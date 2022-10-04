Read full article on original website
Related
China has opened overseas police stations in US and Canada to monitor Chinese citizens: report
China has opened dozens of police stations around the world that have been used to monitor Chinese citizens, including locations in New York City and Toronto, Canada.
Fifty million people now trapped in modern slavery in a ‘surge of exploitation’
New estimates say the past five years has seen 10m more people enslaved and millions more children forced into early marriage
What Is The Happiest State in The U.S.?
Measuring physical/emotional well-being, work & community environment and other factors, WalletHub declares the happiest state in the U.S.
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested List
According to the results of a July survey, the City of Angels continues to hold the position of having the second-highest rat infestation in the United States.On Orkin's yearly list of the "Top 50 Rattiest Cities," Los Angeles again finished in second place, behind only Chicago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What the world will be like in 2050, in eight maps and charts
1. By 2050, India will have overtaken the US as the world's second largest economyIt's also projected that the gap between the three biggest economies, China, India and the US, and the rest of the world will widen over the next few decades.2. The UK will no longer be among the top ten economies in the worldBritain will be in 11th place by 2050.Both Indonesia and Nigeria will rise through the world rankings, the latter from 20th to 9th.3. Countries with emerging economies today will overtake G7 countries in terms of GDPE7 economies, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, Russia, Indonesia and...
Philippines to shut 175 offshore gambling firms, deport 40,000 Chinese workers
The Philippines will stop operations of 175 offshore gambling firms and deport about 40,000 Chinese workers, a justice ministry official said on Monday, part of a crackdown on the notoriously opaque online gaming industry.
SFGate
The reality of legal weed in California: Huge illegal grows, violence, worker exploitation and deaths
At sunset from atop Haystack Butte, the desert floor below shimmers with a thousand lights. At this hour and distance, serene hues cloak the rugged enclave of Mount Shasta Vista, a tense collective of seasonal camps guarded by guns and dogs where the daily runs of water trucks are interrupted by police raids, armed robberies and, sometimes, death. So many hoop houses pack this valley near the Oregon border that last year it had the capacity to supply half of California’s entire legal cannabis market.
Mexico is the most dangerous country for environmentalists, a report finds. This Indigenous community has lived it.
MEXICO CITY — Rogelio Rosales Contreras' gaze became clouded as he described how his family and Indigenous community in Ayotitlán in the state of Jalisco were violently attacked after they opposed mining activities in the region and clamored to preserve their territory. “In December 1993, they took my...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A new report labels Mexico as the world's deadliest spot for environmental activists
Mexico has become the deadliest place in the world for environmental and land defense activists, according to a global survey released Wednesday.
Column: Republican Dahle is likable, level-headed and highly respected. But he won't win California governor
Unlike other GOP gubernatorial finalists in the last quarter century, Sen. Brian Dahle of Bieber has held elective offices, columnist George Skelton writes.
NPR
The White House has a windfall to spend on semiconductor projects
President Biden is visiting an IBM plant in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., today. The company is announcing a $20 billion investment. It's part of what the White House calls a boom spurred by a new law that includes big subsidies for semiconductor projects. A team at the White House is working out how to spend this windfall. Here's NPR's White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez.
More controversy erupts in competitive California congressional race
Republican Rep. Michelle Steel is tapping into Vietnamese voters' distrust of communist regimes.
NPR
For a chance at a better life, Venezuelans head toward the U.S. border
Large numbers of migrants from Venezuela are traveling thousands of miles to the U.S.-Mexico border, as their nation experiences food shortages and high inflation. You may recall the other day when Florida's governor made a political point by arranging to deceive Venezuelan migrants and ship them to Martha's Vineyard from Texas. Turns out, there is a larger story of Venezuelan migrants. They're arriving in large numbers at the U.S. border with Mexico, trying to escape their country's troubles. Manuel Rueda caught up with some of the migrants who are just leaving Venezuela.
Business Insider
The millionaire population is set to skyrocket by 2026 in places like India and Brazil. Here's how fast countries around the world are minting millionaires.
Inflation and rising asset values will drive some of this global wealth growth.India and Brazil top the list of the fastest rate of growth in number of millionaires by 2026. The future of the global economy is looking increasingly uncertain, but millions of people across the world are getting ready to join the millionaire club at least on paper.
getnews.info
Turkey Visa For Emirati, Indonesian and Indian Citizens
Turkey lies between Europe and Western Asia and straddles these cultures. Tourist attractions include beautiful coasts, national parks, old mosques and cities with wonderful architecture. A tourist visa is required for tourists wishing to visit the country. Most nationalities are eligible for the Turkey Tourist eVisa. By filling out a simple online form with their personal details and passport information, travelers can have their tourist visas approved in as little as 24 hours.
COVID Hotspots In The US Are Still A Thing. These Are The Counties With The Highest Averages
As of September 29, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified 25 counties with the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases within the prior week.
NPR
Consider This from NPR
At the end of summer, heavy monsoons roll across New Mexico. They usually bring welcome relief to the dry landscapes, especially after the intensifying wildfires and droughts of recent years. But for communities in northern New Mexico, the rains have brought disaster after an already harrowing year. LOUIE TRUJILLO: Everything...
Here Are The 10 Wealthiest Cities In The World, 5 Of Them Are In The US
New York City is home to more than 345,600 millionaires and is considered the wealthiest city in the world. That’s what a new report claims. The San Francisco Bay Area, the second-richest city in the U.S., holds the third spot among the world’s wealthiest cities. According to the...
Record gas prices, electricity woes show California's worsening energy vulnerabilities
California gas prices hit highs as refinery issues affect supplies. The volatility highlights vulnerabilities of the state's transitioning energy market.
Comments / 0