Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 1

Eddie's partner feels a need to talk about the high crime rate. Anyway they are around the corner from a domestic disturbance. The man is defiant and has a gun on him as Jamie joins and arrests him. Erin tells a judge her witness has disappeared and wants an adjournment...
The Mole Season 6 Episode 1 Review: Are You The Mole?

It's been nearly 14 years since the franchise aired its last episode in the U.S. The Mole is one of the OG's in reality TV, and it's criminally underrated as one of the best/most addictive competitions to get you hooked. Now, The Mole Season 6 Episode 1 is back with...
Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 10 Episode 3

On Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 3, a surprising death gave the intelligence officer a cause for concern. While everyone rallied to protect him, it quickly emerged that there was something else he was hiding. Meanwhile, Upton tried to make sure her husband was safe, but their relationship suffered. Use...
Chicago Fire's Latest Casualty Reacts to Stunning Exit

Chicago Fire said goodbye to another character Wednesday, and there's no hope of a return down the line for this one. Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 3, appropriately titled "Completely Shattered," concluded with the death of Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins. Jimmy Nicholas had been a part of the series...
Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Teaser Confirms Three New Cast Members

Fans of Star Trek: Discovery were given some exciting information at New York Comic Con. We got an exciting new trailer, photos, and confirmation that there will be three new cast members. Callum Keith Rennie will star as Rayner, Elias Toufexis as L'ak, and Eve Harlow as Moll. Series star...
The White Lotus Season 2 Trailer: A New Mystery Begins...

The White Lotus offers vacations to die for, and by the end of the trailer for Season 2, it looks like it will be living up to its namesake again. The first season was filled with mystery as viewers tried to put together the pieces of the puzzle to find out who was dead by the end of the season.
Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1 Review: Everything Has Changed

I won't call it a comeback, but it totally is. Holy crap, Grey's Anatomy actually did it. Nineteen seasons in, they successfully revitalized the series with a wonderful blend of nostalgia, fresh faces, and a renewed focus. With Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1, it feels like a reboot of...
Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Thanks Fans Following Departure

We knew it was coming, but it didn't make it any less difficult. Chicago P.D. Season 10 Episode 3 said goodbye to Jesse Lee Soffer's Halstead. In the episode, Halstead stabbed a suspect to death after getting involved in a scuffle. Upton and Voight prepared a cover story, but he...
Blockbuster: Netflix Unveils trailer for Workplace Comedy

If the answer to that question is YES, then Netflix might have the perfect show for you. The streaming service unveiled the full-length trailer for its forthcoming workplace comedy titled -- you guessed it -- Blockbuster. The trailer looks very much like an NBC comedy, and that should bode well...
