie County, WV
Sports
City
Ellenboro, WV
County
Ritchie County, WV
WVNews

Greenbrier East edges Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Greenbrier East boys soccer team, ranked No. 2 in the state in Class AAA, only outshot Bridgeport by three shots on goal. And Bridgeport goalkeeper Levi Crayton saved four shots, including a couple of diving saves, but the Spartans finished twice in their 2-0 win over Bridgeport on Saturday at Wayne Jamison Field.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport scores 3 goals in each half in win over Herbert Hoover

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Bridgeport girls soccer team didn’t wait long (under three minutes) to score its first goal. Less than a minute later, the Indians scored again. By the time halftime came, the Indians had already netted three goals, and they added three more in...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Fairmont State too much for Alderson Broaddus

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State jumped on Alderson Broaddus early and didn’t look back in a 51-7 win on Thursday. Myles Miree got things going with a 9-yard rushing touchdown, then Michael Floria accounted for three straight touchdowns, two passing and one rushing.
FAIRMONT, WV
#Demons#Wv News
WVNews

Cabins nearly complete on Fort New Salem (West Virginia) site, but more financial support needed for additional improvements

SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Historical updates and renovations to Fort New Salem are ongoing in an effort to attract more visitors to the replica frontier settlement. Fort New Salem Foundation board member Susan Zorn was glad to see visitors on-site Saturday after attending the Salem Apple Butter Festival and Salem University’s Homecoming parade downtown.
SALEM, WV
WVNews

Birth announcements

TOLLEY — A daughter, Magnolia Elizabeth Tolley, 7 pounds, 14 ounces, was born Sept. 22, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Emily R. Tolley (Seybert) and Ryan W. Tolley of Bridgeport. Maternal grandparents are Robyn Abraham, Bridgeport, and Joseph Seybert, Bridgeport. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Elizabeth Tolley, Bridgeport. Great-grandparents are Larry and LuWanna Abraham, Reynoldsville, the late Rita and Ronald Seybert, East Brady, Pennsylvania, the late Henry and Midge Tolley, Bridgeport, and the late Cecil and Wanda Hyde, Clarksburg.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNews

Dee Johnson named director of sales for Charles Pointe Hospitality

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Charles Pointe Hospitality has appointed Dee Johnson to director of sales for the company’s hotels, food services, catering and conference planning. According to Steve Ludwig, director of hospitality for Charles Pointe: “Dee Johnson comes to Charles Pointe with more than 20 years experience...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Weston to receive grant to demolish dilapidated buildings

WESTON, W.Va. — Weston received good news last week regarding dilapidated houses as the city was awarded $300,000 to go toward their removal and remediation. Gov. Jim Justice announced that Weston, along with 20 other cities and counties across the state, will received the grant funding.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Joyce I. Dolan Hunter

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Joyce I. Dolan Hunter passed away October 5, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the fifth child of the late John J. Dolan Sr. and Colleen M. Dolan Emerson, born in St. Mary’s Hospital, Clarksburg WV, on September 7,1956.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

hocus pocus fans.JPG

SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — People lined the streets of downtown Salem for the Apple Butter Fes…
SALEM, WV
WVNews

Marriage licenses

The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Jacob Riley Barr, 25, Lumberport, and Hannah Allyse Phillips, 24, Clarksburg.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Lady Bugs CEOS holds September meeting

The Lady Bugs, members of the Harrison County Community Education Outreach Service, met at the Vincent Memorial United Methodist Church Sept. 21. The members gain leadership skills and grow as community volunteers while working with others. The meeting was called to order by President Nancy Colvin. Devotion was given by...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Property transfers

The following property transfers were recorded recently in the office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Jason Colt Jarrell and Faith Marie Jones to Alfred Kooken, parcel in Clark-Outside District, $20,000.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

