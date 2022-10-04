Read full article on original website
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 1
Eddie's partner feels a need to talk about the high crime rate. Anyway they are around the corner from a domestic disturbance. The man is defiant and has a gun on him as Jamie joins and arrests him. Erin tells a judge her witness has disappeared and wants an adjournment...
NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 1
NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 1 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Family Guy Season 21 Episode 3
Family Guy Season 21 Episode 3 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
East New York Season 1 Episode 2
East New York Season 1 Episode 2 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 8
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 8 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 10 Episode 3
On Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 3, a surprising death gave the intelligence officer a cause for concern. While everyone rallied to protect him, it quickly emerged that there was something else he was hiding. Meanwhile, Upton tried to make sure her husband was safe, but their relationship suffered. Use...
The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 18
The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 18 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 2 Review: The Painted Man
The crime lab really brought the ick this time out. Also, they continued to make enemies on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 2. It's a little early for what felt like a Halloween episode. But it is Vegas, where creepy is a year-round thing. So why not peer inside that...
S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 1 Review: Thai Hard
20-Squad is back, and it feels so good. On S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 1, Hondo, Deacon, and Tan are in Bangkok and obviously, things don't go quite as planned when Hondo stumbles upon a heroin operation with his old military buddy, Joe. With guest star Sean Maguire, the CBS series...
The Mole Season 6 Episode 3 Review: Knowledge Is Power
How far would you go to get information? That's the big question weaved throughout The Mole Season 6 Episode 3. When we think the players are working together as a team, the pressure of the game rears its ugly head. The Mole is deliciously fun and addictive. Come on, you...
Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Teaser Confirms Three New Cast Members
Fans of Star Trek: Discovery were given some exciting information at New York Comic Con. We got an exciting new trailer, photos, and confirmation that there will be three new cast members. Callum Keith Rennie will star as Rayner, Elias Toufexis as L'ak, and Eve Harlow as Moll. Series star...
Law & Order Season 22 Episode 3 Review: Camouflage
Sometimes, right and wrong aren't as clear-cut as we would like. Law & Order Season 22 Episode 3 demonstrated this nicely with a horrific crime that turned into a debate over the death penalty. Price wanted to get justice for New Yorkers, but did he betray his ideals to do...
The Mole Season 6 Episode 5 Review: Human Lie Detector
The group's luck needs a change of pace. Something has got to give for them to win money. Between the trust test and the endurance, every mission on The Mole Season 6 Episode 5 was an uphill battle. A challenging time for the players yet an easy day for The...
Daniela Ruah Talks NCIS: Los Angeles, Her Enduring Character, and Her TV Family
Daniela Ruah has enjoyed playing Kensi Blye, the most enduring female agent in the popular NCIS franchise. NCIS: Los Angeles returns for its 14th season at 10 p.m. Sunday on CBS, and Ruah has been there from the beginning, as have LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell as partners Sam Hanna and G Callen.
Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Thanks Fans Following Departure
We knew it was coming, but it didn't make it any less difficult. Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 3 said goodbye to Jesse Lee Soffer's Halstead. In the episode, Halstead stabbed a suspect to death after getting involved in a scuffle. Upton and Voight prepared a cover story, but he...
The White Lotus Season 2 Trailer: A New Mystery Begins...
The White Lotus offers vacations to die for, and by the end of the trailer for Season 2, it looks like it will be living up to its namesake again. The first season was filled with mystery as viewers tried to put together the pieces of the puzzle to find out who was dead by the end of the season.
Doctor Who: Trailer and Premiere Date for Jodie Whittaker's Final Episode Revealed
It's the end of the line for Jodie Whittaker's iteration of the Doctor. BBC America on Saturday dropped the official trailer for Whittaker's final installment, and it looks like a treat. “Hello, Doctor. Welcome to the end of your existence," the Master says at the top of the trailer for...
Wolf Pack Official Teaser Trailer Finds Fresh Material for Werewolves from Teen Wolf's Jeff Davis
Paramount+ is using the Teen Wolf movie to launch an new werewolf series. Wolf Pack comes from Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis, so the timing is perfect. And it boasts among its cast none other than Buffy the Vampire Slayer herself, Sarah Michelle Gellar. Paramount+ today announced that the original...
Mayfair Witches Sets Early 2023 Premiere on AMC+ With Spellbinding Trailer
AMC will take viewers into the lives of the Mayfair witches in early 2023. The series had a panel at New York Comic-Con on Thursday evening, and we have a confirmed premiere date. Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches is set to premeire Thursday, January 5, 2023, exclusively on AMC+. Two episodes...
Bring It On: Cheer or Die's Karen Lam and Kerri Medders on Reinventing Franchise With Slasher Movie
The Bring It On franchise has been around since 2000, taking viewers into the world of cheerleading. The seventh entry in the series, Bring It On: Cheer Or Die, is a complete overhaul, adding a slasher element that was not present in the prior installments. Director Karen Lam wanted to...
