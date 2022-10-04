Read full article on original website
WDEL 1150AM
Phillies clinch post-season berth
The Phillies are back in baseball's post-season after an 11 year absence. Philadelphia clinched the National League's third and final wild card spot with a 3-0 win at Houston on Monday night. Kyle Schwarber homered for the Phillies on the first pitch of the game to give them a 1-0...
NBC Sports
Cardinals announce starting pitchers for first two games vs. Phillies
The Cardinals have finally announced their pitching plans for the first two games of this weekend's playoff series against the Phillies and their Game 1 choice may come as a slight surprise. Veteran left-hander Jose Quintana will take the ball for St. Louis Friday at 2:07 p.m. Zack Wheeler starts...
MLB magic numbers, schedules: Phillies finally back in playoffs; Braves give Mets some hope (10/4/22)
When the Seattle Mariners clinched an AL Wild Card last weekend to earn a postseason berth for the first time in 21 years, the Philadelphia Phillies’ decade-long drought became the longest in the majors. Three days later, the Phillies are in, too. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
numberfire.com
Garrett Stubbs catching for Philadelphia on Tuesday night
Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Stubbs will operate behind the plate after J.T. Realmuto was benched on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Justin Verlander, our models project Stubbs to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Alec Bohm out of Phillies' Wednesday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Bohm will take a break after Dalton Guthrie was aligned at third base and Nick Castellanos was postioned in right field. Per Baseball Savant on 486 batted balls this season, Bohm has recorded a...
Yardbarker
Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets prediction, pick, odds: Amazins tune up for playoffs
When an out was recorded about 1,100 miles away Tuesday night, the New York Mets turned their focus from shooting for the second-biggest miracle in franchise history to beginning the pursuit of the team's third championship. The Mets will tune up for the playoffs on Wednesday afternoon, when New York...
MLB Odds: 2022 MLB Playoffs Cheat Sheet
The 2022 MLB Postseason is upon us and there are four games that will be taking place this weekend. Let’s continue our MLB playoffs odds series with a breakdown of everything you need to know heading into Wild Card Weekend and the rest of the postseason. The four matchups...
Whit
Reyes: Flashing the Leather
The Fremont Troll’s Nephew Makes a Splash in Seattle. The newest NHL team, the Seattle Krake,n named their first mascot during their second season of existence. Buoy the six-foot sea troll becomes the 43rd-ever mascot in the National Hockey League and is currently one of 31 active personalities in the league, leaving the New York Rangers as the only team without a mascot.
Yardbarker
Rockies Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Tony Gonsolin Returns For Final Start
For the first time since August 23, Tony Gonsolin returns to a Major League mound as the Los Angeles Dodgers continue their six-game series with the Colorado Rockies. At his time of going on the 15-day injured list because of a right forearm strain, Gonsolin led all National League pitchers with a 2.10 ERA and had amassed a 16-1 record to go along with 116 strikeouts through 23 starts.
NBC Philadelphia
Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper Lead Top Players to Watch in MLB Postseason
Judge, Harper lead top players to watch in MLB postseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The MLB postseason has finally arrived. It was a long regular season, but the 12 best teams in baseball aren’t finished yet as they embark on the 2022 playoffs. As expected, there are...
dodgerblue.com
2022 MLB Postseason: Bracket, Daily Schedule, Start Times And TV Channels
The final day of the 2022 MLB regular season arrived without the potential for drama as every playoff seed had already been determined. As part of the new collective bargaining agreement (CBA), the expanded postseason field now includes 12 teams, with the American League and National League having three Wild Card berths each.
CBS Sports
Cardinals vs Phillies: Wild Card Game 1 live stream, TV channel, odds, time, pitching matchup for MLB playoffs
The St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies meet in Game 1 of the best-of-three Wild Card Series on Friday. In keeping with the rules of the new postseason structure, all games of this series will be hosted by the higher-seeded Cardinals. The winner of this series will advance to the best-of-five Nationals League Division Series to face the NL East-champion Atlanta Braves.
Yardbarker
New York Mets' Francisco Alvarez Crushes Home Run for 1st MLB Hit
Alvarez's homer helped the Mets complete a doubleheader sweep of the Washington Nationals, as well as 100 wins in the regular season. The 20-year-old catcher homered off Nationals reliever Carl Edwards Jr. in the bottom of the sixth inning to extend the Mets' lead to 8-0. Alvarez's long ball had an exit velocity of 108.9 mph.
Yardbarker
Aaron Nola pitches Phillies to postseason with win over Astros
Aaron Nola carried a perfect game into the seventh inning and Kyle Schwarber produced his eighth multi-home run game this season as the visiting Philadelphia Phillies clinched their first postseason berth since 2011 with a 3-0 interleague victory over the Houston Astros on Monday. The Phillies (87-73) secured the third...
