4 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
River Twice Hosting Seven Deadly Sins "Four-Night Run" in Late OctoberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Broad Street United Methodist Church Presents “A Christmas Carol” Performed by Gerald Charles DickensJerseyGirlBurlington, NJ
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Fundraiser to Honor SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley at KOP Grill & TavernMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Whit
Rowan Women’s Soccer Defies Rainy Weather to Pick up Victory
It was a cold and rainy night, but that didn’t stop the Rowan women’s soccer team as they defeated New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) opponent Rutgers-Newark and mother nature with a dominating 2-0 win on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The first half started with a slight mist, some cold...
Whit
Rowan Football Unable to Defeat First NJAC Opponent of the Season
Rowan football entered their game against New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) opponent Christopher Newport University looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Salve Regina University in week four. Unfortunately, more heartbreak would be in store for the Profs, taking a 20-14 loss to the chin on Saturday, Oct....
Whit
Rowan Men’s Soccer Look for First NJAC Victory of the Season
After a loss and another tie this past week against New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) opponents, Rowan men’s soccer sits at 5-4-3 on the season and will be looking to get their first conference win of the season against Montclair State University this Saturday, Oct. 8. Starting with last...
papreplive.com
La Salle wins 20th PCL title since 2000
WEST NORRITON >> For the 20th time since 2000, La Salle won the boys team title at the Philadelphia Catholic League Golf Championship Wednesday at the Jeffersonville Golf Club. The Explorers, who went a perfect 13-0 during the PCL regular season, finished 23 strokes ahead of second-place St. Joseph’s Prep...
Whit
Rowan Field Hockey Shutout TCNJ in First NJAC Matchup of the Season
The Rowan field hockey team continued their season-long dominance after a 5-0 win against The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) on Monday, Oct. 3. In what was a cold and rainy game, the Profs managed to stay hot, winning their tenth straight and first New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) game. The constant rain and wind added a different element to the game, but that’s not to say the Profs weren’t ready for it.
Whit
Rowan Men’s Cross Country Drops out of National Rankings After Mike Woods Invitational
The Rowan men’s cross country team struggled to find their footing at the Mike Woods Invitational and now face their most important stretch of meets this season. The team underperformed, placing tenth out of 24 teams and only placed two runners in the top 50. Head Coach Dustin Dimit was pleased with some of the younger runners’ performances but was not satisfied with how the team did overall.
Whit
Rowan Women’s Cross Country Finish Eighth at Mike Woods Invitational
The Rowan women’s cross country team ran at the Mike Woods Invitational in Genesco, New York over the weekend on Saturday, Oct. 1, and finished eighth overall out of 20 teams. Head Coach Derick “Ringo” Adamson thought the team finished a little below expectations but was still satisfied with...
Savannah Bananas Coming to Trenton, NJ, Next August
Banana Ball is coming to New Jersey in the Summer of 2023!. The popular baseball team, the Savannah Bananas, are bringing their unique brand of baseball to the Garden State on August 9th, 2023 at Trenton's Trenton Thunder Ballpark to face the Trenton Thunder, a collegiate summer baseball team of the MLB Draft League.
snjtoday.com
Nod to Golf Tournament Winners
Robin Daplyn, board trustee of The Guidance Center and tournament director, and Liz Meenan, executive director, congratulated first-place winners of the Center’s 10th annual golf tournament fundraiser, held on September 14 at Running Deer Golf Club. The team was sponsored by Allen Associates and the event was sponsored by Newfield National Bank. Proceeds from the golf tournament help support mental health initiatives that benefit individuals and families in the greater Cumberland County area.
WHYY
Philadelphia Union to build $55 million sports complex
The Philadelphia Union is building a 32-acre sports complex on the Chester Waterfront, looking to attract visitors to the area and success to the soccer club. The WSFS Bank Sportsplex will be located between Subaru Park and the Union Power Plant office building. Plans revealed Tuesday include seven fully lit outdoor fields, four of which will be grass and three will be turf. Two indoor facilities making up at least 170,000 square feet will also be constructed and will include a 20,000 square feet performance center with a weight room and two full size courts.
Villanovan
Satire: Fly the Villanova Skies: Gondolas On Campus
Imagine that it is a rainy morning at 8:30 a.m., and one’s schedule says to head to the fourth floor of Tolentine Hall, but they are in the lobby of St. Clare Hall. Time to trudge all the way across campus in shoes with questionable waterproofing and an old umbrella that has seen better days. Getting soaked is inevitable.
NBC Sports
Union announce new 170,000 square foot waterfront complex
The red-hot, first-place Philadelphia Union announced plans Tuesday for a gigantic new $55 million waterfront complex that the team says is expected to open in 2023 and 2024. The WSFS Bank Sportsplex will be a "365-day-a-year", 170,000 square foot sports complex on the Chester waterfront, the team said in a release Tuesday, that will bring the organization's academies into one central location alongside their home stadium Subaru Park.
Giordano: Philly PD Loses State Accreditation
Today, Dom led off the Dom Giordano Program by discussing a change of tune by the PLEAC in dealing with Philadelphia, telling that the leaders of the organization have reconsidered their vote to continue their accreditation of the Philly PD.
Whit
Feedback: The Killers Light Up the Wells Fargo Center
The Killers brought some Las Vegas flair to Philadelphia on Sept. 27, performing at the Wells Fargo Center for their “Imploding the Mirage” tour. The Killers understand the importance of putting on a good show, but they’re not overly flashy by any means. Rock ’n’ roll at heart, the band’s showmanship comes from a catalog bursting with crowd-pleasers and an incredible skill for curating a celebratory live presence.
Whit
Bennett: All the Buzz on Axe and Arrow Brewery
This establishment is getting a lot of buzz about its products and beer flavors, so naturally, I had to check out what was brewing in this establishment. As I entered Axe and Arrow Brewery, I got the sense of a warm cozy vibe. The establishment was decorated with a bunch...
Another headliner announced for huge NJ country music festival
It seems like the 2022 Barefoot Country Music Festival just happened, but tickets for next year’s bash are already on sale and now another headliner has been announced: Darius Rucker. Previously, Blake Shelton had been named one of the headliners. Next year’s festival will be held June 15-18 on...
Video: Police break-up drag race rally in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- New video shows police breaking up a drag racing rally in North Philadelphia. Cell phone video captured cars illegally doing donuts at the intersection of Broad and York Streets around midnight on Sunday.A large crowd watched the dangerous stunts.No one was injured.Police did not arrest anyone.
These Four Montco Breweries Have the Best-High Level Food & Beer Experience
When you head out for a craft beer in Montco, there many places you can grab a beer or some pub food. But if you really want a high-level food and brew experience, head tp these breweries. Breweries In PA breaks down the best spots in Montgomery County. These places...
In the midst of a tight race for US Senate, Oz visits Philly Black clergy members
PHILADELPHIA — With the latest polls showing a tightening race, Mehmet Oz returned to Philadelphia on Sunday night to meet with local Black clergy members to press his case to be elected to the U.S. Senate. The Kingdom Empowerment International Ministries was celebrating its 13th anniversary as a congregation...
Whit
Glassboro Police Host “Paws For the Cause” Community Event
It was a cold and rainy last day of September, yet the Glassboro Police Department tried to keep it light and fun with the Paws for the Cause community event at the South Delsea Drive Park. With different attractions both new and old, event-goers flocked to the park to see what it had to offer.
