The Carson Show: Bennett scores game-winner as Robert C. Byrd blanks Parkersburg South, 1-0
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With just a week left in the regular season, Saturday’s match between the Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles and Parkersburg South Patriots had definite playoff vibes. It was the Eagles shaking off a bit of a sluggish start to grab the 1-0 victory,...
John Francis Swenskie Jr
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — John Francis Swenskie Jr, 55, of Dayton, OH formerly of West Milford, WV, went to be with his Lord and Savior by faith on (October 5, 2022) at Kettering Health Medical Ctr., Kettering, OH, due to a fall that caused an intracranial hemorrhage. He...
Cabins nearly complete on Fort New Salem (West Virginia) site, but more financial support needed for additional improvements
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Historical updates and renovations to Fort New Salem are ongoing in an effort to attract more visitors to the replica frontier settlement. Fort New Salem Foundation board member Susan Zorn was glad to see visitors on-site Saturday after attending the Salem Apple Butter Festival and Salem University’s Homecoming parade downtown.
Weston to receive grant to demolish dilapidated buildings
WESTON, W.Va. — Weston received good news last week regarding dilapidated houses as the city was awarded $300,000 to go toward their removal and remediation. Gov. Jim Justice announced that Weston, along with 20 other cities and counties across the state, will received the grant funding.
