Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 1
Eddie's partner feels a need to talk about the high crime rate. Anyway they are around the corner from a domestic disturbance. The man is defiant and has a gun on him as Jamie joins and arrests him. Erin tells a judge her witness has disappeared and wants an adjournment...
East New York Season 1 Episode 2
Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 9
Family Law Season 1 Episode 2
NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 1
House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 8
The Serpent Queen Season 1 Episode 5
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 8
S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 1 Review: Thai Hard
20-Squad is back, and it feels so good. On S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 1, Hondo, Deacon, and Tan are in Bangkok and obviously, things don't go quite as planned when Hondo stumbles upon a heroin operation with his old military buddy, Joe. With guest star Sean Maguire, the CBS series...
CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 2 Review: The Painted Man
The crime lab really brought the ick this time out. Also, they continued to make enemies on CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 2. It's a little early for what felt like a Halloween episode. But it is Vegas, where creepy is a year-round thing. So why not peer inside that...
The Mole Season 6 Episode 3 Review: Knowledge Is Power
How far would you go to get information? That's the big question weaved throughout The Mole Season 6 Episode 3. When we think the players are working together as a team, the pressure of the game rears its ugly head. The Mole is deliciously fun and addictive. Come on, you...
Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 3 Episode 3
On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 3, the agent set out on a mission to repair an error, but made things worse. Meanwhile, Stabler, Bell, and the task force worked together to track down a murderer before he took desperate action. Elsewhere, Jet made a crucial discovery...
Chicago Fire's Latest Casualty Reacts to Stunning Exit
Chicago Fire said goodbye to another character Wednesday, and there's no hope of a return down the line for this one. Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 3, appropriately titled "Completely Shattered," concluded with the death of Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins. Jimmy Nicholas had been a part of the series...
The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 18
Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Thanks Fans Following Departure
We knew it was coming, but it didn't make it any less difficult. Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 3 said goodbye to Jesse Lee Soffer's Halstead. In the episode, Halstead stabbed a suspect to death after getting involved in a scuffle. Upton and Voight prepared a cover story, but he...
Daniela Ruah Talks NCIS: Los Angeles, Her Enduring Character, and Her TV Family
Daniela Ruah has enjoyed playing Kensi Blye, the most enduring female agent in the popular NCIS franchise. NCIS: Los Angeles returns for its 14th season at 10 p.m. Sunday on CBS, and Ruah has been there from the beginning, as have LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell as partners Sam Hanna and G Callen.
The Mole Season 6 Episode 5 Review: Human Lie Detector
The group's luck needs a change of pace. Something has got to give for them to win money. Between the trust test and the endurance, every mission on The Mole Season 6 Episode 5 was an uphill battle. A challenging time for the players yet an easy day for The...
Law & Order Season 22 Episode 3 Review: Camouflage
Sometimes, right and wrong aren't as clear-cut as we would like. Law & Order Season 22 Episode 3 demonstrated this nicely with a horrific crime that turned into a debate over the death penalty. Price wanted to get justice for New Yorkers, but did he betray his ideals to do...
Wolf Pack Official Teaser Trailer Finds Fresh Material for Werewolves from Teen Wolf's Jeff Davis
Paramount+ is using the Teen Wolf movie to launch an new werewolf series. Wolf Pack comes from Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis, so the timing is perfect. And it boasts among its cast none other than Buffy the Vampire Slayer herself, Sarah Michelle Gellar. Paramount+ today announced that the original...
The Cleaning Lady Round Table: Thony, Arman & Nadia are an Unbeatable Team
Thony, Arman, and Nadia are an unbeatable team. During The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 3, Thony, Arman, and Nadia teamed up to repay Arman's debt fast when Arman and Nadia hit rock bottom. TV Fanatics Jasmine Peterson, Whitney Evans, and Laura Nowak discuss how debt affected Arman and Nadia's...
