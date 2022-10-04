ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Fanatic

Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 1

Eddie's partner feels a need to talk about the high crime rate. Anyway they are around the corner from a domestic disturbance. The man is defiant and has a gun on him as Jamie joins and arrests him. Erin tells a judge her witness has disappeared and wants an adjournment...
TV Fanatic

S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 1 Review: Thai Hard

20-Squad is back, and it feels so good. On S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 1, Hondo, Deacon, and Tan are in Bangkok and obviously, things don't go quite as planned when Hondo stumbles upon a heroin operation with his old military buddy, Joe. With guest star Sean Maguire, the CBS series...
TV Fanatic

CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 2 Review: The Painted Man

The crime lab really brought the ick this time out. Also, they continued to make enemies on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 2. It's a little early for what felt like a Halloween episode. But it is Vegas, where creepy is a year-round thing. So why not peer inside that...
TV Fanatic

The Mole Season 6 Episode 3 Review: Knowledge Is Power

How far would you go to get information? That's the big question weaved throughout The Mole Season 6 Episode 3. When we think the players are working together as a team, the pressure of the game rears its ugly head. The Mole is deliciously fun and addictive. Come on, you...
TV Fanatic

Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 3 Episode 3

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 3, the agent set out on a mission to repair an error, but made things worse. Meanwhile, Stabler, Bell, and the task force worked together to track down a murderer before he took desperate action. Elsewhere, Jet made a crucial discovery...
TV Fanatic

Chicago Fire's Latest Casualty Reacts to Stunning Exit

Chicago Fire said goodbye to another character Wednesday, and there's no hope of a return down the line for this one. Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 3, appropriately titled "Completely Shattered," concluded with the death of Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins. Jimmy Nicholas had been a part of the series...
TV Fanatic

Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Thanks Fans Following Departure

We knew it was coming, but it didn't make it any less difficult. Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 3 said goodbye to Jesse Lee Soffer's Halstead. In the episode, Halstead stabbed a suspect to death after getting involved in a scuffle. Upton and Voight prepared a cover story, but he...
TV Fanatic

The Mole Season 6 Episode 5 Review: Human Lie Detector

The group's luck needs a change of pace. Something has got to give for them to win money. Between the trust test and the endurance, every mission on The Mole Season 6 Episode 5 was an uphill battle. A challenging time for the players yet an easy day for The...
TV Fanatic

Law & Order Season 22 Episode 3 Review: Camouflage

Sometimes, right and wrong aren't as clear-cut as we would like. Law & Order Season 22 Episode 3 demonstrated this nicely with a horrific crime that turned into a debate over the death penalty. Price wanted to get justice for New Yorkers, but did he betray his ideals to do...
TV Fanatic

The Cleaning Lady Round Table: Thony, Arman & Nadia are an Unbeatable Team

Thony, Arman, and Nadia are an unbeatable team. During The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 3, Thony, Arman, and Nadia teamed up to repay Arman's debt fast when Arman and Nadia hit rock bottom. TV Fanatics Jasmine Peterson, Whitney Evans, and Laura Nowak discuss how debt affected Arman and Nadia's...
