The Fremont Troll’s Nephew Makes a Splash in Seattle. The newest NHL team, the Seattle Krake,n named their first mascot during their second season of existence. Buoy the six-foot sea troll becomes the 43rd-ever mascot in the National Hockey League and is currently one of 31 active personalities in the league, leaving the New York Rangers as the only team without a mascot.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO