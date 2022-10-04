ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
TV Fanatic

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 1

Eddie's partner feels a need to talk about the high crime rate. Anyway they are around the corner from a domestic disturbance. The man is defiant and has a gun on him as Jamie joins and arrests him. Erin tells a judge her witness has disappeared and wants an adjournment...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Linus Tvseries#Linus Entertainment#Most Wanted
TV Fanatic

Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 10 Episode 3

On Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 3, a surprising death gave the intelligence officer a cause for concern. While everyone rallied to protect him, it quickly emerged that there was something else he was hiding. Meanwhile, Upton tried to make sure her husband was safe, but their relationship suffered. Use...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 2 Review: The Painted Man

The crime lab really brought the ick this time out. Also, they continued to make enemies on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 2. It's a little early for what felt like a Halloween episode. But it is Vegas, where creepy is a year-round thing. So why not peer inside that...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TV Fanatic

S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 1 Review: Thai Hard

20-Squad is back, and it feels so good. On S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 1, Hondo, Deacon, and Tan are in Bangkok and obviously, things don't go quite as planned when Hondo stumbles upon a heroin operation with his old military buddy, Joe. With guest star Sean Maguire, the CBS series...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Mole Season 6 Episode 3 Review: Knowledge Is Power

How far would you go to get information? That's the big question weaved throughout The Mole Season 6 Episode 3. When we think the players are working together as a team, the pressure of the game rears its ugly head. The Mole is deliciously fun and addictive. Come on, you...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Teaser Confirms Three New Cast Members

Fans of Star Trek: Discovery were given some exciting information at New York Comic Con. We got an exciting new trailer, photos, and confirmation that there will be three new cast members. Callum Keith Rennie will star as Rayner, Elias Toufexis as L'ak, and Eve Harlow as Moll. Series star...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Law & Order Season 22 Episode 3 Review: Camouflage

Sometimes, right and wrong aren't as clear-cut as we would like. Law & Order Season 22 Episode 3 demonstrated this nicely with a horrific crime that turned into a debate over the death penalty. Price wanted to get justice for New Yorkers, but did he betray his ideals to do...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TV Fanatic

The Mole Season 6 Episode 5 Review: Human Lie Detector

The group's luck needs a change of pace. Something has got to give for them to win money. Between the trust test and the endurance, every mission on The Mole Season 6 Episode 5 was an uphill battle. A challenging time for the players yet an easy day for The...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Thanks Fans Following Departure

We knew it was coming, but it didn't make it any less difficult. Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 3 said goodbye to Jesse Lee Soffer's Halstead. In the episode, Halstead stabbed a suspect to death after getting involved in a scuffle. Upton and Voight prepared a cover story, but he...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The White Lotus Season 2 Trailer: A New Mystery Begins...

The White Lotus offers vacations to die for, and by the end of the trailer for Season 2, it looks like it will be living up to its namesake again. The first season was filled with mystery as viewers tried to put together the pieces of the puzzle to find out who was dead by the end of the season.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy